- Home
- /
- New York
- /
- Lower East Side
- /
- Russ & Daughters Cafe - Orchard Street
Russ & Daughters Cafe Orchard Street
3,552 Reviews
$$
127 Orchard St
New York, NY 10002
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Noshes
Potato Latkes
Russ & Daughters makes the best potato latkes by hand in small batches every day. They’re crispy on the outside, soft on the inside. Order of three. (Latkes contain wheat, dairy, allium)
Kasha Varnishkas
A hearty traditional dish of toasted kasha (buckwheat), noodles, caramelized onions, and chicken schmaltz. Comes topped with a poached egg. (Kasha varnishkas contain wheat, dairy, allium, and chicken stock)
Whitefish Croquettes
Filled with whitefish and creamy potato, crusted with bagel crumbs. Order of three. Comes with tartar sauce on the side. (Croquettes contain wheat, dairy, egg, allium, fish. Tartar sauce contains egg, allium.)
Hot Smoke/Cold Smoke
What a treat — made with our hot smoked (kippered) salmon and our cold smoked salmon (Scottish), our Hot Smoke/Cold Smoke is an appetizing twist on a fish rillette — made with the finest smoked fish. Comes with bagel chips on the side. (Hot Smoke/Cold Smoke contains dairy, eggs, allium, fish. Bagel chips contain wheat, allium)
Chopped Liver
Made with chicken livers and deeply caramelized onions, this is chopped liver the way your bubby used to make it (though we dare to say that it’s better). Comes with butter-toasted matzo and pickled red onions. (Chopped liver contains egg, allium, chicken. Toasted matzo contains wheat, dairy.)
Pastrami Russ
Pastrami-cured salmon, muenster cheese, pickle, sauerkraut, and spicy house mustard on a mini pretzel bagel.
Super Heebster Bagel Toast
Whitefish & Baked Salmon Salad, Horseradish-Dill Cream Cheese, Wasabi-Infused Flying Fish Roe, and Wasabi Microgreens on a thin bagel toast. Comes with pickle spears on the side. (Whitefish & Baked Salmon Salad contains eggs, allium, fish. Horseradish-dill cream cheese contains dairy. Bagel toast contains wheat.)
Fillet of Pickled Herring with Cream Sauce & Onions
Fresh from our pickling barrels, Russ & Daughters’ herring is the gold standard when it comes to this cherished food. If you’re used to the prepackaged kind in a can or jar, with one bite of fresh Russ & Daughters herring and you’ll never settle again. Over our 100-year history, the Russ family has perfected its recipe: it’s not too sweet and not too tart, with the right combination of pickling spices for flavor and timing for texture. This is one herring fillet, with cream sauce and pickled onions. Comes with pumpernickel bread on the side. (Pickled herring contains allium, fish. Pumpernickel bread contains wheat, allium.)
Sours
Half-sour pickles, full-sour pickles, and pickled green tomatoes. (Pickles contain allium.)
Soup
Matzo Ball Soup
Our traditional recipe includes chicken broth made from scratch, vegetables and handmade matzo balls. Now you can have comfort and tradition any time of year. (Contains wheat, allium, egg, chicken.)
Mushroom Barley Soup
This soup is rich and hearty with the savory flavors of mushrooms and beef broth. Comes with shissel rye bread on the side. (Soup contains gluten, dairy, allium, beef. Shissel rye bread contains wheat.)
Chilled Borscht
Our summer borscht is a refreshing smooth beet puree, served chilled. It's vegan and gluten free on its own, and comes with sour cream and pumpernickel bread on the side. (Borscht contains allium. Pumpernickel bread contains wheat, allium.)
Smoked Whitefish Chowder
Our rich and creamy chowder has pieces of smoked whitefish and potatoes. It comes with butter-toasted matzo on the side. (Chowder contains dairy, wheat, allium, and fish. Toasted matzo contains wheat and dairy.)
Salads
Mixed Green Salad
Baby greens, fennel, dill, and capers. Citrus dressing on the side.
Chopped Salad
A bed of baby greens topped with smoked whitefish, diced green apple, matzo, hard-boiled egg yolk, hard-boiled egg white, beets, and avocado. Buttermilk dressing on the side.
Red & Golden Beet Salad
A bed of watercress with roasted red and golden beets, grapefruit, pumpernickel croutons, and walnuts. Goat cheese dressing on the side.
Bagels & Lox
The Classic
Smoked Salmon with your choice of bagel, cream cheese, tomato, onion, and capers. All components come separately.
Mensch
Sturgeon with your choice of bagel, cream cheese, tomato, onion, and capers. All components come separately.
Shtetl
Smoked Sable with your choice of bagel, cream cheese, tomato, onion, and capers. All components come separately.
Yum Kippered
Kippered Salmon with your choice of bagel, cream cheese, tomato, onion, and capers. All components come separately.
Schmear
Bagel & Cream Cheese. (No fish)
Sweets
Blintzes
Filled with Farmer Cheese. Blueberry compote and sour cream on the side. (Blintzes contain dairy, egg, wheat.)
Chocolate Babka French Toast
French Toast made with our rich chocolate babka. Comes with strawberries, and sour cream on the side. In the cafe we don't serve it with maple syrup, since it's quite sweet on its own, but we do offer option syrup if you want it. (Babka French Toast contains dairy, egg, wheat.)
Cinnamon Babka French Toast
French Toast made with our delicious cinnamon babka. Topped with housemade apple compote and candied walnuts. Comes with creme fraiche on the side. In the cafe we don't serve it with maple syrup, since it's quite sweet on its own, but we do offer option syrup if you want it. (Cinnamon Babka French Toast contains dairy, egg, wheat. Walnuts can be omitted.)
Babka
Russ & Daughters’ babka is legendary – our chocolate babka is swirled with two kinds of decadent chocolate with a hint of coffee and our cinnamon babka is swirled with warm cinnamon and brown sugar, the balance between not-too-sweet cake and rich filling rolled throughout. A haimish way to end your meal on a sweet note or to simply slice and snack on at any time. Babka is also perfect to give as a host gift, to serve as a birthday cake, or to send when wishing congratulations or expressing thanks. What could be better than babka? (Both babkas contain dairy, egg, wheat.)
Rugelach
Approximately 14 pieces per box. Russ & Daughters’ baked sweets are legendary – our Rugelach is made by hand every day. Choose Traditional Raspberry, Chocolate, or Cinnamon-Raisin. The balance between the buttery cookie and sweet fillings is the perfect treat. Each of our recipes reflects four generations of Russ & Daughters dedication to excellence, authenticity, history, and tradition. A haimish way to end your meal on a sweet note, to serve alongside a Russ & Daughters spread, or to simply snack on at any time. Rugelach is also perfect to give as a host gift or to send when wishing congratulations or expressing thanks.
Black & White Cookie
Russ & Daughters bakes the best black & white cookie in New York! The cookie itself is delicate with hints of lemon and almond, and creamy chocolate and vanilla icing make this a true classic. (Contains wheat, dairy, egg, and tree nut.)
Mandel Bread
Chocolate-chip almond mandel bread. Order of two cookies. (Contains wheat, egg, tree nuts)
Mini Honey Cake
Russ & Daughters bakes outrageous honey cake: many customers wait all year for this Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur special. The rich flavor of the finest honey makes this an extra special treat.
Hopjes
Old-fashioned coffee-flavored hard candies from Holland.
Caviar
Paddlefish (50g)
This cousin of the sturgeon roams the large rivers of North America, especially those in Tennessee, Kentucky, Mississippi, and Montana. This roe most closely resembles Sevruga in its size, color, and assertive flavor. The small firm eggs deliver a silky texture and a rich flavor. Its hue can vary from charcoal to silvery grey. Tins of caviar come packed on ice gels, but if you aren't going to enjoy it right away, you should put it in your refrigerator as soon as you can. Keep the tin closed and in the coolest part of your refrigerator, away from the light. Do not open it at all until just before serving. If stored in this way, caviar will stay in the average refrigerator for approximately two weeks. Once opened, caviar should be eaten and enjoyed immediately. Caviar should never be frozen.
Hackleback (50g)
Frequently referred to as “American Sturgeon Caviar” on restaurant menus, this caviar is found in the Mississippi River Valley and is a great alternative to the more expensive caviars. These small, medium-firm eggs range from black to dark brown, and deliver a mild buttery flavor. Tins of caviar come packed on ice gels, but if you aren't going to enjoy it right away, you should put it in your refrigerator as soon as you can. Keep the tin closed and in the coolest part of your refrigerator, away from the light. Do not open it at all until just before serving. If stored in this way, caviar will stay in the average refrigerator for approximately two weeks. Once opened, caviar should be eaten and enjoyed immediately. Caviar should never be frozen.
Siberian Baerii (50g)
A fabulous discovery for caviar lovers. Harvested from the Siberian sturgeon, this osetra-style caviar has been produced under exacting and natural conditions. Its glistening medium-sized beads have a firm texture and complex nutty flavor; color can range from dark to slightly golden. Tins of caviar come packed on ice gels, but if you aren't going to enjoy it right away, you should put it in your refrigerator as soon as you can. Keep the tin closed and in the coolest part of your refrigerator, away from the light. Do not open it at all until just before serving. If stored in this way, caviar will stay in the average refrigerator for approximately two weeks. Once opened, caviar should be eaten and enjoyed immediately. Caviar should never be frozen.
American Transmontanus (50g)
Chefs love this Caspian-style caviar with its large beads and dark brown hue. This caviar most closely resembles the look and feel of traditional osetra, yielding a wonderfully balanced palate and defined texture, and deep color with occasional golden striations. It is harvested for us from the white sturgeon of the Sacramento Valley. Tins of caviar come packed on ice gels, but if you aren't going to enjoy it right away, you should put it in your refrigerator as soon as you can. Keep the tin closed and in the coolest part of your refrigerator, away from the light. Do not open it at all until just before serving. If stored in this way, caviar will stay in the average refrigerator for approximately two weeks. Once opened, caviar should be eaten and enjoyed immediately. Caviar should never be frozen.
Osetra Gueldenstaedtii (50g)
Rich, sensual mouthfeel, lovely mild flavor, large golden eggs, this is a rare gastronomic experience. Tins of caviar come packed on ice gels, but if you aren't going to enjoy it right away, you should put it in your refrigerator as soon as you can. Keep the tin closed and in the coolest part of your refrigerator, away from the light. Do not open it at all until just before serving. If stored in this way, caviar will stay in the average refrigerator for approximately two weeks. Once opened, caviar should be eaten and enjoyed immediately. Caviar should never be frozen.
Beverages
Merchandise
Custom Engraved Serving Board with Russ & Daughters Storefront Art
This piece of function art is an excellent gift and a wonderful piece of NYC art. One side has a full side laser engraving of an illustration of Russ & Daughters’ iconic 106 year old Lower East Side storefront made by Brooklyn artist Nick Golebiewski. Show one side as art, and use the other side as a serving board. Boards are sourced and engraved by American Heirloom in their Brooklyn workshop. Dimensions: 9” x 12” x ¾”rectangle. Material: maple wood. Important note: The material color and tone does vary from board to board as a result of the manufacturing process and the nature of the materials.
Vintage Tote Bag
The first business in america to have “& daughters” in its name, Russ & Daughters’ founder, Joel Russ, also called his three business partners — his daughters — the “queens of lake sturgeon.” The paper shopping bags had not been seen since the 1960s until one was recently exhumed by writer, humorist, and beloved Russ & Daughters regular, Calvin Trillin — who generously returned it back to the store 50 years after it was used. The rare artifact from the store’s history now hangs on a wall at Russ & Daughters Cafe, and was adapted for the paper shopping bags we use at all of our locations again. This shopping bag is reprinted according to the original wooden type letterpress technique that was employed in the 1940s. Each print is inked by hand and is entirely unique. This sturdy fabric bag is made by Baggu, and printed by hand by Keegan Cooke. (no returns or exchanges)
Storefront Mug
11 oz ceramic mug with charming illustration of our historic East Houston Street storefront wrapped around the outside, and the interior of the shop on the inside. Our iconic tile floor is revealed at the bottom of your favorite hot beverage! Dishwasher and microwave safe. Comes in a Russ & Daughters illustrated gift box.
The House That Herring Built
Russ & Daughters; Reflections & Recipes from The House That Herring Built by Mark Russ Federman; foreword by Calvin Trillin. The former owner/proprietor of the beloved appetizing store on Manhattan’s Lower East Side tells the delightful, mouthwatering story of an immigrant family’s journey from a pushcart in 1907 to “New York’s most hallowed shrine to the miracle of caviar, smoked salmon, ethereal herring, and silken chopped liver” (The New York Times Magazine). Shocken Books, Random House
Black on Black Snapback Cap
New Era 9Fifty snapback hat with black Russ & Daughters logo embroidered on the front and the words Russ & Daughters stitched in black on the back. (no returns or exchanges)
Blue on Blue Cap
Navy blue cotton hat with custom Russ & Daughters blue stitching on the front and back. Logo on the front, RUSS & DAUGHTERS on the back. Adjustable strap. One size fits all. (No returns or exchanges.)
Knit Hat
Black knit winter hat with Russ & Daughters embroidery on one side. (no returns or exchanges)
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 11:00 pm
TAKEOUT IS COMING SOON TO THE CAFE LOCATION! For now, please visit or order from our original shop on E Houston Street instead.
127 Orchard St, New York, NY 10002