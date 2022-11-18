Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Wakefield Crowbar

295 Reviews

$$

954 WAKEFIELD DR

HOUSTON, TX 77018

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers (LATE NIGHT NEW)

Boneless Wings 6 PC

$11.00

Boneless Wings 10 PC

$17.00

Boneless Wings 20 PC

$29.00

Boneless Wings 30 PC

$42.00

Buffalo Wings 6 PC (NEW)

$13.00

Buffalo Wings 10 PC (NEW)

$19.00

Buffalo Wings 20 PC (NEW)

$31.00

Buffalo Wings 30 PC (NEW)

$44.00

Chicken Eggrolls (NEW)

$13.00Out of stock

Mini Corn Dogs (NEW)

$13.00

12 pieces served with mustard

Fried Pickle Spears

$12.00

Fried Mushrooms

$12.00

Onion Ring Tower

$12.00

ENTREES - LATE NIGHT

Chicken Tenders (NEW)

$15.00

Fried chicken

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Hot Honey Chicken Tender Sandwich

$14.00

Fried Chicken Sliders

$13.00

3 CHICKEN SLIDERS - FRIED OF BUFFALOS STYLE

Street Tacos (3)

$12.00

Wakefield Salad

$12.00

Sides & Sauces (Late Night NEW)

Chipotle Sauce

$0.50

Cilantro Ranch

$0.50

Cup of Soup

$4.50Out of stock

Extra Chips

$2.00

Fries (NEW)

$4.00

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Onion Rings (NEW)

$5.50

Ranch

$0.50

Side Salad (NEW)

$5.50

Sweet Potato Fries (NEW)

$5.50

Tater Tots (NEW)

$4.00

Dessert (Late Night)

Deep Fried Double Stuffed Oreos

$8.00

Appetizer Platters (NEW)

Boneless Wings (100)

$125.00

Boneless Wings (50)

$65.00

Buffalo Wings (100)

$135.00

Buffalo Wings (50)

$70.00

Chicken Eggrolls (20)

$50.00

Chicken Tenders - Fried (20)

$50.00

Chicken Tenders - Grilled (20)

$50.00

Chips n Dips - chips, salsa, queso (for 20)

$40.00

Fried Mushroom Platter (40 pieces)

$50.00

Garden Salad (for 10)

$40.00

Mini Corn Dog Family Size (40 pieces)

$40.00

Onion Ring Tower Tray

$60.00

Sides

$40.00

Veggie & Cheese

$50.00

Entree Platters

Turkey Club Sandwiches (20)

$50.00

Wraps (15)

$75.00

Beef Sliders (20)

$75.00

Chicken Sliders (20)

$75.00

Street Tacos (20)

$70.00

Kids Corner (NEW)

Cheese Pizza (36 Slices)

$60.00

Pepperoni Pizza (36 Slices)

$60.00

Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwich (20 halves)

$50.00

Juice Boxes 12 for $25

$25.00

SODA PITCHER

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markSports
check markLive Music
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday9:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday9:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday9:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday9:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Welcome to Crowbar! Located in the heart of Garden Oaks, we offer a full kitchen and bar, large outdoor patio, three sand volleyball courts, a kids playground and private event room. We look forward to serving you!

Website

Location

954 WAKEFIELD DR, HOUSTON, TX 77018

Directions

Gallery
Wakefield Crowbar image
Wakefield Crowbar image
Wakefield Crowbar image

Similar restaurants in your area

Local Table - Garden Oaks
orange starNo Reviews
2003 WEST 34TH HOUSTON, TX 77018
View restaurantnext
Katz's
orange star4.4 • 2,374
2200 N Shepherd Dr Houston, TX 77008
View restaurantnext
Moonshine Deck - 1239 W. 19th Street
orange star4.1 • 129
1239 W. 19th Street Houston, TX 77008
View restaurantnext
Johnny's Gold Brick
orange star4.6 • 802
2518 Yale St Houston, TX 77008
View restaurantnext
King's BierHaus - The Heights
orange star4.5 • 1,685
2044 E. T.C. Jester Houston, TX 77008
View restaurantnext
Hughie's Tavern & Grill - 1802 W 18th St
orange starNo Reviews
1802 W 18th St Houston, TX 77008
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in HOUSTON

Salata - F - 126 - Garden Oaks
orange star4.7 • 476
3201 N. Shepherd Dr. Houston, TX 77018
View restaurantnext
Slowpokes - Garden Oaks
orange star4.8 • 245
1203 W 34th St. Suite D. Houston, TX 77018
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near HOUSTON
Fourth Ward
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Mid-West
review star
Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Northside Village
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Galleria/Uptown
review star
Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)
EaDo
review star
Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Meyerland
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
MacGregor
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Alief
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Museum District
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston