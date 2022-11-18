Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Melting Pot

1,961 Reviews

$$$

814 15th st

Sacramento, CA 95814

Popular Items

Fondue Night in for 2
Charcuterie Board
Classic Alpine SM

To Go Combo

Fondue Night in for 2

Fondue Night in for 2

$55.00

Includes your choice of cheese fondue to share, one salad per person, your choice of chocolate fondue to share.

To Go Cheese for 2

Wisconsin Cheddar SM

Wisconsin Cheddar SM

$25.00

Aged Cheddar, Emmenthaler, Sam Adams Boston Lager®, Garlic Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request. GF with Redbridge beer (347 cal per serving)

Spinach Artichoke SM

Spinach Artichoke SM

$25.00

Butterkäse, Fontina, Parmesan, Spinach, Artichoke Hearts, Garlic Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request. GF (302 cal per serving)

Classic Alpine SM

Classic Alpine SM

$25.00

Gruyère, Raclette, Fontina, White Wine, Garlic, Nutmeg Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request. GF (368 cal per serving)

Bourbon Bacon Cheddar SM

$25.00

Aged Cheddar, Emmenthaler, Lager Beer, Bacon, Dry Mustard, Garlic, Worcestershire, Bourbon

Vegan Cheese SM

Vegan Cheese SM

$25.00

(275 cal per serving)

Charcuterie Board

$13.00

Our selection of premium cured meats, artisan crackers and accompaniments.

To Go Salad

MP House Salad

MP House Salad

$8.50

Romaine, Iceberg, Cheddar, Tomatoes, Croutons, Scallions, Egg*, Choice of Dressing; House or Peppercorn Ranch (248-255 cal) GF without croutons

Caesar

Caesar

$8.50

Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, comes with Caesar Dressing, Parmesan-Dusted Pine Nuts GF without croutons (172 cal)

California

California

$8.50

Mixed Greens, Candied Pecans, Gorgonzola, Tomatoes, comes with Raspberry Walnut Vinaigrette Gluten Free (125 cal)

Strawberry Almond

Strawberry Almond

$9.00

Mixed greens, strawberries, honey-roasted almonds, feta comes with raspberry walnut vinaigrette (210 cal)

To Go Chocolate for 2

Flaming Turtle SM

Flaming Turtle SM

$25.00

The creamy flavor of milk chocolate is melted with caramel and topped with candied pecans. Served with a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits. Gluten-Free dippers available upon request. GF (333 cal per serving)

Pure Chocolate Fondue SM

Pure Chocolate Fondue SM

$25.00

Pick from the flavors of milk, dark or white chocolate. Served with a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits. Gluten-Free dippers available upon request. GF (272 cal per serving)

The Original SM

$25.00

The smooth flavor of milk chocolate is melted with crunchy peanut butter. Served with a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits. Gluten-Free dippers available upon request. GF (289 cal per serving)

Vegan Chocolate SM

$25.00

(360 cal per serving)

Sweet Additions

$9.50

Cream Puffs | Macarons | Cheesecake (contact your local Melting Pot for calorie/nutritional information)

To Go Beverage

River City Rootbeer

$4.00

To Go Retail and Gift Cards

6 Signature Dipped Strawberries

6 Signature Dipped Strawberries

$18.00

(65 cal per berry)

3 Signature Dipped Strawberries

3 Signature Dipped Strawberries

$10.00

(65 cal per berry)

Garlic & Wine Seasoning

Garlic & Wine Seasoning

$8.00

(0 cal)

Chocolate Fondue Wafers

Chocolate Fondue Wafers

$6.00

(322 cal per 2 oz. serving)

Teriyaki Sauce

$8.00+

31 calories per ounce

Ginger Plum Sauce

$8.00+

49 calories per ounce

Mule Mug

$12.00

To Go Wine

House Sparkling Bottle

$14.00

House Rose Bottle

$14.00

House Red Btl

$14.00

House White Btl

$14.00

House Cab Btl

$16.00

House Merlot Btl

$15.00

To Go Beer

Firestone 805 Blonde Ale

$5.50

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$5.50

Stella

$2.25

To Go Cocktails

Love Martini for 2

$14.00

Malibu Rum, Peach Schnapps, Cranberry Juice, and Fresh Strawberries for 2

Love Martini for 4

$24.00

Malibu Rum, Peach Schnapps, Cranberry Juice, and Fresh Strawberries for 4

check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCryptocurrency
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Say “hello” to Melting Pot To-Go. Enjoy the Fondue Night In experience in the comfort of your own home. Satisfy your fondue craving with creamy cheese fondue, fresh salad, and rich chocolate fondue.

814 15th st, Sacramento, CA 95814

