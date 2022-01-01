Go
West Coast Sourdough

Freshly baked Sourdough sandwiches, gourmet salads & daily New England Clam Chowder & Tomato Bisque!

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

2820 Marconi ave Ste 1-B • $$

Avg 4.5 (1462 reviews)

Popular Items

Chips$1.35
Enjoy your choice from our Lays, Doritos & Miss Vickies selection!
#3 Pastrami
Thinly sliced Lean Pastrami, on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built how you like it! We typically serve this sandwich hot & toasted! *Please choose your fillings!*
#9 Cracked Pepper Turkey
Thinly sliced Black Pepper Turkey served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it! *Please choose your fillings!*
#2 French Dip
Thinly sliced Roast Beef with our House Sauce, Swiss Cheese, served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread with a side of our Au Jus sauce. Please note we typically serve this sandwich hot & toasted!
#4 Garlic Pesto Turkey
Thinly sliced Turkey with our Pesto Aioli on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built how you like it! *Please choose your fillings!*
#1 Turkey
Thinly sliced Turkey on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built how you like it! *Please choose your fillings!*
#14 Grilled Chicken Pesto
Grilled Chicken with Pesto Aioli served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it! We typically serve this sandwich hot & toasted! *Please choose your fillings!*
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

2820 Marconi ave Ste 1-B

Sacramento CA

Sunday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 6:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
