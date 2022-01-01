A map showing the location of Okiboru NY View gallery

Okiboru NY

117 orchard st

new york, NY 10002

TonTori (Blend of Pork and Chicken broth)

Rich Veggie and Mushroom Broth | Grilled Tofu | Spinach | Chives
TonTori

TonTori

$17.90

Rich Blend of Pork and Chicken Broth | Choice of Pork or Chicken | Half Soft Boiled Egg | Scallions | Thin Noodles

Spicy TonTori

Spicy TonTori

$18.90

Rich Blend of Pork and Chicken Broth | Choice of Pork or Chicken | Half Soft Boiled Egg | Scallions | Thin Noodles

Tsukemen (Dipping Ramen- cold noodles, hot broth)

Tsukemen

Tsukemen

$18.90

Rich Chicken and Fish Broth | Choice of Pork or Chicken | Scallions | Lime | Cold Thick Noodles

Spicy Tsukemen

Spicy Tsukemen

$19.90

Rich Chicken and Fish Broth | Choice of Pork or Chicken | Scallions | Lime | Cold Thick Noodles

extra

kae-dama tsukemen noodles (House made)

$9.50

kae-dama ramen noodles (House made)

$3.90

ajitama (soft boiled egg)

$2.00

menma (bamboo shoots)

$3.00

pork chashu

$5.00

scallion

$2.00

house-made chili paste

$1.00

tsukemen broth only

$9.50

Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

San Pellegrino

$4.00

Matcha Green Tea with Roasted Brown Rice

$5.00

Calpico

$4.00

Ramune

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

117 orchard st, new york, NY 10002

Directions

