Go
Toast

Jamba

Life Better Blended

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

1420 65th Street • $

Avg 4.5 (1655 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
QR Codes
Catering
Drive-Thru
Takeout

Location

1420 65th Street

Sacramento CA

Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

44 Beach Hut Deli

No reviews yet

Aloha Shared Daily!!! 🤙🏼🌴🌺

Tacoa

No reviews yet

Open for takeout only until 8pm

Burger Patch - East Sacramento

No reviews yet

Nostalgic burgers, fries, shakes, mac and cheese, chicken sandwiches and seasonal specials with all-natural modern ingredients. 100% plant-based, vegan & dairy-free. Gluten-sensitive options available. Indoor and outdoor dining available. Order for fast pickup or delivery by clicking on the "Pickup" option and adjusting to "Delivery" (delivery fee applies).

Sac City Brews

No reviews yet

Sac City Brews Neighborhood Tap House is a laid back, family and pet friendly neighborhood joint in Tahoe Park. We are all about providing a great craft beer selection and unfussy, get-in-your-belly food options featuring gourmet sausages, shareable apps, and seasonal salads in a comfortable environment.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston