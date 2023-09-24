Popular Items

1.5 # Wings

$15.49

Served with celery and your choice of homemade ranch or blue cheese dressing

Crab Rangoon Dip

$11.49

Served with crispy wonton chips and sweet chili sauce

Full Menu

Starters

Garlic Parm Strips

$10.99+

Our original 12" pizza crust, garlic Parmesan sauce, and house blend cheese cut thin for dipping. Served with our house marinara sauce

Onion Rings

$8.99

Fresh thin-cut onions, breaded and fried to a crisp. Served with spicy boom boom sauce

The Big Pretzel

$12.49

Parmesan-dusted jumbo pretzel served with our smokey Jack queso, spicy mustard, and homemade ranch

Korean Meatballs

$11.99

Skillet baked with Korean BBQ sauce, pineapple, sesame, and scallions

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$10.99

Drizzled with sweet chili sauce, sriracha, roasted peanuts, cilantro and scallions

Fried Pickles

$8.99

Our housemade fried pickle chips are made with our special seasoning and served with housemade ranch for dipping

Beer Battered Cheese Curds

$9.99

Served with apricot-jalapeño jam

Loaded Chorizo Queso

$11.49

Chips & Salsa Duo

$6.00

Tacos

2 Taco Plate

$10.99

3 Taco Plate

$12.99

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$13.99+

The Ol' Standby

$16.99+

Italian sausage, pepperoni, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, onions, house blend cheese

The Mountain Man

$16.99+

Hamburger, bacon, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, house blend cheese with sriracha drizzle

Street Corn Pizza

$16.99+

Grilled chicken breast, sweet & tangy BBQ sauce, applewood smoked bacon, pineapple, jalapeño, and house blend cheese

Sweet Chili Chicken

$16.99+

Sweet chili chicken, sweet and tangy Thai chili sauce, grilled chicken, green & red peppers, scallions, pineapple, peanuts, house blend cheese

Korean Meatball

$16.99+

Homemade meatballs, Korean BBQ sauce, house blend cheese, scallions, teriyaki drizzle

Buffalo Chicken

$16.99+

Buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, banana peppers, cream cheese, Cheddar, and jack cheese

The Upset Grizzly Bear

$16.99+

Italian sausage, pepperoni, banana peppers, jalapeños, cream cheese, Cheddar & Jack cheeses

Hold the Veggies

$16.99+

Smoked sausage, Canadian bacon, bacon, hamburger, and house blend cheese

The Rancher

$16.99+

Grilled chicken, smoked gouda cheese, bacon, pizza sauce, roasted onions, and house blend cheese with tangy BBQ drizzle

Crab Rangoon

$16.99+

Rangoon spread, house blend cheese, sweet chili sauce, scallions & crisp wontons

Chicken Bianco

$16.99+

Pulled pork, applewood smoked bacon, pineapple, cilantro, and house blend cheese with teriyaki drizzle

Veggie Supreme

$16.99+

Black olives, banana peppers, green peppers, red peppers, red onions, house blend cheese

Build Your Own Pizza

$13.99+

Nashville Chicken Pizza

$16.99+

TC's Bad Roman

$16.99+

The Hot Roni

$16.99+

Wings

Salads

Side Salad

$4.59

Fresh greens, smoked gouda cheese, red onions, cucumber, tomato & croutons

TC House Salad

$10.99

Fresh greens, smoked gouda cheese, red onion, tomatoes, croutons, and cucumber with choice of dressing

Big Sky Salad

$13.49

Fresh greens, grilled chicken breast, apple, smoked gouda cheese, bacon, candied pecans & dried cranberries served with raspberry walnut vinaigrette

Southwest Chicken Salad

$12.49

Fresh greens, southwest spiced grilled chicken, roasted corn, black beans, tomatoes, onion, crisp tortillas, avocado, queso fresco, and fresh cilantro. Served with chipotle ranch dressing

Chicken Club Salad

$13.49

Fresh greens, crisp bacon, smoked ham and turkey, Cheddar & Jack cheese, tomato, red onion, egg, and croutons

Thai Chicken Salad

$12.49

Fresh greens, red cabbage, red pepper, mandarin oranges, scallions, roasted peanuts, sesame, and wonton chips with teriyaki drizzle. Served with Asian sesame dressing

Kids Meals

3 ct Chicken Strips

$6.99

Macaroni & Cheese

$6.99

7" Cheese Pizza

$6.99

8" cheese pizza (no side)

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.99

Kids Shrimp

$7.99

7" Kids One Topping Pizza

$6.00

Handhelds

Hickory Smoked Pulled Pork

$11.49

Slow-smoked in-house topped with BBQ sauce, crispy TC onion rings, and banana peppers

Grilled Chicken, Bacon & Avocado

$12.49

Topped with melted Swiss cheese & chipotle ranch on a toasted brioche bun

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Southwestern spiced grilled chicken, black beans, tomatoes, roasted sweet corn, red onion, queso fresco cheese, and shredded lettuce with chipotle ranch sauce

Nashville Chicken

$12.49

Crispy chicken breast, hot honey drizzle & spicy slaw on a toasted croissant

Cheeseburger

$11.99

1/2 lb chargrilled Angus beef patty on a toasted brioche bun with a choice of Swiss, American, Cheddar, or smoked gouda cheese

The Ol Bourbon

$13.49

1/2 lb grilled hamburger with smoked provolone and pulled pork on top with our zesty bourbon glaze with applewood smoked bacon

Thai Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Fried chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and chipotle sriracha mayonnaise

Guacamole Burger

$12.99

Italian Grinder

$12.99

Carnitas Pork Roll

$11.99

Shrimp Po' Boy

$13.49

TC Turkey Burger

$11.99

Desserts

Warm White Chocolate Blondie

$7.99

With maple brown sugar sauce, caramel, salted caramel ice cream, and candied pecans

7" S'mores Pizza

$5.99

Crisp pizza crust topped with chocolate chips, marshmallows, and Graham cracker crumbles

12" S'mores Pizza

$11.99

Crisp pizza crust topped with chocolate chips, marshmallows, and Graham cracker crumbles

Classic Hot Fudge Sundae

$5.99

Vanilla ice cream, caramel, whipped cream & a cherry on top

Fruit Cobbler

$8.99

Beverages

Coke

$3.29

Diet Coke

$3.29

Sprite

$3.29

Barq's Root Beer

$3.29

Mello Yello

$3.29

Coke Zero

$3.29

Lemonade

$3.29

Mr. Pibb

$3.29

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.29

Sides / Sauces

Side of Sauce

Side of Fries

$2.99

Side of Sweet Potato Fries

$2.99

Side of Tater Tots

$2.99

Side of Coleslaw

$2.99

Side Salad

$3.99

Basket of Corn Chips

$1.99

Basket of Wonton Chips

$1.99

Basket of Fries

$4.99

Basket of Tater Tots

$4.99

Basket of Sweet Potato Fries

$5.99

Football Menu

The Waterboy

Please choose 1 specialty pizza and 25 wings with your choice of sauce.

25 Wings

$36.00

The Quarterback

50 Wings

$69.99

Touchdown Deal

Please choose 2 specialty pizzas and 50 wings with your choice of sauce.

50 Wings

$69.99

The Halftime Show

Please choose 2 Large Specialty Pizzas, 1 Large Garlic Parmesan Dipping Strips and 50 Wings with your choice of sauce.

50 Wings

$69.99

Large Garlic Parm Strips

$7.02

