Ember & Greens

Shareables
Sriracha Cauliflower Bites
Sweet Chili Brussels Sprouts
Maman Shookouh's Samosas
E&G Veggie Samosas
Classic Wings
Bacon Mac & Cheese
Spinach & Cilantro Hummus
Portobello & Warm Spinach Salad
1/2 Maman Shookouh's Samosas
1/2 E&G Veggie Samosas
Spiced Meatballs
Soup and Salads
Cup Roasted Tomato Soup
Bowl Roasted Tomato Soup
Garnished with house made walnut pesto and croutons. Vegan. Add a 3-cheese grilled cheese sandwich for $7
Cup Winter Greens Soup
Bowl Winter Greens Soup
Half House Salad
Romaine lettuce with carrots, heirloom cherry tomatoes, julienned carrots, and red onion with an olive oil and lemon dressing. Vegan
Half Caesar
Romaine lettuce and sun-dried tomatoes with our house made caesar dressing. Topped with parmesan cheese and homemade garlic herb croutons
Half Persian Cucumber
Persian cucumbers, heirloom cherry tomatoes, red onions, and Kalamata olives with oil and lemon dressing and topped with parsley and feta cheese. Vegetarian
House Salad
Caesar
Romaine lettuce and sun-dried tomatoes with our house made caesar dressing. Topped with parmesan cheese and homemade garlic herb croutons
Persian Cucumber
Persian cucumbers, heirloom cherry tomatoes, red onions, and Kalamata olives with oil and lemon dressing and topped with parsley and feta cheese. Vegetarian
Citrus Gorgonzola
Arugula and romaine, oranges, red apples, and roasted walnuts with a citrus vinaigrette. Topped with gorgonzola cheese. Vegetarian
Spinach and Beet
Spinach and romaine, beets, and roasted walnuts with a pomegranate vinaigrette and topped with feta cheese. Vegetarian
Crispy Sesame Ginger
Romaine, cabbage, carrots, scallions, toasted almonds and crunchy wonton strips with a chili ginger vinaigrette. Topped with crispy rice noodles . Vegetarian
Chipotle Ensalada
Romaine lettuce with kale, black beans, corn, jicama, red onions, tomatoes, avocado, crispy quinoa, and tortilla strips with a chipotle vinaigrette. Topped with cotija cheese. Vegetarian
Portobello & Warm Spinach Salad
Watermelon Arugula
Sandwiches and Wraps
Chipotle Chickpea Wrap
Chickpeas sauteed with muchrooms and onions in spicy chipotle sauce, arugula, avocado, carrots, julienned cucumber, and house made chipotle tahini in a sun-dried tomato wrap. Served with cucumber yogurt sauce and a small side of fruit. Substitute Parmesan Truffle Fries for $3. Vegetarian
E&G Wrap
Grilled chicken, avocado, romaine, shredded carrots, julienned cucumber, tomatoes, and house made jalapeno ranch in a sun-dried tomato wrap. Served with a small side of fruit. Substitute Parmesan Truffle Fries for $3
Chicken Olivieh Sandwich
Maman Shookouh's chicken salad with potatoes, eggs, green peas on a toasted croissant with pickles, lettuce and tomatoes
Wagyu Burger
Akaushi beef, caramelized onions, arugula, tomatoes, pickles and homemade burger sauce with parmesan truffle fries. Add sharp cheddar for $1, or substitute a gluten-free bun for $2
5-Cheese Grilled Cheese
The ultimate five cheese grilled cheese sandwich with sharp cheddar, vermont white cheddar, gouda, white american, and parmesan cheeses on toasted sourdough bread. Vegetarian
Entrees
Jalapeño Pasta
Fettuccine pasta in our creamy jalapeño-tomato sauce with mushrooms, fresh jalapenos, and broccolini. Vegetarian. Substitute gluten-free pasta for $2
Quinoa Bowl
Cilantro and green pea quinoa topped with avocado, mushrooms, turmeric sweet potatoes, roasted beets, broccolini, spinach and walnut pesto, then drizzled with lemon tahini sauce. Vegan and gluten free. Pro tip: add chipotle chickpeas for $4 or any protein
Citrus Chicken
Spice crusted chicken in a turmeric and cinnamon citrus sauce served with roasted potatoes, red apples, carrots, mushrooms and onions and a house salad on the side. Gluten Free
5-Spice Skewers
One beef tenderloin skewer and one chicken breast skewer with bell peppers and red onions and a side of cucumber salad, cilantro green pea quinoa, and grilled roma tomato. Gluten free
Blackened Salmon with Avocado Salsa
Blackened Norwegian salmon with lemon butter and avocado salsa, served with charred broccolini, roasted carrots and potatoes on a bed of cilantro green pea quinoa. Gluten free
Beef Stroganoff
An Ember & Greens unique family recipe! Strips of tender flat iron steak and caramelized onions lightly sautéed in our creamy mushroom sauce and topped with matchstick fries
Portobello Stroganoff
Apricot & Rosemary Lamb Chops
Sides
Parmesan Truffle Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Fresh Fruit
Cantaloupe, blueberry, strawberry