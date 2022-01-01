History Class Brewing Company
Panama City's downtown brewery celebrating local stories, great beer, and southern food.
FRENCH FRIES
6 East 4th Street • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
6 East 4th Street
Panama City FL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
El Weirdo
Come in and enjoy!
House of Henry
Bay County's ONLY Irish Pub!!
Downtown Slice House
Come in and enjoy!
Burgunbarrel
Come in and enjoy!