Go
Toast

Cafe Katja

Since our opening in 2007, it has been our greatest pleasure to become a neighborhood mainstay

SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

79 Orchard St • $$

Avg 4.6 (1415 reviews)

Popular Items

Emmentaler Sausage$19.00
Savoy Cabbage, Quark Dumplings & peppercorn sauce
Apple Strudel$11.00
apples and golden raisins wrapped in flaky pastry
Homemade Bratwurst$19.00
Sauerkraut & Fried Fingerling Potatoes
Mashed Potato$8.00
Creamy & light
Austrian Meatballs$23.00
Mashed potatoes, roasted root vegetables and white peppercorn sauce
Pretzel$5.00
Oven fresh with Liptauer, Butter & Mustard
Wiener Schnitzel$31.00
Parsley Potatoes, Lingonberry & Small Salad
Buttered Spätzle$8.00
Kale Caesar$15.00
Garlicky Greens$8.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

79 Orchard St

New York NY

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Wolfnights® - The Gourmet Wrap

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Botanica Bar

No reviews yet

Now serving pizza!

Market Line

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jadis

No reviews yet

We are at 42 Rivington St. between Eldridge and Forsyth on the Lower East Side. That’s 2 blocks south of Houston between 1st (Allen) and 2nd Avenue (Chrystie). We are open everyday from 5pm til the cabs come home.
The nearest subway is the “F” 2nd Avenue station, 2 blocks north up on Houston St.
To reserve a table for parties of 6 or more, or if you would like to find out about reserving the lounge space please contact us at info@jadisnyc.com or call 212.254.1675. We offer customized menus for private engagements so don’t be shy to inquire.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston