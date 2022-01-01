Go
History Class Brewing Company

Panama City's downtown brewery celebrating local stories, great beer, and southern food.

Sir Loin Shirt$25.00
This old-school golden tee is our newest “Cheers to the Past” shirt, featuring the giant Sir Loin statue that once stood in Panama City Beach. You may even remember him as King Neptune!
Order your shirt today & pick it up this weekend at History Class. Quantity is limited so don't miss your chance on this one-of-a-kind tee.
Black Friday Bundle: You have the option of adding some stocking stuffers for a great deal! This bundle includes one Sir Loin Shirt and 5 free beer tokens (a total value of $60) for $50.
Save $10 when you order this bundle before Monday!
**Shipping NOT available.**
Live Music
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
6 East 4th Street

Panama City FL

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
