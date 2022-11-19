Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch

Slowpokes Spring Branch

60 Reviews

$

8147 B Long Point Rd.

Houston, TX 77055

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte
Seasonal
Breakfast Taco

WHOLE BEANS

SLOWPOKES COFFEE BEANS

SLOWPOKES COFFEE BEANS

$18.50+

fresh roasted weekly - roast origins vary

Coffee

Blackout BOTTLED

Blackout BOTTLED

$5.00

house roasted + brewed specialty cold brew

Vanilla + Oat BOTTLED

Vanilla + Oat BOTTLED

$5.50Out of stock

house made Madagascar vanilla mollasses + oat milk + house cold brew

Tea

La Mariposa (bottled)

$5.00
To Kill a Sunrise (bottled)

To Kill a Sunrise (bottled)

$5.00

hibiscus tea + lemonade + candied orange syrup

LATTES

Latte

Latte

Caramel Macchiato

Caramel Macchiato

Mocha Latte

Mocha Latte

Seasonal

Seasonal

*flavors subject to change as the seasons do!

Specialty Latte

Specialty Latte

COFFEE

Americano

Americano

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

Cortado

Cortado

$3.50+
Drip

Drip

$3.00+
Flat White

Flat White

$3.75+

Cafe Au Lait

$3.00+
Espresso

Espresso

$2.75

Espresso Macchiato

$3.25
Pourover

Pourover

$4.25

To Go Water

$0.50

COLD BREW

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

Nitro Cold Brew

Nitro Cold Brew
$5.50

$5.50

Sweet Sap Nitro Cold Brew

$6.00+Out of stock

Maple Syrup, Oat Milk, Nitro Cold Brew

TEA

Chai

Chai

Matcha

Matcha

Hibiscus Tea

$4.50
Tea

Tea

$4.75

NOT COFFEE

* Candied Apple Cider (Seasonal) *

$5.00+
Cascara Lemonade

Cascara Lemonade
$4.25

$4.25

Hibiscus Lemonade

$5.50

La Mariposa

$5.50

Lemonade

$4.25
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+
Italian Soda

Italian Soda

Milk

$3.00+
Mocktails

Mocktails

$4.00+
Steamer

Steamer

$3.25+

Pastries

Cake Ball

Cake Ball

$1.75
Sinfull Bakery

Sinfull Bakery

Slowpokes Churro Donuts

Slowpokes Churro Donuts
$4.75

$4.75

Michaels Holiday Cooke

$3.25

Breakfast

Breakfast Taco

Breakfast Taco
$3.50

$3.50
Bagel & Cream Cheese

Bagel & Cream Cheese
$4.25

$4.25
Breakfast Bagel

Breakfast Bagel
$9.00

$9.00
Breakfast Biscuit

Breakfast Biscuit
$8.50

$8.50
Ham & Brie Croissant

Ham & Brie Croissant
$9.75

$9.75
Kolaches

Kolaches

$4.50+
Parfait

Parfait

$6.50
Salmon Bagel

Salmon Bagel

$11.00
Biscuit With Jam

Biscuit With Jam
$3.75

$3.75

Flatbreads

Avocado Mash Flatbread

Avocado Mash Flatbread
$14.00

$14.00
Cheese Flatbread

Cheese Flatbread
$10.00

$10.00
Chicken Pesto Flatbread

Chicken Pesto Flatbread
$15.50

$15.50
Let it Brie Flatbread

Let it Brie Flatbread
$13.00

$13.00
Oh One Eight Flatbread

Oh One Eight Flatbread
$13.00

$13.00
Sooo Meaty Flatbread

Sooo Meaty Flatbread
$14.00

$14.00
Special Flatbread

Special Flatbread
$13.00

$13.00

Sandwiches

Avocado Mash Toast

Avocado Mash Toast
$8.75

$8.75
B.S.T. Sandwich

B.S.T. Sandwich
$9.00

$9.00
Chicken Pesto Panino

Chicken Pesto Panino
$11.00

$11.00
Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich
$9.50+

$9.50+
Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Grilled Cheese Sandwich
$6.50

$6.50
PB + J Sandwich

PB + J Sandwich
$6.50

$6.50
Prosciutto & Fig Panino

Prosciutto & Fig Panino
$10.00

$10.00
The Cali Sandwich

The Cali Sandwich
$11.00

$11.00
When In Roma Sandwich

When In Roma Sandwich
$9.00

$9.00

Snacks, Apps & Sides

Bagel Dog

$4.00
Cheese & Meat Board

Cheese & Meat Board
$19.50

$19.50
Cheese Board

Cheese Board

$16.25
Chips

Chips

$1.50
Empanadas

Empanadas

$3.00
Hummus Platter

Hummus Platter
$10.00

$10.00
Meat Board

Meat Board

$14.00
Pretzel With Dips

Pretzel With Dips
$6.00

$6.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Salads

Bowl Chicken Salad Salad

Bowl Chicken Salad Salad
$11.00

$11.00
Chicken Mozzarella Salad

Chicken Mozzarella Salad
$14.00

$14.00
Slowpokes Salad

Slowpokes Salad
$14.00

$14.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Affogato

Green Bean

$7.50

Purple Yam Jam

$7.50

The Mash

$7.50

The OG

$7.50

GRAB & GO

Coca Cola

Coca Cola

$3.75
Honest Kids

Honest Kids

$2.75
Kombucha

Kombucha

$4.75

Perrier Large

$4.50

Perrier Small

$3.00
Red Bull

Red Bull

$4.00

Richards Rain Water

$3.50Out of stock
San Pellegrino

San Pellegrino
$3.50

$3.50
Slowpokes Bottled Water

Slowpokes Bottled Water
$2.50

$2.50

Small Coca Cola

$2.75
Small Diet Coke

Small Diet Coke

$2.75Out of stock
Topochico

Topochico

$3.50Out of stock

Rambler Sparkling Water

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy! Cozy spot serving espresso drinks, light fare, wine & draft beer in industrial digs with outdoor seats.

8147 B Long Point Rd., Houston, TX 77055

Slowpokes image
Slowpokes image
Slowpokes image

