Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Tom N Tom's Galleria

review star

No reviews yet

5353 W Alabama Suite 107

Houston, TX 77056

Order Again

Popular Items

Original Salted Pretzel.
Caramel Macchiato.
Bagel Sandwich

Coffee & Espresso.

Brewed Coffee.

Brewed Coffee.

$3.41+
Americano.

Americano.

$3.94+
Cafe Latte.

Cafe Latte.

$4.88+
Lattes.

Lattes.

$5.19+
Cappuccino.

Cappuccino.

$4.98+
Caramel Macchiato.

Caramel Macchiato.

$5.72+
Cafe Mocha.

Cafe Mocha.

$5.62+
Toms Mocha.

Toms Mocha.

$5.62+
Horchata Latte.

Horchata Latte.

$5.62+
Oriental Latte.

Oriental Latte.

$6.20+
Lavender Latte.

Lavender Latte.

$5.19+
Pumpkin Spice.

Pumpkin Spice.

$5.19+
Espresso.

Espresso.

$3.52+
Cortado.

Cortado.

$4.15+
Vietnamese Coffee.

Vietnamese Coffee.

$4.36
Espresso Macchiato.

Espresso Macchiato.

$4.10+
Sweet Cream Foam.

Sweet Cream Foam.

$5.83+

Cold Brew.

$4.04+

Noncoffee.

Green Tea Latte.

Green Tea Latte.

$5.20+
Black Milk Tea Latte.

Black Milk Tea Latte.

$5.20+
Hot Choco Latte.

Hot Choco Latte.

$5.62+
White Choco Latte.

White Choco Latte.

$5.62+
Cinnamon Choco Latte.

Cinnamon Choco Latte.

$5.62+
Mint Choco Latte.

Mint Choco Latte.

$5.62+
Sweet Potato Latte.

Sweet Potato Latte.

$5.20+
Spicy Chai Latte.

Spicy Chai Latte.

$5.20+
Taro Latte.

Taro Latte.

$5.20+
Thai Tea Latte.

Thai Tea Latte.

$5.20+

Tea.

Herb Tea.

Herb Tea.

$3.52+
Black Tea.

Black Tea.

$3.52+
Green Tea.

Green Tea.

$3.52+
Citron Tea

Citron Tea

$4.57+

Espresso Tomnccino.

Coffee Espresso Tomnccino.

Coffee Espresso Tomnccino.

$5.93+
Vanilla Espresso Tomnccino.

Vanilla Espresso Tomnccino.

$5.93+
Caramel Espresso Tomnccino.

Caramel Espresso Tomnccino.

$5.93+
Mocha Espresso Tomnccino.

Mocha Espresso Tomnccino.

$5.93+
Horchata Frappe Espresso Tomnccino.

Horchata Frappe Espresso Tomnccino.

$5.93+
Cinnamon Mocha Espresso Tomnccino.

Cinnamon Mocha Espresso Tomnccino.

$5.93+
Mint Mocha Espresso Tomnccino.

Mint Mocha Espresso Tomnccino.

$5.93+

Tomnccino.

Oreo Tomnccino.

Oreo Tomnccino.

$5.72+
Green Tea Tomnccino.

Green Tea Tomnccino.

$5.72+
Java Chip Tomnccino.

Java Chip Tomnccino.

$5.72+
Cinnamon Chocolate Tomnccino.

Cinnamon Chocolate Tomnccino.

$5.72+
Mint Chocolate Tomnccino.

Mint Chocolate Tomnccino.

$5.72+
Walnut Tomnccino.

Walnut Tomnccino.

$5.72+
Cookie Butter Tomnccino.

Cookie Butter Tomnccino.

$5.72+

TomNFit.

Cafe Mocha Protein TomNFit

Cafe Mocha Protein TomNFit

$7.30
Vanilla Latte Protein TomNFit

Vanilla Latte Protein TomNFit

$7.30
Misugaru Latte

Misugaru Latte

$5.51

Korea's favorite healthy drink! Misugaru is a nutritious blend of toasted grains, often including barley, brown rice, black beans, & sesame seeds milled into a fine powder.

Smoothies.

Grande Real Fruit Smoothie.

Grande Real Fruit Smoothie.

$6.67
Plain Yogurt Smoothie.

Plain Yogurt Smoothie.

$6.03+
Premium Yogurt Smoothie.

Premium Yogurt Smoothie.

$6.13+
Grande Black Sesame Smoothie.

Grande Black Sesame Smoothie.

$5.78

Iced Beverage.

Iced Tea.

Iced Tea.

$3.94+
Grapefruitade.

Grapefruitade.

$3.94+
Grande Calamansiade.

Grande Calamansiade.

$4.99

sweet tart calamansi citrus-ade made with sparkling water

Grande Blue Lemonade.

Grande Blue Lemonade.

$4.78
Venti Blue Lemonade

Venti Blue Lemonade

$5.20
Grande Mojito Mint Lemonade

Grande Mojito Mint Lemonade

$4.99

Pastries.

Danish.

Danish.

$4.15

assorted flavors - please note, may change depending on availability

Muffin

Muffin

$3.68

assorted muffin flavors - please note, may change depending on availability

Mini Cinnamon Rolls.

Mini Cinnamon Rolls.

$0.79

bite-sized cinnamon rolls

Bread.

Caramel Cinnamon Bread.

Caramel Cinnamon Bread.

$8.24
Caramel Cookie Butter Bread.

Caramel Cookie Butter Bread.

$8.24
Nutella Choco Bread.

Nutella Choco Bread.

$8.24
Garlic Butter Bread.

Garlic Butter Bread.

$8.24
Honey Mixed Cheese Bread.

Honey Mixed Cheese Bread.

$8.24

Pretzels.

Plain Pretzel.

Plain Pretzel.

$6.14
Original Salted Pretzel.

Original Salted Pretzel.

$6.14
TomNDog.

TomNDog.

$6.89
Bulgogi Pretzel.

Bulgogi Pretzel.

$7.82

Korean marinated beef with jalapenos

Buldak Pretzel.

Buldak Pretzel.

$7.82

Spicy Chicken

Corn Pretzel.

Corn Pretzel.

$7.82
Deli Pretzel.

Deli Pretzel.

$7.82

Ham & Corn

Hawaiian Pretzel.

Hawaiian Pretzel.

$7.82

Ham & Pineapple

Hot Pretzel.

Hot Pretzel.

$7.82

Sausage & Jalapeno

Pepperoni Pretzel.

Pepperoni Pretzel.

$7.82
Sweet Potato Pretzel.

Sweet Potato Pretzel.

$7.82

Pizza.

Buldak Pizza (Spicy Chicken).

Buldak Pizza (Spicy Chicken).

$7.30
Hawaiian Pizza. (Ham & Pineapple)

Hawaiian Pizza. (Ham & Pineapple)

$7.30
Pepperoni Pizza.

Pepperoni Pizza.

$7.30
Sweet Potato Pizza.

Sweet Potato Pizza.

$7.30
Sausage Pepperoni & Jalapeno Pizza.

Sausage Pepperoni & Jalapeno Pizza.

$7.30
Tortilla Pizza (Sausage & Corn).

Tortilla Pizza (Sausage & Corn).

$7.30

Pizza Toast.

Cheese Pizza Toast.

Cheese Pizza Toast.

$3.83
Pepperoni Pizza Toast.

Pepperoni Pizza Toast.

$3.83
Sausage Pepperoni & Jalapeno Pizza Toast.

Sausage Pepperoni & Jalapeno Pizza Toast.

$3.83

Extra Dipping Sauce.

nacho cheese, marinara, spicy mustard or ranch

Extra Dipping Sauces

$0.53

Breakfast.

Bagel Sandwich

Bagel Sandwich

$5.20

choice of ham, sausage, bacon or no meat extra egg along with 2 scrambled eggs, American cheese and spicy mayo

Egg Brioche

Egg Brioche

$7.30

choice of 2 slices of ham, sausage, 4 slices bacon or no meat extra egg along with 2 scrambled eggs, American cheese and spicy mayo

Plain Bagel

$3.10

Macarons.

gluten free
Matcha Brownie Macaron

Matcha Brownie Macaron

$7.08

Korean-style macaron that is bright, vegetal, and slightly bitter with notes of sweetness and umami. Choolate Fudge Brownie - Perfect crispy crackly top, fudgy center, chewy or gooey in all the right places!

Homer Macaron

Homer Macaron

$7.08

Sweet, bright tangy and beautifully Aromatic. Made with 2 different kinds of strawberries. White chocolate Strawberry Shell, topped with all natural gluten-free and dye free sprinkles.

Pig Bar Macaron

Pig Bar Macaron

$7.08

Based off the Korean ice cream bar "Pig Bar" released in 1983 for the year of the Pig that is still very popular. Strawberry jam center covered in vanilla bean cream and coated in chocolate cookie crust.

Lotus Biscoff Macaron

Lotus Biscoff Macaron

$7.08

Caramelized biscuit made out of only a handful of natural ingredients (no colors added). Crisp and crunchy with a strong cinnamon and caramel flavor with notes of deep brown sugar, butter and spice.

Cookies N Cream Macaron

Cookies N Cream Macaron

$7.08

Chocolate cookies that are slightly bitter with sweet and vanilla flavored cream. It's as if someone took oreo crumbs and dumped them into regular cream.

Sour Cherry Chocolate Pecan

Sour Cherry Chocolate Pecan

$7.08

Sour cherries have a delicate nature and require careful handling to maintain quality and texture. The fruits contain high acid and low sugar, developing a tart, sour, and tannic flavor mixed with bright, fruity, and sweet nuances. Dipped in Chocolate then rolled in salty sweet Glazed Pecans

Lemon Sea Salt

$7.08

Creme Brulee Milk Tea

$7.08

Canned/Bottled Beverages.

Coke.

Coke.

$2.09
Sprite.

Sprite.

$2.09
Diet Coke.

Diet Coke.

$2.09
Bottled Water.

Bottled Water.

$2.09
Black Sugar Milk Tea (Bottled).

Black Sugar Milk Tea (Bottled).

$3.68

Red Bull 12 oz

$4.46

Bagels.

Plain Bagel

Plain Bagel

$3.10
Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Welcome to Tom N Toms Galleria! We are a Korean Coffee/Cafe that originated in South Korea. At the Galleria location, there will be additional food items available outside of the Tom N Tom's brand. There will be pop ups by local chefs, along with pop ups affiliated with the owner's restaurant, Dak & Bop. Daily baked goods made in-house and fresh food items made for dine-in and for to-go will be available.

5353 W Alabama Suite 107, Houston, TX 77056

