Green Beans Coffee Omaha (Millard)

review star

No reviews yet

6831 S. 167th St

Omaha, NE 68135

Muffin
Big Breakfast Burrito
Bagel Sandwich

House

Medium Blend

12oz - House Coffee

$2.10

16oz - House Coffee

$2.40

20oz - House Coffee

$2.70

24oz - House Coffee

$3.00

French

Dark Blend

12oz - French

$2.10

16oz - French

$2.40

20oz - French

$2.70

24oz - French

$3.00

Gourmet Tea

12oz Gourmet Tea

$2.20

16oz Gourmet Tea

$2.50

20oz Gourmet Tea

$2.80

24oz Gourmet Tea

$3.10

16oz ICED Gourmet Tea

$2.50

24oz ICED Gourmet Tea

$3.10

32oz ICED Gourmet Tea

$3.70

Cup of Hot Water

12 oz Hot Water

$0.35

16 oz Hot Water

$0.55

20 oz Hot Water

$0.75

24 oz Hot Water

$0.95

$1 Cold/Hot Coffee/ Iced Tea Refill

Coffee Refill (up to 24oz)

$0.91

Americano

Shots of our espresso poured over hot water

12oz - Americano

$2.45

16oz - Americano

$2.95

20oz - Americano

$3.45

16oz Iced - Americano

$2.95

24oz Iced- Americano

$3.95

Cafe Latte

12oz - Cafe Latte

$3.35

16oz - Cafe Latte

$3.75

20oz - Cafe Latte

$4.15

24oz - Cafe Latte

$4.55

16oz - Iced Cafe Latte

$3.75

24oz - Iced Cafe Latte

$4.55

32oz - Iced Cafe Latte

$5.35

Cafe Mocha

12oz - Mocha

$4.05

16oz - Mocha

$4.45

20oz - Mocha

$4.85

24oz - Mocha

$5.25

16oz - Iced Mocha

$4.45

24oz - Iced Mocha

$5.25

32oz - Iced Mocha

$6.05

Cappuccino

12oz - Cappuccino

$3.35

16oz - Cappuccino

$3.85

20oz - Cappuccino

$4.35

Caramel Latte

12oz - Caramel Latte

$4.05

16oz - Caramel Latte

$4.45

20oz - Caramel Latte

$4.85

24oz - Caramel Latte

$5.25

16oz Iced - Caramel Latte

$4.45

24oz Iced - Caramel Latte

$5.25

32oz Iced - Caramel Latte

$6.05

Espresso

Double - Espresso

$2.15

Triple - Espresso

$2.65

Quad - Espresso

$3.15

Espresso Chai

12oz - Espresso Chai Latte

$4.15

16oz - Espresso Chai Latte

$4.55

20oz - Espresso Chai Latte

$4.95

24oz - Espresso Chai Latte

$5.35

16oz - Iced Espresso Chai Latte

$4.55

24oz - Iced Espresso Chai Latte

$5.35

32oz - Iced Espresso Chai Latte

$6.15

Macchiato

Espresso with a dollop of steam milk foam (roughly only 3 ounces) there is NO MILK in this beverage

Double - Macchiato

$2.25

Triple - Macchiato

$2.75

Quad - Macchiato

$3.25

MOAC

24oz - MOAC

$5.00

24oz Iced - MOAC

$5.00

White Mocha

12oz - White Mocha

$4.05

16oz - White Mocha

$4.45

20oz - White Mocha

$4.85

24oz - White Mocha

$5.25

16oz -Iced White Mocha

$4.45

24oz - Iced White Mocha

$5.25

32oz - Iced White Mocha

$6.05

Spiced Chai Latte

12oz - Spiced Chai Latte

$3.85

16oz - Spiced Chai Latte

$4.25

20oz - Spiced Chai Latte

$4.65

24oz - Spiced Chai Latte

$5.05

16oz Iced - Spiced Chai Latte

$4.25

24oz Iced - Spiced Chai Latte

$5.05

32oz Iced - Spiced Chai Latte

$5.85

Vanilla Chai Latte

12oz - Vanilla Chai Latte

$4.15

16oz - Vanilla Chai Latte

$4.90

20oz - Vanilla Chai Latte

$5.20

24oz - Vanilla Chai Latte

$5.65

16oz Iced - Vanilla Chai Latte

$4.90

24oz Iced - Vanilla Chai Latte

$5.65

32oz Iced - Vanilla Chai Latte

$6.25

Hot Chocolate

12oz - Hot Chocolate

$3.05

16oz - Hot Chocolate

$3.35

20oz - Hot Chocolate

$3.65

24oz - Hot Chocolate

$3.95

Spiced Apple Cider

12oz - Spiced Apple Cider

$3.25

16oz - Spiced Apple Cider

$3.75

20oz - Spiced Apple Cider

$4.25

24oz - Spiced Apple Cider

$4.75

Cold Milk

16oz - Cold Milk

$2.25

24oz - Cold Milk

$3.25

32oz - Cold Milk

$4.25

Cold Juice

16oz - Cold Juice

$2.75

24oz - Cold Juice

$3.75

32oz - Cold Juice

$4.75

Chocolate Milk

16oz - Chocolate Milk

$2.55

24oz - Chocolate Milk

$3.55

32oz - Chocolate Milk

$4.55

Cold Brew

16oz - Cold Brew Coffee

$3.35

24oz - Cold Brew Coffee

$3.95

32oz - Cold Brew Coffee

$4.55

Caramel Frappe

16oz - Caramel Frappe

$4.85

24oz - Caramel Frappe

$5.55

32oz - Caramel Frappe

$6.25

Mocha Frappe

16oz - Mocha Frappe

$4.85

24oz - Mocha Frappe

$5.55

32oz - Mocha Frappe

$6.25

White Mocha Frappe

16oz - White Mocha Frappe

$4.85

24oz - White Mocha Frappe

$5.55

32oz - White Mocha Frappe

$6.25

Latte Frappe

16oz - Espresso Latte Frappe*

$4.35

24oz - Espresso Latte Frappe*

$4.95

32oz - Espresso Latte Frappe*

$5.55

Spiced Chai Frappe

16oz - Spiced Chai Frappe

$5.35

24oz - Spiced Chai Frappe

$5.95

32oz - Spiced Chai Frappe

$6.55

Smoothie

16oz - Smoothie

$4.65

24oz - Smoothie

$5.35

32oz - Smoothie

$6.05

Fruit Smoothie

16oz - Fruit Smoothie

$4.65

24oz - Fruit Smoothie

$5.35

32oz - Fruit Smoothie

$6.05

Spiced Chai Smoothie

16oz - Spiced Chai Smoothie

$4.85

24oz - Spiced Chai Smoothie

$5.55

32oz - Spiced Chai Smoothie

$6.25

Brewed Iced Tea

16oz - Iced Tea

$2.35

24oz - Iced Tea

$2.95

32oz - Iced Tea

$3.55

Italian Soda

Italian Soda Small 16oz

$3.35

Italian Soda Medium 24oz

$3.85

Italian Soda Large 32oz

$4.35

Cup of Ice

16oz - Cup of Ice

$0.35

24oz - Cup of Ice

$0.55

32oz - Cup of Ice

$0.75

Pastry

Bagel

$1.95

Brownie

$2.85Out of stock

Cookie

$2.75
Danish

Danish

$2.95Out of stock

Muffin

$3.05
Scones

Scones

$3.75

Cinnamon Roll

$3.75

Muffin 4-Pack

$11.45

Butter Croissant

$2.85

Sticky Bun

$3.75Out of stock

Breakfast

Big Breakfast Burrito

$7.95

Burrito

$3.95

Eggs and Cheese in a Flour Tortilla. Choose Cheese Type: American, Pepperjack, Swiss or Cheddar Choose Meat ($1 upcahrge): Sausage, Bacon,Ham, Turkey, or Chorizo

Tartine: "Breakfast"

$7.65

Oatmeal

$3.75

Croissant Sandwich

$4.95

Grand Croissant

$6.95

Bagel Sandwich

$3.95

Salad

Caesar

$6.95

Chicken Caesar

$8.45

Mediterranean

$8.95

Spinach

$7.95

Cobb

$9.95

Sandwich

Chicken Pesto

$8.55

Turkey Club

$8.55

Turkey & Pepper jack

$8.55

Ham & Swiss

$8.55

Roast Beef

$8.55

Vegetarian

$8.55

Soup

Broccoli Cheddar

Cheddar Potato

Out of stock

Chicken Noodle

Out of stock

Chili

Tomato Basil

Out of stock

Veggie Barley Beef

Out of stock

White Chicken Chili

Out of stock

Loaded Potato

Out of stock

Wrap

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$8.55

Grilled Chicken Breast, Bacon Crumbles, Chopped Romaine, Spinach, Feta Cheese, and Ranch Dressing served in a Spinach & Herb Tortilla. *Served with Chips and a Pickle

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$8.55

Grilled Chicken Breast, Chopped Romaine, Caesar Dressing, and Parmesan Cheese served in a Spinach & Herb Tortilla. *Served with Chips and a Pickle

Veggie Wrap

$8.55

Grape Tomatoes, Cucumber, Roasted Red Peppers, Chopped Romaine, Spring Mix, Pepper Jack Cheese, and Balsamic Dressing served in a Spinach & Herb Tortilla. *Served with Chips and a Pickle

Tartine

Tartine: Chicken Pesto

$9.25

Our classic French opened-faced hot sandwich on our Rustic Country Sourdough bread with Bechamel sauce, fresh pesto, chicken, mozzarella & gruyere, topped with house seasoning *Includes Chips & a Pickle

Tartine: Turkey Bacon

$9.25

Our classic French opened-faced hot sandwich on our Rustic Country Sourdough bread with Roasted turkey, bacon crumbles, mozzarella & gruyere and creamy Bechamel sauce, topped with house seasoning, and cherry tomatoes *Includes Chips & a Pickle

Tartine: Ham

$9.25

Our classic French opened-faced hot sandwich on our Rustic Country Sourdough bread with Ham, mozzarella & gruyere and creamy Bechamel sauce, topped with house seasoning and cherry tomatoes *Includes Chips & a Pickle

Tartine: Roast Beef

$9.25

Our classic French opened-faced hot sandwich on our Rustic Country Sourdough bread with Roast Beef, red onions, mozzarella & gruyere and Horseradish sauce topped with House Seasoning and Cherry Tomatoes *Includes Chips & a Pickle

Tartine: Buffalo

$9.25

Our classic French opened-faced hot sandwich on our Rustic Country Sourdough bread with Grilled Chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce, red onions, mozzarella & Gruyere and Ranch or Blue Cheese dressing topped with House Seasoning *Includes Chips & a Pickle

Hot

Kids Hot Chocolate

$1.80

Kids Steamer

$1.80

Kids Spiced Cider

$1.80

Cold

Kids Cold Milk

$1.30

Kids Juice Apple/Orange

$1.80

Kids Chocolate Milk

$1.60

Kids Smoothie

$2.55

Kids Fruit Smoothie

$2.55

Bottled Beverages

Bottled Water

$1.50

Perrier Water

$2.25

Canned Soda

$1.75

Naked Juice

$2.00Out of stock

Food

Yogurt Parfait

$3.95

Mixed Berry Fruit Cup

$3.75Out of stock

House Salad Cup

$3.50

Boiled Egg

$0.90Out of stock

Kettle Chips

$1.55
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 5:00 pm
Monday5:30 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday5:30 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 5:00 pm
Friday5:30 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday5:30 am - 5:00 pm
Green Beans Coffee Omaha image
Green Beans Coffee Omaha image
Green Beans Coffee Omaha image

