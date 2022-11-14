- Home
- Houston
- Spring Branch
- Vegan
- Cascabel Mexican Vegan - Spring Branch
Cascabel Mexican Vegan Spring Branch
1,377 Reviews
$$
1415 Murray Bay St
Houston, TX 77080
Popular Items
Drinks
refill strawberry
Water
Strawberry Horchata
Cafe de Olla
Unsweet Iced Tea
Kids Agua Fresca
Horchata
Pink Limonada
Tamarindo
Jamaica
Dirty Horchata - Horchata & Coffee
Perrier Mineral Water
Diet Coke
Diet Dr Pepper
Bottled Water - evian
Mexican Coke
Pepsi
Orange Fanta
Squirt
Sprite
Sidral Mundet
Hot Tea - Chamomile
Hot Tea - Lemon
Hot Tea - Jasmine
Orange Juice 16 oz.
Specialty Drink N/A
hot chocolate
ginger beer 16oz
Appetizers
Chile Con Queso
Melted potato based cheese served with gluten free corn tortilla chips. Pico served on the side.
Spicy Chile Con Queso
Our queso (melted potato based cheese) loaded with fresh guacamole & spicy chili oil sauce. Served with gluten free corn tortilla chips.
Fresh Guac & Chips
Fresh avocado, diced tomato, onions, cilantro & a small amount of jalapeno mixed with a dash of salt and a hint of lime - served with gluten free corn tortilla chips.
Beto's Nachos
Gluten free corn tortilla chips covered in refried pinto beans, vegan mozzarella & your choice of protien. Topped with our vegan queso, scallions, crema, & chiles torreados. *drool*
Cascabel Sampler
Vegan chile con queso, fresh guac, 3 vegan chorizo empanadas & a side of gluten free corn tortilla chips. Served with a side of chipotle mayo, chimichurri & pico for adding and dipping!
Taste of Cascabel Platter
8 street style tacos served with each of our proteins! Comes with sides of fresh guacamole, vegan queso, spanish & cilantro corn rice, and refried & charro beans. A lil bit of this.. a lil bit of that!