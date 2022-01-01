Galleria/Uptown bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Galleria/Uptown restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Galleria/Uptown

Los Tios image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Los Tios

5161 San Felipe St, Houston

Avg 4.6 (1114 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chile Con Queso - Small$6.95
Our house made Chili con Queso, served with Chips & Salsas.
House Guacamole - Small$6.95
Our house made guacamole, served with Chips & Salsas and a side of diced fresh jalapeños and a lime wedge.
Chile Con Queso - Large$9.95
Our house made Chili con Queso, served with Chips & Salsas.
More about Los Tios
Diablo Loco Richmond image

 

Diablo Loco Richmond

6025 Richmond Ave., Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
10 Piece Bone in Wings$14.00
Loco Potato Skins$9.00
French Fries$4.00
More about Diablo Loco Richmond
MAD image

SALADS • TAPAS

MAD

4444 Westheimer Road, Suite C180, Houston

Avg 4.4 (1999 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BRAVAS TOMÁS$12.00
Bar Tomás style potatoes, spicy oil, garlic alioli
EMPANADILLAS DE COCHINILLO (3/pcs)$14.00
Segovian-style suckling pig empanadas,
potato, onion, mango-apricot chutney
TXISTORRA (5oz)$10.00
Grilled Spanish chorizo, country bread
More about MAD
FIG & OLIVE Houston image

 

FIG & OLIVE Houston

5115 Westheimer Road, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Celebration Cake (Full)$29.00
Rich Layers of Dark Chocolate Ganache, Salted Caramel Sauce, Hazelnut Praline & Truffle Butter Cake Dusted with Cocoa Powder and Topped with Mixed Berries & Assorted Macarons.
Serves Four to Six.
Rainbow Carrots & Sweet Potatoes$16.00
Hummus, Toasted Seeds & Nuts, Pomegranate, Tahini & Harissa Oil.
Crispy Wedge Potatoes (Side)$10.00
Parmesan Cheese & Rosemary.
More about FIG & OLIVE Houston
The West End - A Public House image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The West End - A Public House

5320 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 3.5 (793 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
STEAK NIGHT TAKE OUT$16.00
More about The West End - A Public House
51fifteen Cuisine & Cocktails image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

51fifteen Cuisine & Cocktails

5175 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 3.5 (399 reviews)
Takeout
More about 51fifteen Cuisine & Cocktails

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Galleria/Uptown

Tacos

Cookies

Muffins

Chicken Salad

Croissants

Chicken Tenders

Omelettes

Club Salad

Map

More near Galleria/Uptown to explore

The Heights

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Lazy Brook/Timbergrove

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Spring Branch

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Westchase

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Museum District

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

EaDo

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Oak Forest/Garden Oaks

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Meyerland

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Chinatown

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston