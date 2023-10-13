Coffee Bev ☕️

Latte

8 oz Latte

$5.00

12 oz Latte

$5.50

16 oz Latte

$6.00

Mocha

8 oz Mocha

$5.50

12 oz Mocha

$6.00

16 oz Mocha

$6.50

Espresso

Espresso

$3.95

Espresso with Soda Back

Macchiato

Macchiato

$4.00

Macchiato with Soda Back

Cortado

Cortado

$4.25

Cortado with Soda Back

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$5.00

Campfire Mocha

8 oz Campfire Mocha

$5.75

Smoked chocolate mocha

12 oz Campfire Mocha

$6.25

Smoked chocolate mocha

16 oz Campfire Mocha

$6.75

Smoked chocolate mocha

Sevilla

8 oz Sevilla

$5.60

Orange zest, espresso, chocolate, milk

12 oz Sevilla

$6.20

Orange zest, espresso, chocolate, milk

16 oz Sevilla

$6.60

Orange zest, espresso, chocolate, milk

Americano

8 oz Americano

$4.20

12 oz Americano

$4.25

16 oz Americano

$4.30

Coffee

8 oz Filter Coffee

$3.05

12 oz Filter Coffee

$3.55

16 oz Filter Coffee

$4.05

Cold Brew

12 oz Cold Brew

$5.00

16 oz Cold Brew

$5.50

12 oz Cold Brew No ICE

$5.25

No Ice

16 oz Cold Brew No ICE

$5.75

No Ice

12 oz Nitro Cold Brew

$5.25

16 oz Nitro Cold Brew

$5.75

Cold Brew Can - Smooth Brew

$4.00

can of cold brew

Cold Brew Can - Nitro

$4.00

can of cold brew

Drip Refill

Drip Refill

$1.05

Au Lait

8 oz Au Lait

$3.80

12 oz Au Lait

$4.00

16 oz Au Lait

$4.30

Valencia

8 oz Valencia

$6.25

vanilla, orange zest, espresso, milk

12 oz Valencia

$6.75

vanilla, orange zest, espresso, milk

16 oz Valencia

$7.50

vanilla, orange zest, espresso, milk

Joe To Go

Joe To Go Box - 96 oz

$40.00

12(8oz) cups, sugar, cream, stir sticks, napkins. Please allow up to 30 minutes for to go orders.

Mezzo

8oz Mezzo

$4.30

12oz Mezzo

$4.40

16oz Mezzo

$4.65

Tea 🍃

Hot Tea

8 oz Hot Tea

$3.95

Rishi Tea

12 oz Hot Tea

$4.10

Rishi Tea

16 oz Hot Tea

$4.25

Rishi Tea

8 oz London Fog

$4.00

Earl Gray Tea & Steamed Milk

12 oz London Fog

$4.25

Earl Gray Tea & Steamed Milk

16 oz London Fog

$4.50

Earl Gray Tea & Steamed Milk

Chai

8 oz Chai

$5.10

Chai Tea & Milk

12 oz Chai

$5.60

Chai Tea & Milk

16 oz Chai

$6.00

Chai Tea & Milk

Matcha

8 oz Matcha Latte

$5.25

Matcha & Milk

12 oz Matcha Latte

$5.75

Matcha & Milk

16 oz Matcha Latte

$6.25

Matcha & Milk

8 oz Matcha Americano

$3.30

Matcha & Americano

12 oz Matcha Americano

$3.55

Matcha & Americano

16 oz Matcha Americano

$3.80

Matcha & Americano

Iced Tea

12 oz Black Iced Tea

$3.50

16 oz Black Iced Tea

$4.00

12 oz Green Citrus Iced Tea

$3.50

16 oz Green Citrus Iced Tea

$4.00

12 oz Elderberry Hibiscus Iced Tea

$3.50

16 oz Elderberry Hibiscus Iced Tea

$4.00

Seasonal Bev 🍁

The Great Pumpkin 🎃

8oz The Great Pumpkin

$6.25

12oz The Great Pumpkin

$6.75

16oz The Great Pumpkin

$7.25

Miso Caramel Latte 🍂

8oz Miso Caramel Latte

$6.75

12oz Miso Caramel Latte

$7.25

16oz Miso Caramel Latte

$7.75

Summer Drinks ☀️

Arnold Palmer 12oz

$3.75

Tea + Lemonade

Arnold Palmer 16oz

$4.00

Tea + Lemonade

Arnold Palmer 24oz

$4.25

12 oz Lemonade 🍋

$3.25

Lemonade

16 oz Lemonade 🍋

$3.75

Lemonade

12 oz Lemonade Slushy

$4.00

Lemonade Slushy

16 oz Lemonade Slushy

$4.50

Lemonade Slushy

Other Bev🥤

Italian Soda

12 oz Italian Soda

$3.70

Italian Soda

16 oz Italian Soda

$4.05

Italian Soda

Kids Drinks

8 oz Steamer 🥛

$2.25

Steamer

12 oz Steamer🥛

$2.50

Steamer

16 oz Steamer🥛

$2.75

Steamer

Fluffy

$3.05

Fluffy

8 oz Cup of Milk 🐄

$2.25

Milk

12 oz Cup of Milk 🐄

$2.50

Milk

8 oz Kids Cocoa 🍫

$3.00

Kids Cocoa

Hot Chocolate 🔥🍫

8 oz Hot Chocolate

$4.25

Hot Chocolate

12 oz Hot Chocolate

$4.75

Hot Chocolate

16 oz Hot Chocolate

$5.25

Hot Chocolate

8 oz Stressless Hot Chocolate 🧘🏻‍♀️

$4.50

Adaptogenic Cocoa

12 oz Stressless Hot Chocolate

$4.90

Adaptogenic Cocoa

16oz Stressless Hot Chocolate

$5.25

Adaptogenic Cocoa

Golden Milk Latte 🌞

8 oz Golden Milk Latte

$5.00

oat milk, maple syrup, adaptogenic golden powder

12 oz Golden Milk Latte

$5.50

oat milk, maple syrup, adaptogenic golden powder

16 oz Golden Milk Latte

$6.00

oat milk, maple syrup, adaptogenic golden powder