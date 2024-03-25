Buddha Bowls and Rolls
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|5:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Buddha Bowls and Rolls is a new takeout restaurant in Downtown Sacramento, California that celebrates foods and flavors representative of the Asian-American experience. We specialize in build-your-own spring rolls, noodle bowls, rice bowls, and sandwiches as well as fresh squeezed sugarcane drinks, Vietnamese coffee, and refreshing tea beverages to compliment any meal.
Location
801 14th Street, Suite B, Sacramento, CA 95814
