375 Chicken 'n Fries - 124 Ludlow Street

329 Reviews

$

124 Ludlow Street

New York, NY 10002

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Classic Sandwich

Classic Sandwich

$10.00

Potato Roll, Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Mayo, Pickles

Buffalo-Honey Sandwich

Buffalo-Honey Sandwich

$12.00

Potato Roll, Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Buffalo-Honey Glaze, Cheddar, Sriracha Mayo, Hot Cheetos

BBQ Ranch Sandwich

BBQ Ranch Sandwich

$12.00

Potato Roll, Buttermilk Fried Chicken, BBQ, Muenster Cheese, House Ranch, Pickles

Sweet Chili Sandwich

Sweet Chili Sandwich

$12.00

Potato Roll, Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Sweet Chili Glaze, Cheddar, Samurai Sauce

Honey Garlic Sandwich

Honey Garlic Sandwich

$12.00

Potato Roll, Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Honey-Garlic Glaze, White Cheddar, Chipotle Mayo, Pickles

375° Hot Chicken

375° Hot Chicken

$12.00

Potato Roll, Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Honey-Garlic Glaze, White Cheddar, Chipotle Mayo, Pickles

Chick 'n Pop

Buffalo-Honey Chick'n Pop

Buffalo-Honey Chick'n Pop

$10.00

with Sriracha Mayo

BBQ Chick 'n Pop

$10.00

with House Ranch

Sweet Chili Chick 'n Pop

Sweet Chili Chick 'n Pop

$10.00

with Samurai Sauce and Sesame

Mango-Habanero Chick 'n Pop

Mango-Habanero Chick 'n Pop

$10.00

with Curry Mango Mayo & Scallions

PB&J Chick 'n Pop

PB&J Chick 'n Pop

$10.00

with Grape Jelly Glaze, Peanut Satay Mayo, and Side of Peanut Butter

Plain Chick 'n Pop

$10.00

Chick' n Tenders

Three Buttermilk Fried Chicken Tenders, with one sauce of your choice and a variable spice level!

Chick' N Tenders

$10.00

Combo Meals

Classic Sandwich Combo

$15.00

Classic sandwich with side of fries, sauce and drink

Buffalo-Honey Sandwich Combo

Buffalo-Honey Sandwich Combo

$17.00

Buffalo-Honey sandwich with side of fries, sauce, and drink

BBQ Ranch Sandwich Combo

BBQ Ranch Sandwich Combo

$17.00

BBQ Ranch sandwich with side of fries, sauce and drink

Sweet Chili Sandwich Combo

$17.00

Sweet Chili sandwich with side of fries, sauce, and drink

Honey Garlic Sandwich Combo

$17.00

Honey Garlic sandwich with side of fries, sauce and drink

375° Hot Chicken Sandwich Combo

$17.00

375° Hot Chicken with side of fries, sauce, and drink

Buffalo-Honey Chick 'n Pop Combo

Buffalo-Honey Chick 'n Pop Combo

$14.00

Buffalo-Honey chick ' n pop with side of fries and drink

BBQ Chick 'n Pop Combo

$14.00

BBQ chick 'n pop with side of fries and drink

Sweet Chili Chick 'n Pop Combo

$14.00

Sweet Chili chick 'n pop with side of fries and drink

Mango-Habanero Chick 'n Pop Combo

$14.00

PB&J Chick 'n Pop Combo

$14.00

PB&J chick ' n pop with side of fries and drink

Plain Chick 'n Pop Combo

$14.00

Chicken ‘n Tenders Combo

$15.00

Chick 'n Waffle

Buffalo-Honey Chick 'n Waffle

Buffalo-Honey Chick 'n Waffle

$15.00

Cheddar scallion waffle, honey, buffalo honey popcorn chicken, and jalapeno ranch

BBQ Chick 'n Waffle

BBQ Chick 'n Waffle

$15.00

Cheddar scallion, honey, bbq popcorn chicken and house ranch

Sweet Chili Chick 'n Waffle

$15.00

Cheddar scallion, honey, sweet chili popcorn chicken, samurai sauce and sesame

PB&J Chick 'n Waffle

PB&J Chick 'n Waffle

$15.00

Cheddar scallion, honey, grape jelly popcorn chicken, peanut satay mayo, and side of peanut butter

Mango-Habanero Chick 'n Waffle

$15.00

Plain Chick 'n Waffle

$15.00

Plain Chick 'n Waffle (No Sauce)

Loaded Fries

Truffle Parmesan Fries

Truffle Parmesan Fries

$10.00

Truffle oil, parmesan, truffle mayo

Ludlow Fries

Ludlow Fries

$10.00

Cheddar sauce, sriracha mayo, chipotle Mayo, pickled jalapeno, jalapeno salsa, jalapeno ranch, fried onions

French Fries

Regular Fries

Regular Fries

$5.00
Large Fries

Large Fries

$7.00

Sauces

Truffle Mayo

$1.25

Sriracha Mayo

$1.25

Comeback Sauce

$1.25

Chipotle Mayo

$1.25

Samurai Sauce

$1.25

Roasted Garlic Aioli

$1.25

Honey Mustard

$1.25

House Ranch

$1.25

Jalapeno Ranch

$1.25

Cheddar Cheese Sauce

$1.25

Jalapeno Salsa

$1.25

BBQ Sauce

$1.25

Buffalo-Honey Sauce

$1.25

Peanut Satay Mayo

$1.25

Sweet Chili

$1.25

Mango Habanero

$1.25

Curry Mango

$1.25

Ketchup Packets

Mayo

Drinks

Water

$2.00
Coke

Coke

$2.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50
Boylan Gingerale

Boylan Gingerale

$3.50
Boylan Black Cherry

Boylan Black Cherry

$3.50
Boylan Grape

Boylan Grape

$3.50
Boylan Orange

Boylan Orange

$3.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markKid-Friendly
check markBike Parking
check markParking
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Small brickwork fast food outlet serving fried chicken sandwiches, popcorn chicken, waffles & fries. All-natural, hormone and antibiotic-free chicken fried in 100% vegetable oil

Website

Location

124 Ludlow Street, New York, NY 10002

Directions

Gallery
375° Chicken 'n Fries image
375° Chicken 'n Fries image
375° Chicken 'n Fries image

