West Coast Sourdough
Freshly baked Sourdough sandwiches, gourmet salads & daily New England Clam Chowder & Tomato Bisque!
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
2820 Marconi ave Ste 1-B • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2820 Marconi ave Ste 1-B
Sacramento CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Jamba
Jamba Juice
L&L Hawaiian Barbecue
Come in and enjoy!
Estelle Bakery & Pâtisserie
Estelle is a charming, warmly lit French bakery & pâtisserie that is dedicated to quality, located in Sacramento. All of our baked goods are made fresh daily on site and use the finest and freshest local ingredients available.
Owner Esther Son's passion for pastries started at an early age. She recalls stopping by the bakery on her way to school and savoring madeleines instead of her lunch. Although not a professionally trained chef she is the creative force behind Estelle, serving up decadent macarons, artisan breads and French style pastries.
Umai Savory Hot Dogs, Arden, Store 102
Come in and enjoy!