375 Chicken 'n Fries - 124 Ludlow Street
329 Reviews
$
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 3:59 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 am - 3:59 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 am - 3:59 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 am - 3:59 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 am - 3:59 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 am - 3:59 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 3:59 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Small brickwork fast food outlet serving fried chicken sandwiches, popcorn chicken, waffles & fries. All-natural, hormone and antibiotic-free chicken fried in 100% vegetable oil
Location
124 Ludlow Street, New York, NY 10002
Gallery
