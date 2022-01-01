Go
Toast

Jamba

Jamba Juice

SMOOTHIES

2447 Fair Oaks Blvd. • $

Avg 4.2 (468 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
QR Codes
Drive-Thru
Takeout

Location

2447 Fair Oaks Blvd.

Sacramento CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Grateful Bread Company

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Zócalo

No reviews yet

We understand that extraordinary hospitality & meals are more important now than ever. Whether dining in, picking up or delivery - easier & faster for our valued guest is our goal. If you're dining in today, feel free to get started with drinks & apps. Your server will be with you momentarily.

Zinfandel Grille

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Crab Feed Meal Kit

No reviews yet

Crab feed meal kits now on sale! Support Sac State Athletics by pre-ordering a meal kit, for pickup Sunday March 13 3:30-6.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston