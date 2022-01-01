Go
JJ Fish & Chicken

Come in and enjoy!

5401 South Wentworth Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

30 Wings$49.99
Catering Orders come with Fries & sauce
6 Wings$10.99
6 Wings$10.99

Dinner comes with fries & bread. Coleslaw is complimentary if requested!
3 Wings$6.99
3 Wings$6.99
Large Coleslaw$1.99
Big Mild Cup$1.00
1/2 Pan FF$9.49
100 Mix (wings/dark)$109.99
Big Hot Cup$1.00
Box FF$5.99
Med Perch-4pc$10.99
Location

5401 South Wentworth Avenue

Chicago IL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
