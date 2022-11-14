Kure Wings & Grill imageView gallery
Barbeque
Korean
Chicken

Kure Wings & Grill 1411 Gessner Rd #A

No reviews yet

1411 gessner rd #A

Houston, TX 77080

Popular Items

Bibimbap (takeout)
Fried Boneless Thighs
Fried Wings

Appetizers

A3. Shrimp Tempura

$10.00
A2. Garlic Fried Calamari

$10.00

A1. Kimchi Fries

$9.00

A4. Gimmari

$8.00

A5. Corn Cheese

$7.00

Salad

$4.00

Entrees

E1. Seafood Pancake

$14.00

E2. Kimchi Pancake

$13.00

Bibimbap (takeout)

$12.00

Fried Chicken

Fried Wings

$15.00+

Fried Boneless Thighs

$12.00+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
1411 gessner rd #A, Houston, TX 77080

