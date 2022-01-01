Go
Impellizzeri's Pizza

Louisville's Original Scratch Pizza & Pasta kitchen.

PIZZA

4933 Brownsboro Rd • $$

Avg 4.4 (371 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheese Bread$9.99
12” homemade pizza dough covered with
garlic butter, Italian spices, mozzarella & parmesan cheeses, served with marinara dipping sauce.
Side Marinara$0.75
16" Thin Crust Cheese$13.99
Our take on NY style thin crust. Less sauce, cheese, and toppings than our Original Style pizza. 8 slices. Feeds 3-4.
10" Original Crust Cheese$10.99
-Hearty crust with two layers of house ground mozzarella cheese and toppings.
-6 slices, Feeds (1-2)
Breadstix$7.99
6 breadsticks smothered in garlic butter, served with marinara dipping sauce.
12" Original Crust Cheese$13.99
-Hearty crust with two layers of house ground mozzarella cheese and toppings.
-8 slices, Feeds (2-3)
16" Original Crust Cheese$18.99
-Hearty crust with two layers of house ground mozzarella cheese and toppings. -16 "party cut" pieces.
-Feeds (4-6)
House Salad$4.99
Romaine & radicchio lettuces,Roma tomatoes, red onions, pepperoncini & croutons.
14" Original Crust Cheese$15.99
-Hearty crust with two layers of house ground mozzarella cheese and toppings.
-8 slices, Feeds (3-4)
14" Thin Crust Cheese$11.99
Our take on NY style thin crust. Less sauce, cheese, and toppings than our Original Style pizza. 8 slices. Feeds 2.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Sports
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

4933 Brownsboro Rd

Louisville KY

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

