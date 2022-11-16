Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches
Bars & Lounges

Solomon's

620 Reviews

$$

730 K Street

Sacramento, CA 95814

Breakfast All Day.

The Russ.

The Russ.

$15.99

House smoked lox, whipped cream cheese, pickled onions and capers on a toasted bagel of your choice

The Patti.

The Patti.

$8.99

Scrambled eggs, aioli and melted white cheddar cheese on a warm Japanese milk bun or bagel of your choice

Monster Hash.

Monster Hash.

$12.99

Hot pastrami and fingerling potato patty topped with horseradish aioli and a fried egg on a warm housemade Japanese milk bun

Basic.

Basic.

$10.99

2 eggs your way with crisped fingerling potatoes, a bagel, and housemade seasonal jam

Bagels.

Made in house in small batches, our bagels are hand-rolled, boiled, and baked fresh daily, all made with organic flour from Central Milling (vegan)
Single Bagel.

Single Bagel.

$2.49

Made in house in small batches, our bagels are hand-rolled, boiled, and baked fresh daily, all made with organic flour from Central Milling

1/2 Dozen Bagels

1/2 Dozen Bagels

$12.99

Made in house in small batches, our bagels are hand-rolled, boiled, and baked fresh daily, all made with organic flour from Central Milling

Bakers Dozen Bagels

Bakers Dozen Bagels

$24.99

36 hr notice required. Made in house in small batches, our bagels are hand-rolled, boiled, and baked fresh daily, all made with organic flour from Central Milling

Empanadas.

Fugazetta Empanada.

Fugazetta Empanada.

$8.99Out of stock

Inspired by the street food of Argentina and Colombia, the fugazetta housemade hand pie are filled with three cheese blend, caramelized onions and oregano. Our dough is made with organic flour, real butter, a touch of cream cheese and kosher salt.

Buenos Aires

$9.99Out of stock

Braised chicken thigh, Castelvetrano olives, local red and yellow bell peppers, yellow onions, spices

Seasonal Sweet Empanada.

Seasonal Sweet Empanada.

$7.99

Our seasonal, local fruit empanada with a sweet glaze, perfect for dessert or snack!

Soup/Salad.

The Haifa

The Haifa

$10.99

Local, wild arugula, housemade Israeli couscous, chickpeas, feta, cherry tomatoes, house-pickled red onions and turmeric pickles and topped with fresh dill, mint and parsley, tossed in a lemon-olive oil dressing! Add a protein too like our hot smoked salmon or famous Japanese-style fried chicken!

Snacks.

Japanese Potato Salad.

$3.00Out of stock

Side of Fries

$2.99

Fries tossed with seasoning from the All-Spicery

Pickled Plate.

Pickled Plate.

$7.99

Pickles three ways (classic deli, sunomono, turmeric), cauliflower, red onions

Sea Salt Chocolate Chip Cookie.

Sea Salt Chocolate Chip Cookie.

$1.99
Japanese Cheesecake

Japanese Cheesecake

$6.99

Light and fluffy, our Japanese Cheesecake is slightly sweet, the perfect finish to a great meal or night out, or in! Don't forget to add the Toki Whisky Caramel sauce or fruit compote!

Basket of Fries

$6.99

Fries tossed with seasoning from the All-Spicery

Waters + Sodas

Boylan's

Boylan's

$3.99
Jarritos

Jarritos

$2.99
Mexican Sprite

Mexican Sprite

$3.90

Centr CBD Sparkling Water

$9.99

Fiji Bottled Water

$4.99

Ginger Beer

$3.99

Honest Tea Organic Green

$3.99

Fentiman’s Lemonade

$4.99

Craft Cocktail Flasks

Tel Aviv Lemonade (375mL).

Tel Aviv Lemonade (375mL).

$24.99

Choice of spirit, sukkah hills etrog liqueur, lemon, mint, soda

Hand Truck Fuel (375mL).

Hand Truck Fuel (375mL).

$24.99

Spiced run, cold brew, oat milk, coffee liqueur, vanilla, lime leaf

Zona Rosa (375ml).

$24.99

Named after Tower Records' three-story Mexico City store, this refreshing drink features tequila, blueberry, lavender, lemon and aquafaba

Employee #329 Manhattan (375mL).

Employee #329 Manhattan (375mL).

$29.99

Dickel Rye Whisky, Toki Japanese Whisky, sweet vermouth, kosher cherries

Bloody Mary (375mL).

Bloody Mary (375mL).

$24.99

Housemade bloody mary made with love! Your choice of regular or habanero infused vodka

Mimosa Kit (375mL).

$19.99

Sparkling wine, with your choice of orange juice, grapefruit juice, housemade pineapple-celery shrub or blueberry-lavender syrup

Come Together Meals To Go

test2

WAKE ME UP BEFORE YOU GO GO!

$55.99

Wake Me Up Before You Go Go! Our Brunch Bag includes a half dozen of our hand-rolled, boiled, and baked bagels, a 1/2 lb. of our house smoked lox, and sliced tomatoes with all the toppings (pickled onions and capers), a jar of our housemade seasonal jam and two 1/2 pints of our whipped schmear (choose from plain or cashew-tofu (V, +$2)

COLLECTIVE SOUL

(24 Hour Notice) Individually boxed sandwich with housemade sea salt chocolate chip cookie and a drink (local soda or water) Choice of our Sandwiches with Soul: The Sapporo, The Bangkok, The Sunset and The Stanley

check markLive Music
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markPet Friendly
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markDigital Payments
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Call for Open Hours

We’re named after Russ Solomon, founder of the coolest and arguably most successful company ever to launch in Sacramento, Tower Records. With the motto “No Music, No Life”, the music store was a hang out for musicians and music lovers in all major US cities and around the world including China, Japan, Ireland, Israel, and Mexico. You’ll notice nods to Tower like sandwiches named after former employees, the annual art calendars and Pulse Magazines on our walls. Solomon’s, just like Tower Records, is a community gathering place with soul where culture and music is celebrated and everyone is welcome! Located in a former Tower Records, the space also features The Russ Room on the 2nd floor, a live music venue, art gallery, and social space for parties, luncheons, breakfast meetings, presentations, movies, and more!

730 K Street, Sacramento, CA 95814

