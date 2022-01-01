Javi's Tacos
Javier Trujillo Villa brings 21 years of restaurant experience and his authentic Mexican touch to the Omaha, NE area ~ The #JavisTacosTeam opened our doors on August 18th, 2020, and appreciate all the local support!
Come join Javi and the entire Javi's Taco Team today for breakfast, lunch, or dinner!!!
17676 Welch Plaza STE 9
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
17676 Welch Plaza STE 9
Omaha NE
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Hiro 88
Come in and enjoy!
DJ's Dugout
Full service bar and restaurant. We provide the best sports viewing in the Omaha metro area. Our fun and friendly staff is excited to take great care of you. We are family friendly and locally owned. We are very proud to be a part of the Millard community.
Cellar44
Omaha's premier Wine Bar in West Omaha at the Shops of Legacy. Enjoy a Modern Industrial vibe while sipping your favorite wine and noshing on our signature Cellar44 Charcuterie Board.
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0333
Nothing Bundt Cakes