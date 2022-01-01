Galleria/Uptown bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Galleria/Uptown
More about Los Tios
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Los Tios
5161 San Felipe St, Houston
|Popular items
|Chile Con Queso - Small
|$6.95
Our house made Chili con Queso, served with Chips & Salsas.
|House Guacamole - Small
|$6.95
Our house made guacamole, served with Chips & Salsas and a side of diced fresh jalapeños and a lime wedge.
|Chile Con Queso - Large
|$9.95
Our house made Chili con Queso, served with Chips & Salsas.
More about Diablo Loco Richmond
Diablo Loco Richmond
6025 Richmond Ave., Houston
|Popular items
|10 Piece Bone in Wings
|$14.00
|Loco Potato Skins
|$9.00
|French Fries
|$4.00
More about MAD
SALADS • TAPAS
MAD
4444 Westheimer Road, Suite C180, Houston
|Popular items
|BRAVAS TOMÁS
|$12.00
Bar Tomás style potatoes, spicy oil, garlic alioli
|EMPANADILLAS DE COCHINILLO (3/pcs)
|$14.00
Segovian-style suckling pig empanadas,
potato, onion, mango-apricot chutney
|TXISTORRA (5oz)
|$10.00
Grilled Spanish chorizo, country bread
More about FIG & OLIVE Houston
FIG & OLIVE Houston
5115 Westheimer Road, Houston
|Popular items
|Celebration Cake (Full)
|$29.00
Rich Layers of Dark Chocolate Ganache, Salted Caramel Sauce, Hazelnut Praline & Truffle Butter Cake Dusted with Cocoa Powder and Topped with Mixed Berries & Assorted Macarons.
Serves Four to Six.
|Rainbow Carrots & Sweet Potatoes
|$16.00
Hummus, Toasted Seeds & Nuts, Pomegranate, Tahini & Harissa Oil.
|Crispy Wedge Potatoes (Side)
|$10.00
Parmesan Cheese & Rosemary.
More about The West End - A Public House
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The West End - A Public House
5320 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Popular items
|STEAK NIGHT TAKE OUT
|$16.00