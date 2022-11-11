Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Tom N Tom's Galleria
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Welcome to Tom N Toms Galleria! We are a Korean Coffee/Cafe that originated in South Korea. At the Galleria location, there will be additional food items available outside of the Tom N Tom's brand. There will be pop ups by local chefs, along with pop ups affiliated with the owner's restaurant, Dak & Bop. Daily baked goods made in-house and fresh food items made for dine-in and for to-go will be available.
5353 W Alabama Suite 107, Houston, TX 77056
