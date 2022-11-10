Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Ember & Greens

241 Reviews

$$

9403B Katy Freeway Suite B

Houston, TX 77024

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Shareables

Sriracha Cauliflower Bites

$12.00

Sweet Chili Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

Maman Shookouh's Samosas

$13.00

E&G Veggie Samosas

$13.00

Classic Wings

$15.00

Bacon Mac & Cheese

$13.00

Spinach & Cilantro Hummus

$11.00

Portobello & Warm Spinach Salad

$14.00

1/2 Maman Shookouh's Samosas

$8.00

1/2 E&G Veggie Samosas

$8.00

Spiced Meatballs

$15.00

Pizza

Al Pastor

$18.50

Crispy Eggplant

$15.50

Burrata

$16.50

Goat Cheese + Prosciutto

$18.50Out of stock

Spicy Salami + Peppers

$17.50

Buffalo Chicken

$18.50

E&G Signature

$19.50

Margherita

$14.50

4-Meat

$19.50

Omnivore

$14.50

Cheese Pizza

$11.50

Soup and Salads

Cup Roasted Tomato Soup

$5.00
Bowl Roasted Tomato Soup

Bowl Roasted Tomato Soup

$9.00

Garnished with house made walnut pesto and croutons. Vegan. Add a 3-cheese grilled cheese sandwich for $7

Cup Winter Greens Soup

$5.00

Bowl Winter Greens Soup

$9.00

Half House Salad

$7.00

Romaine lettuce with carrots, heirloom cherry tomatoes, julienned carrots, and red onion with an olive oil and lemon dressing. Vegan

Half Caesar

Half Caesar

$7.00

Romaine lettuce and sun-dried tomatoes with our house made caesar dressing. Topped with parmesan cheese and homemade garlic herb croutons

Half Persian Cucumber

Half Persian Cucumber

$7.00

Persian cucumbers, heirloom cherry tomatoes, red onions, and Kalamata olives with oil and lemon dressing and topped with parsley and feta cheese. Vegetarian

House Salad

$12.00
Caesar

Caesar

$12.00

Romaine lettuce and sun-dried tomatoes with our house made caesar dressing. Topped with parmesan cheese and homemade garlic herb croutons

Persian Cucumber

Persian Cucumber

$12.00

Persian cucumbers, heirloom cherry tomatoes, red onions, and Kalamata olives with oil and lemon dressing and topped with parsley and feta cheese. Vegetarian

Citrus Gorgonzola

Citrus Gorgonzola

$12.00

Arugula and romaine, oranges, red apples, and roasted walnuts with a citrus vinaigrette. Topped with gorgonzola cheese. Vegetarian

Spinach and Beet

Spinach and Beet

$12.00

Spinach and romaine, beets, and roasted walnuts with a pomegranate vinaigrette and topped with feta cheese. Vegetarian

Crispy Sesame Ginger

Crispy Sesame Ginger

$13.00

Romaine, cabbage, carrots, scallions, toasted almonds and crunchy wonton strips with a chili ginger vinaigrette. Topped with crispy rice noodles . Vegetarian

Chipotle Ensalada

Chipotle Ensalada

$13.00

Romaine lettuce with kale, black beans, corn, jicama, red onions, tomatoes, avocado, crispy quinoa, and tortilla strips with a chipotle vinaigrette. Topped with cotija cheese. Vegetarian

Portobello & Warm Spinach Salad

$14.00

Watermelon Arugula

$13.00

Sandwiches and Wraps

Chipotle Chickpea Wrap

Chipotle Chickpea Wrap

$13.00

Chickpeas sauteed with muchrooms and onions in spicy chipotle sauce, arugula, avocado, carrots, julienned cucumber, and house made chipotle tahini in a sun-dried tomato wrap. Served with cucumber yogurt sauce and a small side of fruit. Substitute Parmesan Truffle Fries for $3. Vegetarian

E&G Wrap

E&G Wrap

$14.00

Grilled chicken, avocado, romaine, shredded carrots, julienned cucumber, tomatoes, and house made jalapeno ranch in a sun-dried tomato wrap. Served with a small side of fruit. Substitute Parmesan Truffle Fries for $3

Chicken Olivieh Sandwich

Chicken Olivieh Sandwich

$14.00

Maman Shookouh's chicken salad with potatoes, eggs, green peas on a toasted croissant with pickles, lettuce and tomatoes

Wagyu Burger

Wagyu Burger

$18.00

Akaushi beef, caramelized onions, arugula, tomatoes, pickles and homemade burger sauce with parmesan truffle fries. Add sharp cheddar for $1, or substitute a gluten-free bun for $2

5-Cheese Grilled Cheese

5-Cheese Grilled Cheese

$8.00

The ultimate five cheese grilled cheese sandwich with sharp cheddar, vermont white cheddar, gouda, white american, and parmesan cheeses on toasted sourdough bread. Vegetarian

Entrees

Jalapeño Pasta

Jalapeño Pasta

$15.00

Fettuccine pasta in our creamy jalapeño-tomato sauce with mushrooms, fresh jalapenos, and broccolini. Vegetarian. Substitute gluten-free pasta for $2

Quinoa Bowl

Quinoa Bowl

$15.00

Cilantro and green pea quinoa topped with avocado, mushrooms, turmeric sweet potatoes, roasted beets, broccolini, spinach and walnut pesto, then drizzled with lemon tahini sauce. Vegan and gluten free. Pro tip: add chipotle chickpeas for $4 or any protein

Citrus Chicken

Citrus Chicken

$18.00

Spice crusted chicken in a turmeric and cinnamon citrus sauce served with roasted potatoes, red apples, carrots, mushrooms and onions and a house salad on the side. Gluten Free

5-Spice Skewers

5-Spice Skewers

$20.00

One beef tenderloin skewer and one chicken breast skewer with bell peppers and red onions and a side of cucumber salad, cilantro green pea quinoa, and grilled roma tomato. Gluten free

Blackened Salmon with Avocado Salsa

Blackened Salmon with Avocado Salsa

$22.00

Blackened Norwegian salmon with lemon butter and avocado salsa, served with charred broccolini, roasted carrots and potatoes on a bed of cilantro green pea quinoa. Gluten free

Beef Stroganoff

Beef Stroganoff

$28.00

An Ember & Greens unique family recipe! Strips of tender flat iron steak and caramelized onions lightly sautéed in our creamy mushroom sauce and topped with matchstick fries

Portobello Stroganoff

$19.00
Apricot & Rosemary Lamb Chops

$30.00

$30.00

Sides

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$6.00

$6.00
Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

$6.00
Fresh Fruit

Fresh Fruit

$6.00

Cantaloupe, blueberry, strawberry

Fresh Bread w/ Garlic Olive Oil

$5.00

$5.00
Roasted Turmeric Veggies

$7.00

$7.00
Roasted Veggies

$8.00

$8.00

Side Avocado 1/2

$4.00

Side Avocado 1/4

$2.00

Side Cilantro Green Pea Quinoa

$6.00
Side Mac and Cheese

$9.00

$9.00

Side Turmeric Sweet Potatoes

$6.00

Sd Jalapeno Ranch

$0.50

Sd Sriracha Ranch

$0.50

Sd Ranch

$0.50

Sd Lemon Tahini

$0.50

Sd Cucumber Yogurt

$0.50

Sd Feta

$2.00

Sd Hummus

$3.00

Sd Caesar

$0.50

SD Apricot Glaze

$1.00

Garlic Olive Oil

$2.00

Small Side Of Fruit

$3.00

Lemon Butter

$1.00

Avocado Salsa

$1.00

Siracha Tahini

$1.00

A la Carte

Grilled Chicken ALC

$6.00

Chipotle Chickpeas ALC

$4.00

Chicken Olivieh Salad ALC

$6.00

Shrimp ALC

$8.00

Flat Iron Steak ALC

$9.00

Blackened Salmon ALC

$11.00

Lamb Chop ALC

$14.00

Chicken Skewer ALC

$6.00

Steak Skewer ALC

$9.00

Shrimp Skewer ALC

$8.00

Citrus Chicken ALC

$10.00

Wagyu Patty ALC