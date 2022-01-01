Go
Javelina image
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Southern

Javelina

Open today 11:00 AM - 12:00 AM

StarStarStarStarHalf

2056 Reviews

$$

119 E 18th St

New York, NY 10003

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markCasual
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

119 E 18th St, New York NY 10003

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Dos Toros

No reviews yet

New Kids on the Guac!

Beecher's Handmade Cheese

No reviews yet

If our online ordering is unavailable we apologize for the inconvenience. We look forward to serving you in store.

Little Beet

No reviews yet

Little Beet is a plant inspired, fast-casual restaurant committed to serving nourishing, delicious food and living well. Little Beet’s mission is to give people access to better food and provide the knowledge they need to make healthy choices for their mind, body and lifestyle. Founded in 2014 as one of New York City’s first exclusively gluten-free restaurants, Little Beet takes pride in high-quality ingredients, unique flavor combinations and vegetable-forward dishes that provide something for every appetite. Little Beet serves nutrient-rich, seasonal meals made fresh in-house for lunch, dinner and catering.

Black Barn Restaurant

No reviews yet

Black Barn is an American restaurant serving local, artisanal food in the comfort of a modern barn overlooking Madison Square Park.

Javelina

orange star4.5 • 2056 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston