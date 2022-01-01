Jamba
Jamba Juice
SMOOTHIES
2447 Fair Oaks Blvd. • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2447 Fair Oaks Blvd.
Sacramento CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Grateful Bread Company
Come in and enjoy!
Zócalo
We understand that extraordinary hospitality & meals are more important now than ever. Whether dining in, picking up or delivery - easier & faster for our valued guest is our goal. If you're dining in today, feel free to get started with drinks & apps. Your server will be with you momentarily.
Zinfandel Grille
Come in and enjoy!
Crab Feed Meal Kit
Crab feed meal kits now on sale! Support Sac State Athletics by pre-ordering a meal kit, for pickup Sunday March 13 3:30-6.