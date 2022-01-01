Lower East Side bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Lower East Side

Dudleys image

 

Dudleys

85 Orchard Street, New York City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Dudleys Chop Salad$15.00
Broccolini, Grilled Cabbage, Edamame, Avocado, Crispy Chickpeas, Herbs, Chickpea Dressing
Little Gem Caesar Salad$15.00
Croutons, Boquerones, Parmigiano Reggiano Cheese, Caesar Dressing
Organic Eggs$10.00
Two Eggs Any Style, Salsa Verde, Toast + Salad.
Barrio Chino image

 

Barrio Chino

253 Broome Street, NY

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fresh Guacamole Con Totopos$13.00
Chef’s guacamole recipe
w/ house-made chips y salsa roja
Tacos Pescado$12.00
2 Tacos: Mahi Mahi pan seared with chipotlé lime mayo, mango, cilantro & red onion
3 Tacos Pescado$18.00
3 Tacos: Mahi Mahi pan seared with chipotlé lime mayo, mango, cilantro & red onion
Trapizzino image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Trapizzino

144 Orchard Street, New York

Avg 4.5 (511 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Tuscan Kale Salad$13.00
Cavolo nero (dark Tuscan kale) tossed with garlic & anchovy dressing and topped with toasted breadcrumbs and Parmigiano-Reggiano.
Polpetta al Sugo (Meatball)$9.00
Freshly baked pizza bianca filled with Nonna's beef meatball in a hearty tomato sauce.
Rigatoni Ragu$17.00
A Roman classic - rigatoni mezze cooked al dente and served in our slow cooked beef ragu (grass-fed beef, Heritage pork, tomato).
Cafe Katja image

SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Katja

79 Orchard St, New York

Avg 4.6 (1415 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Mashed Potato$8.00
Creamy & light
Apple Strudel$11.00
apples and golden raisins wrapped in flaky pastry
Emmentaler Sausage$19.00
Savoy Cabbage, Quark Dumplings & peppercorn sauce
Good Thanks Cafe image

 

Good Thanks Cafe

131 orchard St, New York

Avg 4.6 (407 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Banana bread$8.00
Gluten free banana bread served with
burnt honey buttercream.
Avo Toast #2$15.00
Seeded sourdough, avocado, beet relish, fresh cucumber, Zataar, goat cheese, lemon.
Avocado Toast$11.00
Made to order diced avocado, Lemon, sea salt, ground pepper, micro-greens, on sourdough. We recommend you add a bunch of add ons.…
Mother Duck image

NOODLES

Mother Duck

167 Orchard Street, New York

Avg 4.1 (102 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
MD Salad$12.00
173 Orchard St image

 

173 Orchard St

173 Orchard St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Smokey Bird Combo$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.
SakaMai image

 

SakaMai

157 Ludlow Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Uni Mazemen$35.00
sea urchin, bamboo shoot, wood ear mushroom, wagyu reduction
Crispy Octopus$22.00
togarashi lemon aioli, shiokombu, lemon oil
Egg On Egg On Egg$28.00
sea urchin, kaluga caviar, scrambled egg
