Lower East Side bars & lounges you'll love

Dudleys
85 Orchard Street, New York City
Popular items
Dudleys Chop Salad
$15.00
Broccolini, Grilled Cabbage, Edamame, Avocado, Crispy Chickpeas, Herbs, Chickpea Dressing
Little Gem Caesar Salad
$15.00
Croutons, Boquerones, Parmigiano Reggiano Cheese, Caesar Dressing
Organic Eggs
$10.00
Two Eggs Any Style, Salsa Verde, Toast + Salad.
Barrio Chino
253 Broome Street, NY
Popular items
Fresh Guacamole Con Totopos
$13.00
Chef’s guacamole recipe
w/ house-made chips y salsa roja
Tacos Pescado
$12.00
2 Tacos: Mahi Mahi pan seared with chipotlé lime mayo, mango, cilantro & red onion
3 Tacos Pescado
$18.00
3 Tacos: Mahi Mahi pan seared with chipotlé lime mayo, mango, cilantro & red onion
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Trapizzino
144 Orchard Street, New York
Popular items
Tuscan Kale Salad
$13.00
Cavolo nero (dark Tuscan kale) tossed with garlic & anchovy dressing and topped with toasted breadcrumbs and Parmigiano-Reggiano.
Polpetta al Sugo (Meatball)
$9.00
Freshly baked pizza bianca filled with Nonna's beef meatball in a hearty tomato sauce.
Rigatoni Ragu
$17.00
A Roman classic - rigatoni mezze cooked al dente and served in our slow cooked beef ragu (grass-fed beef, Heritage pork, tomato).
SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Katja
79 Orchard St, New York
Popular items
Mashed Potato
$8.00
Creamy & light
Apple Strudel
$11.00
apples and golden raisins wrapped in flaky pastry
Emmentaler Sausage
$19.00
Savoy Cabbage, Quark Dumplings & peppercorn sauce
Good Thanks Cafe
131 orchard St, New York
Popular items
Banana bread
$8.00
Gluten free banana bread served with
burnt honey buttercream.
Avo Toast #2
$15.00
Seeded sourdough, avocado, beet relish, fresh cucumber, Zataar, goat cheese, lemon.
Avocado Toast
$11.00
Made to order diced avocado, Lemon, sea salt, ground pepper, micro-greens, on sourdough. We recommend you add a bunch of add ons.…
173 Orchard St
173 Orchard St, New York
Popular items
Smokey Bird Combo
$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.
SakaMai
157 Ludlow Street, New York
Popular items
Uni Mazemen
$35.00
sea urchin, bamboo shoot, wood ear mushroom, wagyu reduction
Crispy Octopus
$22.00
togarashi lemon aioli, shiokombu, lemon oil
Egg On Egg On Egg
$28.00
sea urchin, kaluga caviar, scrambled egg