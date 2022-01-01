Go
Toast

Javi's Tacos

Javier Trujillo Villa brings 21 years of restaurant experience and his authentic Mexican touch to the Omaha, NE area ~ The #JavisTacosTeam opened our doors on August 18th, 2020, and appreciate all the local support!
Come join Javi and the entire Javi's Taco Team today for breakfast, lunch, or dinner!!!

17676 Welch Plaza STE 9

Avg 4.5 (89 reviews)

Popular Items

Churro$2.50
A fried-dough pastry type snack covered with cinnamon and filled with Bavarian Cream or Cajeta/Carmel
Nachos$10.00
A dish of tortilla chips topped with melted cheese and often with other savory toppings.
Breakfast Burrito$8.00
A tortilla rolled around fillings of chorizo, eggs, hash browns, and cheese.
Quesadilla$10.00
A Mexican dish consisting of a tortilla rolled around a filling, typically of beans or meat and other ingredients.
Javi's Taco$4.00
A handmade corn tortilla with toppings folded around and eaten by hand.
Chips & Queso Blanco$5.00
Rice Bowl$10.00
A Mexican dish consisting of a delicious meat choice covering a blend of rice and beans and lastly topped off with a variety of other fresh ingredients.
Birria Taco Platter 🚨 FRI-MON ONLY 🚨$15.00
Comes with 3 Birria Specialty Tacos, our special dipping sauce, and a side of rice
Street Taco$3.00
Small in size, making it easier for “street travelers” to enjoy a quick meal. The toppings are served on small corn tortillas, so they don’t tear when piled high with toppings.
Burrito$11.00
A Mexican dish consisting of a tortilla rolled around a filling, typically of beans or meat and other ingredients.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Curbside Pickup
Contactless Payments
Catering
Online Ordering
Delivery
Takeout

Location

17676 Welch Plaza STE 9

Omaha NE

Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Hiro 88

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

DJ's Dugout

No reviews yet

Full service bar and restaurant. We provide the best sports viewing in the Omaha metro area. Our fun and friendly staff is excited to take great care of you. We are family friendly and locally owned. We are very proud to be a part of the Millard community.

Cellar44

No reviews yet

Omaha's premier Wine Bar in West Omaha at the Shops of Legacy. Enjoy a Modern Industrial vibe while sipping your favorite wine and noshing on our signature Cellar44 Charcuterie Board.

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0333

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston