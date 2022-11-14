Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

La Lupita Mexican Grill

review star

No reviews yet

6622 Pinemont Dr B

Houston, TX 77092

Popular Items

Lupitas
Mosaico
Pollo

Appetizers

Guacamole

$5.99

Mashed avocado mixed with Pico de gallo

Special Beans

Special Beans

$3.25

Charro beans, white cheese and bistec

Choriqueso

Choriqueso

$6.99

Melted white cheese, chorizo and tortillas. Not Dipping Cheese

Panchos Sencillos

$8.99

Crispy Tortillas, Refried Beans, Cheddar Cheese, Avocado and Pico de Gallo

Mexican Nachos

Mexican Nachos

$12.50

Mexican Nachos - comes with Pico, Refried Beans, Cheese, Avocado and a choice of Meat.

Ratones

$1.75

Grill Jalapeno Pepper Pilled with Cream Cheese and Wrapped With Bacon

Queso Dip

$6.50

Tacos

All our orders are 5 corn tacos tortillas, and include charro beans, grill onions and cilantro.

Fajita

$12.50

Fajita Tacos

Bistec

$8.99

Carne Asada Tacos

Lupitas

Lupitas

$10.99

Meat, Avocado and Queso Fresco Tacos

Mosaico Lupita

$11.99
Mosaico

Mosaico

$10.99

5 Corn Tacos Or 3 Flour Tacos of your Choice. Please Write On the Notes How Many of Each Tacos do you want.

Pastor

Pastor

$8.99

Marinated Pork Tacos

Pollo

Pollo

$8.99

Chicken Fajita Tacos

Barbacoa

$10.50

Barbacoa Tacos

Tripa

Tripa

$15.50

Small Intestines Tacos

Alambre

Alambre

$9.99

Bistec, poblano pepper, bacon and grill onion

Espadas

Espadas

$9.99

4 Tostadas, melted cheese and meat

Chavindecas

Chavindecas

$10.15

2 overlapped medium size tortillas with melted cheese and bistec

Deshebrada

Deshebrada

$10.50

Toreados

$9.99

Bistec and grill pepper

Mixtos

Mixtos

$9.99

Bistec and sausage

Papas

All potatoes are mixing with butter, sour cream and yellow cheese.

Regular Potato

$7.50

Bake potatoes with butter, sour cream and yellow cheese

Special Potato

Special Potato

$8.99

Bake potatoes with butter, sour cream, yellow cheese and Carne Asada

Papa Toreada

$9.25

Bake potatoes with butter, sour cream, yellow cheese, bistec and grill pepper

Choripapa

Choripapa

$9.99

Bake potatoes with butter, sour cream, yellow cheese, bistec and chorizo

Papa Campechana

Papa Campechana

$9.25

Bake potatoes with butter, sour cream, yellow cheese and 2 meats of your choice

1/2 Regular Potatoe

$4.75

Half Regular Potatoe

1/2 Especial Potatoe

$6.50

Half Especial Potatoes

1/2 Papa Toreada

$6.50

Half Papa Toreado

1/2 Papa Campechana

$6.49

Half Campechana

1/2 Choripapa

$6.99

Half Choripapa

Combos

Combo 1

$10.50

3 regular corn tortilla or 2 flour, ½ regular potatoe and soda can

Combo 2

$11.50

3 especial corn tortilla or 2 flour, ½ regular potatoe and soda can

Torta Combo

$2.00

Torta, french fries and soda can

Hamburger Combo

Hamburger Combo

$2.00

Hamburger, French fries and soda can

Medium Menudo

Medium Menudo

$8.49Out of stock
Large Menudo

Large Menudo

$9.99Out of stock
Parrillada For Two

Parrillada For Two

$32.99

Quesadillas

12” quesadilla including charro beans, grill onions and cilantro.
Sincronizada

Sincronizada

$10.99

Quesadilla, refried beans and Meat of Your Choice

Campechana

Campechana

$10.99

Quesadilla, bistec and pastor

Gringa

Gringa

$10.99

Quesadilla with Meat

Plancha

Plancha

$11.99

Quesadilla with butter refried beans and deshebrada

Mexican Plates

Mexican Enchiladas

Mexican Enchiladas

$9.99

Asado De Puerco

$9.99

Gorditas

$3.50

Tostadas

$9.99
Caldo De Res

Caldo De Res

$12.50

Fajita Plate

$12.99

Bistec Ranchero

$9.99

Chicken Flautas

$8.99

Alambre Plato

$11.50

QuesaBirrias

$12.99

Corn Tortilla Single Tacos

Single Fajita Taco

$2.70

Single Espada

$2.75

Single Bistec Taco

$1.99

Single Pasto Tacor

$1.99

Single Tripa Taco

$3.25

Single Alambre Taco

$1.99

Single Mixto Taco

$2.19

Single Barbacoa Taco

$2.66

Single Toreado Taco

$2.19

Single Lupita Taco

$2.39

Single Pollo Taco

$2.19

Single Chavindeca

$5.25

2 overlapped medium size tortillas with melted cheese and bistec

Single Deshebrada Taco

$2.29

Single Asado De Puerco Taco

$2.19

Single Chicharron Taco

$2.19Out of stock

Single Mexican Tostada

$2.75

Kids

Quesadilla

French Fries

$1.99

Single Chavindeca

$5.25

2 overlapped medium size tortillas with melted cheese and bistec

Combo Chavindeca

$6.50

Rice

$1.75

Refried Beans

$1.75

Quesadilla 12" Harina

$6.50

Fideo Soup

$1.99

Chicken Nuggets Combo

$6.99

Desserts

Choco Flan

Choco Flan

$3.69
Flan

Flan

$3.69

Mostachon

$3.75

Hamburger

Hamburgers with 1/3 pound meat, yellow cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayonnaise, ketchup, mustard, french fries and soda can.

Bacon Cheese Burger

$8.50Out of stock

Hamburger with 1/3 pound meat, yellow cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayonnaise, ketchup, mustard.

Hamburger Fry Egg

$8.99Out of stock

Regular Hamburger with Fried egg

Pastor Burger

Pastor Burger

$9.50Out of stock

Regular Hamburger with pastor meat

Tortas

Telera bread with mayonnaise, meat, cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, avocado, French fries and soda can

Bistec Torta

$7.99

Fajita Torta

$9.99

Deshebrada Torta

$9.50

Bistec y Pastor Torta

$8.50

Pastor Torta

$7.99

Torta Pollo

$7.99

Extras

Rice

$1.75

Mexican Rice

Refried Beans

$1.75

Queso Fresco

$1.60

Yellow Cheese

$1.60

White Cheese

$1.60

Avocado slices

$1.99

Sour Cream

$1.00

Chile Toreado

$0.50

Corn Tortilla

$0.33

Flour Tortilla

$0.75

Carne Asada Taco Portion

$2.50

Sausage

$1.60

Pint Charro Beans

$3.00

Quart Charro Beans

$5.50

Chips y 8oz Salsa

$4.99

8oz Salsa

$3.99

Bag Of Chips

$1.00

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.50

Coca Mexicana

$3.99

Tea

$2.50

Agua Fresca Grande

$3.50

Agua Fresca Mediana

$2.50

Tap Water

Kids Drink

$1.75

Jarritos

$2.75

Coca Lata

$1.50

Topo Chico

$3.60

Clamato

$2.00

Refill Grande

$1.50

Refill Mediano

$0.75

Botella Agua

$1.50

Coffe

$1.99

Michelada Mix

$4.00

Apple Juice

$2.25

Beer

Modelo

$4.69

Negra Modelo

$4.69Out of stock

Corona Extra

$4.69

Xx

$4.79

Pacifico

$4.69

Xx Ambar

$4.79

Ultra

$3.75

Budlight

$3.75

Miller Lite

$3.75

Indio

$4.79Out of stock

Tequila

Margarita Rocas

$7.00

Frozen Margaritas

$7.00

Paloma

$7.00

Vampiro

$7.00

Tequila Shot

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Awarded as a Houston Hottest Restaurant. The Best Homemade Corn Tortillas Tacos in Houston.

6622 Pinemont Dr B, Houston, TX 77092

La Lupita Mexican Grill image
La Lupita Mexican Grill image
La Lupita Mexican Grill image

