Warehouse 72 Houston

1,170 Reviews

$$

7620 Katy Freeway

Suite 305

Houston, TX 77024

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Appetizers

Black Truffle Arancini

$9.00

Meat and Cheese Board

$19.00

Fried Mozarella

$9.00

Beef Carpaccio

$16.00

Charred Octopus

$19.00

Broiled Oysters

$16.00

Tuna Tartare

$18.00

Mushroom Arancini

$16.00

Gnocchi and Mushrooms

$14.00

Soups & Salads

Roasted Beet Salad

$13.00

Burrata Caprese Salad

$16.00

Caesar

$10.00

Half Caesar

$6.00

Half House Salad

$6.00

Warehouse 72

$12.00

Chicken and Meatball Soup

$7.00

Beer Chili

$7.00

Pizza

Chicken Pesto Pizza

$16.00

Margherita Pizza

$14.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$16.00

The Carne Pizza

$17.00

Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Seafood

Redfish

$29.00

Salmon

$27.00

Seafood Risotto

$33.00

Tuna Steak

$29.00

Fish Feature

$28.00Out of stock

Pasta

Angel Hair

$20.00

Fettucini and Burrata

$18.00

Four Cheese Ravioli

$15.00

Lasagna

$16.00

Mac N Cheese

$19.00

Plain Mac N Cheese

$9.00

Meats

Australian Lamb Chops

$39.00

Chicken Fried NY Strip Steak

$29.00

Sous-Vide Pork Chop

$29.00

Ribeye Steak

$43.00

Za'atar Roasted Chicken

$21.00

Steak Frites

$39.00Out of stock

Dry Aged NY Strip Steak

$44.00

Rabbit Cacciatore

$21.00

Sides

Bread

Brocollini

$7.00

Creamy Polenta

$7.00

Crispy Smashed Potatoes

$7.00

Whipped Potatoes

$7.00

Smoked Carrots

$7.00

Grill Chix

$6.00

Shrimp (1)

$2.00

Scallop (1)

$5.00

Hand Cut Fries

$7.00

Side Salad (Ranch)

$6.00

Side Salad (Vin)

$6.00

Lamb Chop (1)

$9.00

Brussels Sprouts

$7.00

Truffle Fries

$9.00

Dessert

Chocolate Hazelnut Torte

$9.00

Frozen S'mores

$7.00

Lemon Ice Box Tart

$9.00

Scoop Ice Cream

$3.00

Vanilla Bean Panna Cotta

$7.00

Featured Cheesecake

$8.00

Cheesecake with Berries

$7.00

Birthday Cake

$5.00

U

Phoenix

$11.00

Trans-Atlantic Handshake

$12.00

The Explorer

$11.00

Passion Punch

$10.00

Black Lipstick

$13.00

Gin Lavender Martini

$11.00

Specialty Cocktails

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Ranch Water

$12.00

Lavander

$12.00

Margarita

$12.00

Dan's Way

$12.00

W72 Old Fashioned

$12.00

Whiskey Smash

$12.00

Deep Purple

$12.00

Model 5

$12.00

W72 Sangria

$12.00

Chef's Paloma

$12.00

Frozen Cocktail

$12.00

Cocktails

1 1/12 oz. vodka Sour mix Pineapple juice Blue curacao Amaretto Fresh mints Garnished with a fresh mint Muddled fresh mint with vodka and then fill with ice and the juices.

Blackberry Smash

$18.00

Amaretto Sour

$11.00

ROCKS GLASS 1 oz Amaretto Disarrono 1 oz Bourbon 1 oz Lemon Juice .75 oz Simple Syrup Egg White Dry shake - add ice and hard shake double strain garnish w/lemon wheel

Angel's Share Manhatten

$15.00

CHILLED COUPE GLASS 2 oz Bourbon 1 oz Carpano Antica Vermouth 2 Dashes Chocolate Bitters 2 Dashes Regan's Orange Bitters Garnish with 3 Luxardo Cherries on skewer.

Aperol Spritz

$11.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Carajillo

$12.00

FLUTED GLASS 2 oz White Peach Puree 4 oz Sparkling Wine stir to combine Garnish with ling lemon zest

Rejuv-Tini

$13.00

IMA 75

$13.00

Nutty Irishman

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

White Russian

$11.00

Green Tea

$13.00

ROCKS GLASS 2 oz Old Forester Bourbon .25 oz Simple Syrup 3 Dashes Angustura Bitters 3 Dashes Orange Bitters Garnish with Orange Peel & Luxardo Cherry

The Webbinator

$13.00

Cosmopolitan

$13.00

Choco Tini

$11.00

Ranch Water

$13.00

Poinsetta

$9.00

CHILLED COUPE GLASS 1.5 oz White Rum 1 oz Lime Juice 1 oz Simple Syrup Shake Hard w/ice - double strain Garnish w/lime wheel float

French 75

$13.00

Brunch Frozen Cocktail

$6.00

Brunch Poinseta

$3.00

ROCKS GLASS 2 oz Bourbon 1 oz honey/rosemary syrup 1 oz lemon juice garnish with lemon wheel and rosemary sprig

Coup 72

$14.00

Lemon Drop

$13.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$14.00

White Sangria

$12.00

MARTINI GLASS 1.5 oz Deep Eddy Vodka .5 oz Chamboard .5 oz Cranberry Juice .25 oz Lime Juice .5 oz Simple Syrup Garnish with Lime Wheel

BRUNCH MIMIOSA

$3.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Mojito

$12.00

TALL 16 oz GLASS 2 oz Cherry Vodka 1 oz Simple Syrup 1 oz Lime Juice 6-8 mint leaves muddle mint with simple syrup shake hard, double strain garnish w/lime wedge and mint

Dark Chocolate Martini

$11.00

Brunch Bloody Mary

$9.00

Rum Punch

$11.00

Sangria Carafe

$30.00

Sangria Glass

$6.00

Sazerac

$10.00

CHILLED ROCKS GLASS 2 oz Bourbon 4 dashes Peychaud's bitters 4 dashes Angostura bitters .5 oz Simple Syrup whisper of Anise liqueur still and stain into Rocks glass express lemon peel over drink and discard

Sidecar

$15.00

Hurrican

$15.00

Very Berry Martini

$12.00

Vesper

$14.00

Vieux Carre

$15.00

White Russian

$12.00

His

$12.00

Hers

$12.00

His & Hers

$20.00

Hennessy Sidecar

$20.00

Beezneez

$12.00

Negroni

$12.00

Tom Collins

$11.00

Beer

Big Wave

$6.00

Cougar Paw

$6.00

FULLBROOK

$6.00Out of stock

Crawford Bock

$6.00

Hopadillo

$6.00

Ultra

$6.00

Yellow Rose

$6.00

Love Street

$6.00

October Fest

$6.00

Modelo

$6.00

Stella

$6.00

BUCKLE BUNNY

$6.00

Dome Foam

$6.00

Miller Lite

$6.00

Bud Light Btl

$6.00

Dos X X

$6.00

Stella

$6.00

Modelo

$6.00

Tecate Light

$6.00Out of stock

Shiner Bock

$6.00

Dos XX

$6.00

Heineken

$3.00

Karbach N A

$6.00

Corona

$6.00Out of stock

Love Street Can

$6.00

Ultra Btl

$6.00Out of stock

Ultra Can

$6.00

Ranch Water

$3.00Out of stock

Heineken O O

$6.00

Miller Light

$6.00Out of stock

Guinness Can

$7.50

Liquor

PDR LIQUOR

$10.00

House Vodka

$10.00

Belvedere

$12.00

Chopin

$13.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$10.00

Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$9.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Grey Goose Citron

$12.00

Grey Goose La Poire

$12.00

Ketel one

$12.00

Stolichnaya

$11.00

Stolichnaya Blueberry

$11.00

Stolichnaya Vanilla

$12.00

Titos

$11.00

House Gin

$10.00

Tranqurey Rangpur

$12.00

Bombay Sapphire

$12.00

Hendricks

$13.00

Plymouth Sloe Gin

$13.00

Tanqurey

$11.00

Tanqurey 10

$13.00

The Botanist

$15.00

Citadelle

$10.00

Beefeater

$10.00

House Rum

$10.00

Bacardi Anejo

$13.00

Bacardi Light

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$10.00

Kracken Spiced Rum

$13.00

Malibu

$11.00

Myers

$10.00

Ron Zacapa XO

$22.00

Santa Teresa 1796

$15.00

Sailor Jerry

$12.00

House Tequila

$10.00

1800 Resposado

$13.00

Hornitos

$11.00

Casamigos Mezcal Javen

$16.00

Casamigos Silver

$16.00

Del Maguey Vida

$12.00

Don Julio 1942

$50.00

Don Julio Blanco

$16.00

Espolon Blanco

$11.00

Tres Gen

$13.00

Herradura Resposado

$15.00

Herradura Silver

$13.00

Illegal Mezcal Javen

$15.00

Patron Anejo

$17.00

Patron Citronge

$10.00

Patron Double Anejo

$22.00

Patron Reposado

$16.00

Patron Silver

$16.00

Volcan Blanco

$12.00

Hornitos Reposado

$14.00

House Whiskey

$10.00

House Bourbon

$9.00

Angels Envy

$16.00

Basil Hayden

$15.00

Buffalo Trace

$16.00

Bullet Bourbon

$13.00

Bullet Rye

$12.00

Crown Royal

$11.00

Devils River

$12.00

Blantons

$20.00

Eagle Rare

$15.00

Weller 12

$25.00

Weller Special Reserve

$16.00

Garrison Brothers Small Batch

$20.00

Garrison Brothers Cowboy

$50.00

Gentleman Jack

$14.00

Jack Daniel

$12.00

Jameson

$11.00

BUSHMILLS

$12.00

Knob Creek

$14.00

Makers 46

$14.00

Makers Cask Strength

$16.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Garrison Single Barrell

$21.00

Blantons

$20.00

Whistle Pig

$23.00

Woodford Reserve

$17.00

Woodford Rye

$12.00

Wild Turkey

$13.00

Yellow Rose Premium Whiskey

$11.00

Yellow Rose Outlaw Bourbon

$14.00

Yellow Rose Rye Bourbon

$12.00

X

Skrewball P B Whiskey

$12.00

Garrison Bros Balmorhea

$25.00

Angels Envy Rye

$20.00

Tullamore Dew

$12.00

J W Blue

$50.00

Glenfiddich

$16.00

Johnny walker Black

$15.00

Glenlivet 12

$16.00

Laphroig

$14.00

Macallen 12yr

$20.00

Macallen 18yr

$55.00

Glenmorangie

$15.00

Buchanan

$18.00

Chivas

$14.00

Dewars

$11.00

Courvosier X O

$30.00

Grand Marnier 100

$35.00

Hennessy

$12.00

Hennessy VSOP

$30.00

Martell Cordon Bleu

$35.00

Pierre Ferrand Selection de Anges

$40.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$26.00

Hennisey V S

$15.00

Absense

$10.00

Frangelico

$11.00

Baileys

$10.00

Benadictine

$11.00

Cachaza

$12.00

Caravella Limoncello

$9.00

Cointreau

$13.00

E & J Brandy

$9.00

Fireball

$9.00

Frangelico

$10.00

Aperol

$10.00

Godiva Dark

$11.00

Grand Marnier

$13.00

Jagermeister

$9.00

Kahlua

$11.00

Licor 43

$10.00

Marolo Grappas

$13.00

Midori

$10.00

Peach Scnapps

$9.00

Perppermint Scnapps

$9.00

Sambuca Romana White

$11.00

Sambuca Romano Black

$11.00

St. Germain

$10.00

Disaronno

$11.00

Campari

$12.00

Sweet Vermouth

$8.00

Casamigos Mezcal Javen

$18.00

Del Maguey Vida

$11.00

Ilegal Mezcal Javen

$14.00

Makers Mark Flight

$20.00

Yellow Rose Whiskey

$20.00

Patron Tequila

$20.00

Soda

Water

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Orange

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Juice

$3.50

Kid Soda

$2.00

N/A bevs

Acqua Panna Smaii

$4.95

Ginger Beer

$3.95

Hot Tea

$4.95

Iced Tea

$3.50

Milk

$3.00

San Pellegrino Small

$4.95

Soda

$3.50

Mocktail

$5.95

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Roy Rogers

$4.00

Topo Chico

$3.95

Red Bull

$6.00

Acqua Panna Large

$7.95

San Pellegrino Large

$7.95

Juice

Apple Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Coffee

1 oz. Cognac 1 oz. Amaretto Black coffee Garnished with Whipped Cream

Regular Coffee

$3.50

Decafe Coffee

$3.50

Espresso

$4.00

1 oz. Rum ½ oz. Amaretto Black Coffee Garnish: Whipped cream and drizzle with caramel

Dbl Espresso

$5.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Decaf Cappuccino

$5.00

Americano

$4.00

Decaf Americano

$4.00

Latte

$5.00

Decaf Latte

$5.00

Hazelnut Latte (Alcoholic)

$10.00

Irish Coffee (Alcoholic)

$10.00

$29 Bar Package

Standard Bar Package

$29.00

Brunch Drinks

Brunch Poinettia

$3.00

Brunch Mimosa

$3.00

Brunch Bloody Mary

$6.00

Brunch Frozen Drink

$6.00

Brunch House White

$6.00

Brunch House Red

$6.00

$60 Bar Package

Premium Bar Package

$60.00

Wine Pairing

Wine Pairing

$21.00

Wine Tasting

$30.00

Kids Starters

Kids Fried Mozzarella

Kids Salami Board

Kids Salad

Kids Entrees

Kid Cheese Pizza

$14.00

Kid Pepperoni Pizza

$14.00

Kid Spaghetti and Meatball

$14.00

Kid Fusilli Cream Sauce w/Chicken

$14.00

Kid Grilled Chicken w/ Broccolini

$14.00

Kid Spaghetti Marinara

$14.00

Chicken Tenders w/ Fries

$14.00

Kids Desserts

Kid Vanilla Ice Cream Sandwich

Kid Fresh Fruit Cup

Kid Chocolate Cake

Kid Scoop Vanilla

Kid Scoop Chocolate

Kid a la Carte Entrees

Kid Cheese Pizza

$7.00

Kid Pepperoni Pizza

$8.00

Kid Spaghetti and Meatballs

$7.00

Kid Fusilli w/Chicken

$8.00

Kid Grilled Chicken w/Broccolini

$8.00

Kid Spaghetti Marinara

$5.00

Kid Bev

$2.00

Kid Ice Cream Sandwich

$3.00

Kid Choco Cake

$3.00

Kid Fruit Cup

$3.00

Kid 4oz Filet

$14.00Out of stock

Kids Tenders

$10.00

Starters

Caesar Salad

Chicken & Meatball Soup

Fried Mozzarella

Tuna Tataki

Main

Lunch Airline Chicken

$25.00

Lunch Lasagna

$25.00

Lunch W72 Burger

$25.00

Lunch Shrimp Risotto

$25.00

Dessert

Lunch Opera Cake

Lunch Ice Cream and Espresso

Lunch Yogurt Parfait

Burger

W72 Burger and Fries

$12.00

Appetizer

PF Mushroom Toast

PF Beef Tartare

PF Butternut Squash Ravioli

Soup or Salad

PF Mushroom Bisque

PF Kale Salad

Main

PF Dry Age Strip

$55.00

PF Seared Scallops

$55.00

PF Angel Hair

$55.00

PF Duck Breast

$55.00

Dessert

PF Pumpkin Pie Bar

PF Fig Tart

PF Chocolate Torte

Catering Packages

Lasagna Package

$15.00

Chicken and Pasta Package

$190.00

Mac n Cheese w/Protein Package

$25.00

Lamb Chops Package

$29.00

Family and Friends Packages

Lasagna Family Meal

$15.00

Mac n Cheese Family Meal

$76.00

Lamb Chop Family Meal

$168.00

Appetizers/Sides

Truffle Arancini

$20.00

Mediterranean Grilled Octopus

$60.00

Crispy Pork Belly Bites

$35.00

House-made Potato Chips

$20.00

Oak Wood Smoked Carrots

$35.00

Crispy Smashed Potatoes

$35.00

Grilled Brocolini

$35.00

Whipped Potatoes

$30.00

Salads

Warehouse 72 Salad

$50.00

House Salad

$40.00

Caesar Salad

$40.00

Sandwiches

Burgers & Chips

$9.50

Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Flatbreads

Three Cheese Flatbread

$35.00

Chicken Pesto Flatbread

$45.00

Carne Flatbread

$50.00

Lasagna & Pasta

15-Layer Classic Lasagna

$95.00

15-Layer Classic Lasagna (Full Pan)

$300.00

Short Rib Ragu Pappardelle

$110.00

Four Cheese Ravioli

$70.00

Mac n Cheese

$65.00

Entrees & Proteins

Australian Lamb Chops

$135.00

Chicken

$65.00

Roasted Salmon

$70.00

Jumbo Shrimp

$65.00

New York Strip Steak

$95.00

Desserts

Chocolate Hazelnut Bites

$35.00

Lemon Tarts

$35.00

Cheesecake

$35.00

Tiramisu

$35.00

S'mores Cookies

$30.00

Beverages

Sweet Tea

$10.00

Unsweet Tea

$10.00

Lemonade

$10.00

Wine Tasting

MILLS

$20.00

Entertainment

MILLS

$15.00

Appetizers

Deviled Eggs

$6.00

Fried Oysters

$9.00

Smoked Salmon

$12.00

Fried Egg

$1.00

Bacon

$3.00

Potato Hash

$5.00

Brioche Toast

$1.00

Main

Eggs Benedict

$12.00

Steak and Eggs

$21.00

W72 Burger

$14.00

W72 Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Chicken and Waffles

$15.00

Shrimp and Grits

$19.00

W72 Breakfast

$15.00

Take Out

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Garden Salad

$8.00

Fried Mozzarella

$9.00

Chicken and Meatball Soup

$7.00

Bowl of Chili

$7.00

Lasagna

$15.00

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$15.00

Chicken Parmigiana

$16.00

Mac n Cheese Chicken

$15.00

Cheesecake

$7.00

Tiramisu

$7.00

Lasagna meal for four

$45.95

Spaghetti M B for four

$40.95

Chicken Parm for four

$45.95

Mac n Cheese for four

$40.50

Bread

$1.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Warehouse 72 is a modern bistro and bar serving new American dishes with an Italian feel, but with Mediterranean twists. Our diverse menu includes seafood, steak and chicken dishes and features our signature Angel Hair Pasta. Our artistic interior design and emphasis on hospitality makes us a great restaurant for celebrating birthdays, holidays, anniversaries and other special occasions. The 60-seat private dining room is ideal for special events and business meetings as well.

Website

Location

7620 Katy Freeway, Suite 305, Houston, TX 77024

Directions

