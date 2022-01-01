Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vietnamese
Gastropubs
American

Hughie's Tavern & Grill 1802 W 18th St

1802 W 18th St

Houston, TX 77008

Order Again

Popular Items

Traditional Spring Rolls
Grilled Pork Banh Mi
Shaking Beef Specialty

Appetizers

Traditional Spring Rolls

Traditional Spring Rolls

$5.50

Cold cut shrimp and pork with vermicelli, fresh lettuce, mint, served with peanut sauce.

Tofu Spring Rolls

Tofu Spring Rolls

$5.50

Pan seared spicy tofu with vermicelli, fresh lettuce, mint and served with peanut sauce.

Vietnamese Eggrolls

Vietnamese Eggrolls

$9.00

Crispy pork & chicken eggrolls served with a side of our lettuce wrap and fish sauce.

Vegetarian Eggrolls

$9.00

Crispy tofu & vegetable eggrolls served with a side of our lettuce wrap and vegetarian sauce.

Crispy Dumplings

Crispy Dumplings

$9.00

Crispy pork dumplings served with chili lime soy sauce.

Steamed Dumplings

Steamed Dumplings

$9.00

Steamed pork dumplings topped with green onions & served with chili lime soy sauce.

Calamari

Calamari

$10.00

Lightly battered and fried calamari served with our house lime pepper sauce.

Sweet Chili Wings

$13.00

Crispy hand battered wings topped with sweet chili sauce

BBQ Wings

$13.00

Crispy hand battered wings topped with BBQ sauce

Naked Basil Wings

Naked Basil Wings

$13.00

Crispy naked wings tossed in our signature basil sauce.

Banh Mi

Grilled Pork Banh Mi

Grilled Pork Banh Mi

$7.75

Toasted baguette topped with pickled veggies, cucumbers, sliced jalapenos, cilantro, & Vietnamese mayo

Grilled Chicken Banh Mi

$7.75

Toasted baguette topped with pickled veggies, cucumbers, sliced jalapenos, cilantro, & Vietnamese mayo

Grilled Beef Banh Mi

$8.75

Toasted baguette topped with pickled veggies, cucumbers, sliced jalapenos, cilantro, & Vietnamese mayo

Tofu Banh Mi

Tofu Banh Mi

$7.75

Toasted baguette topped with pickled veggies, cucumbers, sliced jalapenos, cilantro, & Vietnamese mayo

Sauteed Beef Banh Mi

Sauteed Beef Banh Mi

$8.75

Toasted baguette topped with pickled veggies, cucumbers, sliced jalapenos, cilantro, & Vietnamese mayo

Sauteed Chicken Banh Mi

Sauteed Chicken Banh Mi

$7.75

Toasted baguette topped with pickled veggies, cucumbers, sliced jalapenos, cilantro, & Vietnamese mayo

Shaking Chicken Banh Mi

$11.00

Toasted baguette topped with pickled veggies, cucumbers, sliced jalapenos, cilantro, & Vietnamese mayo

Shaking Tofu Banh Mi

$11.00

Toasted baguette topped with pickled veggies, cucumbers, sliced jalapenos, cilantro, & Vietnamese mayo

Baskets

Buttermilk Chicken Tenders

Buttermilk Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Crispy and juicy tenders served with sausage bacon gravy & fries.

Crispy Shrimp Basket

Crispy Shrimp Basket

$12.00

Fried jumbo shrimp served with cocktail sauce & fries.

Turmeric Fish & Chips

Turmeric Fish & Chips

$12.00

Crispy turmeric and Cajun spiced Swaii filet served with creamy dipping sauce & fries.

Burgers

Classic Cheeseburger

Classic Cheeseburger

$11.00

Fresh beef patty grilled topped with American cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, pickles, served with side of aioli and fries.

Hughie's Burger

Hughie's Burger

$13.00

Fresh beef patty grilled topped with fried egg, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, pickles, served with side of aioli and fries.

Rice Platters

Grilled Pork Rice Platter

Grilled Pork Rice Platter

$11.00

Steamed rice served with your choice of meat, pickled veggies, cucumbers, sliced jalapenos, cilantro , topped with green onions in oil, and fish sauce.

Grilled Chicken Rice Platter

Grilled Chicken Rice Platter

$11.00

Steamed rice served with your choice of meat, pickled veggies, cucumbers, sliced jalapenos, cilantro , topped with green onions in oil, and fish sauce.

Grilled Beef Rice Platter

$12.00

Steamed rice served with your choice of meat, pickled veggies, cucumbers, sliced jalapenos, cilantro , topped with green onions in oil, and fish sauce.

Grilled Shrimp Rice Platter

$13.00

Steamed rice served with your choice of meat, pickled veggies, cucumbers, sliced jalapenos, cilantro , topped with green onions in oil, and fish sauce.

Sauteed Chicken Rice Platter

$11.00

Steamed rice served with your choice of meat, pickled veggies, cucumbers, sliced jalapenos, cilantro , topped with green onions in oil, and fish sauce.

Sauteed Beef Rice Platter

$12.00

Steamed rice served with your choice of meat, pickled veggies, cucumbers, sliced jalapenos, cilantro , topped with green onions in oil, and fish sauce.

Tofu Rice Platter

$10.00

Steamed rice served with your choice of protein, pickled veggies, cucumbers, sliced jalapenos, cilantro , topped with green onions in oil, and vegetarian sauce.

Fried Rice

Shaking Beef Fried Rice

$15.00

Seasoned rice mixed with cabbage, carrots, eggs, onions and garlic topped with green onions.

Shaking Shrimp Fried Rice

Shaking Shrimp Fried Rice

$14.00

Seasoned rice mixed with cabbage, carrots, eggs, onions and garlic topped with green onions.

Shaking Chicken Fried Rice

$13.00

Seasoned rice mixed with cabbage, carrots, eggs, onions and garlic topped with green onions.

Shaking Tofu Fried Rice

$12.00

Seasoned rice mixed with cabbage, carrots, eggs, onions and garlic topped with green onions.

Shrimp Fried Rice

$13.00

Seasoned rice mixed with cabbage, carrots, eggs, onions and garlic topped with green onions.

Pork Fried Rice

$12.00

Seasoned rice mixed with cabbage, carrots, eggs, onions and garlic topped with green onions.

Beef Fried Rice

$13.00

Seasoned rice mixed with cabbage, carrots, eggs, onions and garlic topped with green onions.

Chicken Fried Rice

$12.00

Seasoned rice mixed with cabbage, carrots, eggs, onions and garlic topped with green onions.

Tofu Fried Rice

$11.00

Seasoned rice mixed with cabbage, carrots, eggs, onions and garlic topped with green onions.

Vegetable Fried Rice

$12.00

Seasoned rice mixed with cabbage, carrots, eggs, onions and garlic topped with green onions.

Sauteed Beef Fried Rice

$13.00

Seasoned rice mixed with cabbage, carrots, eggs, onions and garlic topped with green onions.

Sauteed Chicken Fried Rice

$12.00

Seasoned rice mixed with cabbage, carrots, eggs, onions and garlic topped with green onions.

Fried Rice (No Protein)

$9.00

Seasoned rice mixed with cabbage, carrots, eggs, onions and garlic topped with green onions.

Vermicelli Bowls

Shaking Beef Vermicelli Bowl

$15.00

Choice of protein on a bed of vermicelli, lettuce, cucumber, mint, and pickled veggies topped with peanuts, green onions in oil, and fish sauce.

Shaking Shrimp Vermicelli Bowl

Shaking Shrimp Vermicelli Bowl

$14.00

Choice of protein on a bed of vermicelli, lettuce, cucumber, mint, and pickled veggies topped with peanuts, green onions in oil, and fish sauce.

Shaking Chicken Vermicelli Bowl

$13.00

Choice of protein on a bed of vermicelli, lettuce, cucumber, mint, and pickled veggies topped with peanuts, green onions in oil, and fish sauce.

Shaking Tofu Vermicelli Bowl

$12.00

Choice of protein on a bed of vermicelli, lettuce, cucumber, mint, and pickled veggies topped with peanuts, green onions in oil, and fish sauce.

Grilled Shrimp Vermicelli Bowl

$13.00

Choice of protein on a bed of vermicelli, lettuce, cucumber, mint, and pickled veggies topped with peanuts, green onions in oil, and fish sauce.

Grilled Pork Vermicelli Bowl

$12.00

Choice of protein on a bed of vermicelli, lettuce, cucumber, mint, and pickled veggies topped with peanuts, green onions in oil, and fish sauce.

Grilled Beef Vermicelli Bowl

$13.00

Choice of protein on a bed of vermicelli, lettuce, cucumber, mint, and pickled veggies topped with peanuts, green onions in oil, and fish sauce.

Grilled Chicken Vermicelli Bowl

$12.00

Choice of protein on a bed of vermicelli, lettuce, cucumber, mint, and pickled veggies topped with peanuts, green onions in oil, and fish sauce.

Tofu Vermicelli Bowl

$11.00

Choice of protein on a bed of vermicelli, lettuce, cucumber, mint, and pickled veggies topped with peanuts, green onions in oil, and fish sauce.

Sauteed Beef Vermicelli Bowl

Sauteed Beef Vermicelli Bowl

$13.00

Choice of protein on a bed of vermicelli, lettuce, cucumber, mint, and pickled veggies topped with peanuts, green onions in oil, and fish sauce.

Sauteed Chicken Vermicelli Bowl

Sauteed Chicken Vermicelli Bowl

$12.00

Choice of protein on a bed of vermicelli, lettuce, cucumber, mint, and pickled veggies topped with peanuts, green onions in oil, and fish sauce.

Eggroll Vermicelli Bowl

Eggroll Vermicelli Bowl

$12.00

Choice of protein on a bed of vermicelli, lettuce, cucumber, mint, and pickled veggies topped with peanuts, green onions in oil, and fish sauce.

Veggie Eggroll Vermicelli Bowl

Veggie Eggroll Vermicelli Bowl

$12.00

Choice of protein on a bed of vermicelli, lettuce, cucumber, mint, and pickled veggies topped with peanuts, green onions in oil, and fish sauce.

Grilled Salmon Vermicelli

$16.00

Choice of protein on a bed of vermicelli, lettuce, cucumber, mint, and pickled veggies topped with peanuts, green onions in oil, and fish sauce.

Specialty

Shaking Beef Specialty

Shaking Beef Specialty

$15.00

Wok cooked filet mignon cubes served with steamed or brown rice & Vietnamese kale salad.

Shaking Shrimp Specialty

$14.00

Wok cooked shrimp served with steamed or brown rice & Vietnamese kale salad.

Shaking Chicken Specialty

$13.00

Wok cooked chicken cubes served with steamed or brown rice & Vietnamese kale salad.

Shaking Tofu Specialty

$12.00

Wok cooked spicy lemongrass tofu served with steamed or brown rice, Vietnamese kale salad & our vegetarian sauce.

Country Fried Steak

$15.00

Handbattered crispy filet mignon, smoothered in sausage bacon gravy & served with garlic mashed potatoes and Vietnamese kale salad.

Grilled Salmon Specialty

$16.00

Grilled and served with garlic mashed potatoes top with sausage bacon gravy and Vietnamese kale salad.

Spicy Lemongrass Tofu Specialty

Spicy Lemongrass Tofu Specialty

$12.00

Pan seared lemongrass tofu sauteed with sliced jalapenos, bell pepper, onion and served with steamed or brown rice, Vietnamese kale salad & our vegetarian sauce.

Sauteed Vegetables Specialty

$12.00

Pan seared lemongrass tofu sauteed with a mix of Yu Choy, Broccoli, Napa Cabbage served with steamed or brown rice & our vegetarian sauce.

Kale Salad

Shaking Beef Kale Salad

$15.00

Kale salad mix with feta cheese, tomatoes, onion, cucumber, dried cranberry, bell pepper, mixed nuts and served with raspberry vinaigrette.

Shaking Shrimp Kale Salad

$14.00

Kale salad mix with feta cheese, tomatoes, onion, cucumber, dried cranberry, bell pepper, mixed nuts and served with raspberry vinaigrette.

Shaking Chicken Kale Salad

Shaking Chicken Kale Salad

$13.00

Kale salad mix with feta cheese, tomatoes, onion, cucumber, dried cranberry, bell pepper, mixed nuts and served with raspberry vinaigrette.

Shaking Tofu Kale Salad

$12.00

Kale salad mix with feta cheese, tomatoes, onion, cucumber, dried cranberry, bell pepper, mixed nuts and served with raspberry vinaigrette.

Grilled Salmon Kale Salad

Grilled Salmon Kale Salad

$16.00

Kale salad mix with feta cheese, tomatoes, onion, cucumber, dried cranberry, bell pepper, mixed nuts and served with raspberry vinaigrette.

Grilled Pork Salad

$12.00

Kale salad mix with feta cheese, tomatoes, onion, cucumber, dried cranberry, bell pepper, mixed nuts and served with raspberry vinaigrette.

Grilled Beef Kale Salad

$13.00

Kale salad mix with feta cheese, tomatoes, onion, cucumber, dried cranberry, bell pepper, mixed nuts and served with raspberry vinaigrette.

Grilled Chicken Kale Salad

$12.00

Kale salad mix with feta cheese, tomatoes, onion, cucumber, dried cranberry, bell pepper, mixed nuts and served with raspberry vinaigrette.

Grilled Shrimp Kale Salad

$13.00

Kale salad mix with feta cheese, tomatoes, onion, cucumber, dried cranberry, bell pepper, mixed nuts and served with raspberry vinaigrette.

Tofu Kale Salad

$11.00

Kale salad mix with feta cheese, tomatoes, onion, cucumber, dried cranberry, bell pepper, mixed nuts and served with raspberry vinaigrette.

Sauteed Beef Kale Salad

$13.00

Kale salad mix with feta cheese, tomatoes, onion, cucumber, dried cranberry, bell pepper, mixed nuts and served with raspberry vinaigrette.

Sauteed Chicken Kale Salad

$12.00

Kale salad mix with feta cheese, tomatoes, onion, cucumber, dried cranberry, bell pepper, mixed nuts and served with raspberry vinaigrette.

Kale Salad (No Protein)

$9.00

Kale salad mix with feta cheese, tomatoes, onion, cucumber, dried cranberry, bell pepper, mixed nuts and served with raspberry vinaigrette.

Crispy Chicken Kale Salad

Crispy Chicken Kale Salad

$12.00

Kale salad mix with feta cheese, tomatoes, onion, cucumber, dried cranberry, bell pepper, mixed nuts and served with raspberry vinaigrette.

Kids Menu

Kids Fried Dumplings

$7.00

4 pcs of crispy dumplings served with your choice of side

Kids Steam Dumplings

$7.00

4 pcs of steamed dumplings served with your choice of side

Kids Tenders

$7.00

Crispy tenders served with your choice of side

Kids Fried Shrimp

$7.00

Crispy shrimp served with your choice of side

Kids Grilled Shrimp

$7.00

Grilled shrimp served with your choice of side

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Warm toasted burger bun with American cheese served with a side of fries

Dessert

Caramel Pecan Cheesecake

$6.00

Gram cracker crust, chocolate, cream cheese filling crusted with pecans and topped with caramel.

Vietnamese Coffee Tiramisu

$7.00

**CONTAINS ALCOHOL** Mascarpone base with heavy cream featuring lady fingers dipped in a mix of our house made slow drip Vietnamese coffee with Kahlua and spiced Rum

Sides

Side of Fried Rice

$3.00

Side of Fries

$3.00

Side of Steamed Vegetables

$3.50

Side of Kale Salad

$3.00

Side Eggroll

$2.25

Side Vegetarian Eggroll

$2.25

Side of Mashed Potatoes

$2.50

Side of Vermicelli

$2.50

Side of Steamed Rice

$2.50

Side of Brown Rice

$2.50

Side Pate

$0.50

Side Egg

$2.00

Side Baguette

$2.50

Sauces

Sriracha

Hoisin

Ketchup

Sate

Peanut Sauce

Dumpling Sauce

Lime Pepper

Fish Sauce

Sweet Chili

BBQ

Ranch

Tofu Sauce

Vinagrette

Chili Paste

Out of stock

Soy Sauce

Gravy

Mustard

Cocktail

Viet Mayo

Mayo

Shaking Sauce

Utensils

Plasticware

Chopsticks

Beverages

Coke

Coke

$2.25
Sprite

Sprite

$2.25
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$2.25
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.25

Iced Tea

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.25+

Thai Tea

$3.50+

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$3.50+

Vietnamese Coffee

$5.00+
Lagunitas Hoppy Refresher

Lagunitas Hoppy Refresher

$4.00Out of stock

Hopped Sparkling Water

Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$4.00
St. Arnold Root Beer

St. Arnold Root Beer

$4.00

Hot Green Tea

$3.50Out of stock

Milk

$2.50

Cup of Water

Cup of Ice

Pumpkin Spice Vietnamese Coffee

$6.00+

01. Cruz Blanca Floridita

01. Cruz Blanca Floridita Crowler

$13.00

02. New Magnolia Heights Light

02. New Magnolia Heights Light Crowler

$11.00

03. Bad Astronaut Cloud Punch

03. Bad Astronaut Cloud Punch Crowler

$15.00

04. Live Oak Primus

04. Live Oak Primus Crowler

$13.00

05. Equal Parts Loggerbier

05. Equal Parts Loggerbier Crowler

$13.00

06. 512 Bock

06. 512 Bock Crowler

$13.00

07. Boulevard Unfiltered Wheat

07. Boulevard Unfiltered Wheat Crowler

$15.00

08. Wasatch Apricot

08. Wasatch Apricot Crowler

$13.00

10. Bishops Pineapple

10. Bishops Pineapple Crowler

$13.00

11. Brash Brutal

11. Brash Brutal Crowler

$14.00

12. Devil and the Deep Summer Harvest

12. Devil and the Deep Summer Harvest Crowler

$13.00

13. Sierra Nevada Celebration

13. Sierra Nevada Celebration Crowler

$14.00

14. Belching Beaver Dam Good Decade

14. Belching Beaver Dam Good Decade Crowler

$14.00

15. Toppling Goliath Psuedo Sue

15. Toppling Goliath Psuedo Sue Crowler

$22.00

16. Destihl Tour Bus

16. Destihl Tour Bus Crowler

$22.00

17. Maine Lunch

17. Maine Lunch Crowler

$22.00

18. Lone Pint Yellow Rose

18. Lone Pint Yellow Rose Crowler

$14.00

19. Bad Astronaut Fake Landing

19. Bad Astronaut Fake Landing Crowler

$15.00

20. 512 Pecan Porter

20. 512 Pecan Porter Crowler

$13.00

21. Shiner Brewer's Pride Balcones

21. Shiner Brewer's Pride Balcones Crowler

$33.00

22. Wiseacre Gotta Get Up

22. Wiseacre Gotta Get Up Crowler

$13.00

23. Parish SIPS

23. Parish SIPS Crowler

$30.00

24. Real Ale Imperium

24. Real Ale Imperium Crowler

$35.00

Budlight

Budlight

$5.00

Dos XX

Dos XX

$5.00

Lakewood Lager

02. Lakewood Lager Crowler

$13.00

Sierra Nevada Cele

13. Sierra Nevada Celebration Crowler

$14.00Out of stock

House Red Cabernet

House Cabernet Bottle

$22.00

Cycles Gladiator Pinot Noir

Cycles G Pinot Noir Bottle

Cycles G Pinot Noir Bottle

$34.00

Santa Julia Malbec Reserva

Santa Julia Malbec Bottle

Santa Julia Malbec Bottle

$30.00

Bonanza Cabernet Sauvignon

Bonanza Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

Bonanza Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$38.00

High Heaven Red Blend

High Heaven Red Blend Bottle

High Heaven Red Blend Bottle

$38.00

House White Chardonnay

House White Chard Bottle

$22.00

Chateau Ste Michelle Chardonnay

Chateau Chardonnay Bottle

Chateau Chardonnay Bottle

$34.00Out of stock

Fire Road SB

Fire Road Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

Fire Road Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$30.00

La Fiera Pinot Grigio

La Fiera Pinot Grigio Bottle

La Fiera Pinot Grigio Bottle

$26.00

August Kesseler Riesling

August Kesseler Riesling Bottle

August Kesseler Riesling Bottle

$34.00

J.P. Chenet Brut

Brut Bottle

Brut Bottle

$8.00

Real Ale

Peach Pomegranate

Peach Pomegranate

$3.00Out of stock
Grapefruit Black Raspberry

Grapefruit Black Raspberry

$3.00
Tangerine Yuzu

Tangerine Yuzu

$3.00
Melon Cucumber

Melon Cucumber

$3.00
Hughie's is a family friendly restaurant/gastropub that specializes in Vietnamese cuisine, American dishes and craft brews!

1802 W 18th St, Houston, TX 77008

Hughie's Tavern & Grill image
Hughie's Tavern & Grill image
