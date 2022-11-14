Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vegan
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Cascabel Mexican Vegan Spring Branch

1,377 Reviews

$$

1415 Murray Bay St

Houston, TX 77080

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Burrito
Breakfast Taco - Flour
Corn Taco

Chef's Special

Chef's Special Thanksliving Plate

Chef's Special Thanksliving Plate

$15.00

Get a preview of some items from our Thanksgiving pre order menu! You get a jackfruit Country Fried Turkey patty with a side of cornbread stuffing, mashed potatoes and a heaping of white gravy.

Drinks

refill strawberry

$2.00

Water

Strawberry Horchata

Strawberry Horchata

$5.00
Cafe de Olla

Cafe de Olla

$4.00

Unsweet Iced Tea

$3.00

Kids Agua Fresca

$2.00
Horchata

Horchata

$4.00

Pink Limonada

$4.00
Tamarindo

Tamarindo

$4.00
Jamaica

Jamaica

$4.00
Dirty Horchata - Horchata & Coffee

Dirty Horchata - Horchata & Coffee

$4.00

Perrier Mineral Water

$5.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Diet Dr Pepper

$5.00

Bottled Water - evian

$4.00Out of stock

Mexican Coke

$5.00

Pepsi

$5.00

Orange Fanta

$5.00

Squirt

$5.00

Sprite

$5.00

Sidral Mundet

$5.00

Hot Tea - Chamomile

$4.00

Hot Tea - Lemon

$4.00

Hot Tea - Jasmine

$4.00

Orange Juice 16 oz.

$5.00
Specialty Drink N/A

Specialty Drink N/A

$6.00Out of stock

hot chocolate

$5.00Out of stock

ginger beer 16oz

$4.00

Appetizers

Chile Con Queso

Chile Con Queso

$10.00

Melted potato based cheese served with gluten free corn tortilla chips. Pico served on the side.

Spicy Chile Con Queso

Spicy Chile Con Queso

$12.00

Our queso (melted potato based cheese) loaded with fresh guacamole & spicy chili oil sauce. Served with gluten free corn tortilla chips.

Fresh Guac & Chips

Fresh Guac & Chips

$10.00

Fresh avocado, diced tomato, onions, cilantro & a small amount of jalapeno mixed with a dash of salt and a hint of lime - served with gluten free corn tortilla chips.

Beto's Nachos

Beto's Nachos

$14.00

Gluten free corn tortilla chips covered in refried pinto beans, vegan mozzarella & your choice of protien. Topped with our vegan queso, scallions, crema, & chiles torreados. *drool*

Cascabel Sampler

Cascabel Sampler

$14.00

Vegan chile con queso, fresh guac, 3 vegan chorizo empanadas & a side of gluten free corn tortilla chips. Served with a side of chipotle mayo, chimichurri & pico for adding and dipping!

Taste of Cascabel Platter

Taste of Cascabel Platter

$20.00

8 street style tacos served with each of our proteins! Comes with sides of fresh guacamole, vegan queso, spanish & cilantro corn rice, and refried & charro beans. A lil bit of this.. a lil bit of that!