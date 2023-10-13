Caffe Vita - Lower East Side
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
At Vita, we believe meaningful connections make life better. We've been building connections since 1995 bean by bean, cup by cup. We can't say it enough: we're passionate about good coffee and we're dedicated to creating meaningful and lasting connections.
Location
124 Ludlow Street, New York, NY 10002
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
375 Chicken 'n Fries - 124 Ludlow Street
4.0 • 329
124 Ludlow Street New York, NY 10002
View restaurant