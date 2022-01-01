Go
Toast

Ivan Ramen USA

Come in and enjoy!

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • RAMEN • NOODLES

25 Clinton • $$

Avg 4.5 (5479 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

25 Clinton

New York NY

Sunday12:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday12:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday12:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:30 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Donnybrook

No reviews yet

Your neighborhood pub

Two Boots EV

No reviews yet

Two Boots continues to grow while striving to maintain its idiosyncratic style and commitment to the community, supporting over thirty arts organizations, plus countless schools and social service agencies. Acclaimed as the best slice of pizza in the best pizza town in the world, Two Boots has become, as Time Out New York, put it “not just a restaurant, but a genuine NYC institution.” We remain proud of our East Village roots, and proud to be bringing our unique Cajun-Italian cooking — and karma — to the rest of the world.

Van Da

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy

El Carnival

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston