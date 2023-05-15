Russ & Daughters Cafe Orchard Street

American Transmontanus (50g)

$220.00

Chefs love this Caspian-style caviar with its large beads and dark brown hue. This caviar most closely resembles the look and feel of traditional osetra, yielding a wonderfully balanced palate and defined texture, and deep color with occasional golden striations. It is harvested for us from the white sturgeon of the Sacramento Valley. Tins of caviar come packed on ice gels, but if you aren't going to enjoy it right away, you should put it in your refrigerator as soon as you can. Keep the tin closed and in the coolest part of your refrigerator, away from the light. Do not open it at all until just before serving. If stored in this way, caviar will stay in the average refrigerator for approximately two weeks. Once opened, caviar should be eaten and enjoyed immediately. Caviar should never be frozen.