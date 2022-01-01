Go
At Juice For Life, we believe that healthy food has a clear, positive impact on personal well being. Our juices and smoothies are healthy, delicious, and a great alternative to conventional juice blends. Our natural food dishes are prepared with the highest quality ingredients, without the use of MSG, microwaves, added fats, or any harmful additives and preservatives. Everything at Juice For Life is made to order fresh, by hand, from our original recipes. Also, we recognize that our customers' suggestions are a precious resource. Therefore, our menu is continually expanding to suit your needs. Our goal is to educate the public on how to live a healthy lifestyle by providing fresh, wholesome and nutritious food. Communities need restaurants where they can get great 'guiltless' food as well as a virant culture

271-11 Union Tpke

Popular Items

Organic Acai Bowl$12.00
blended with strawberry, blueberry & almond milk topped with granola, blueberry, strawberry, banana & drizzle of honey
**DISCLAIMER** frozen item may have varying consistency due to travel time; may melt in transport
2oz Side of Sauce$0.50
The Chop (L)$16.00
Chicken, Broccoli, Carrots, Squash, Sesame Seeds, Black Beans, Brown Rice all diced up in a bowl served with our homemade nutty teriyaki sauce
Nuts Over Chocolate$10.00
1% Low Fat Milk, All Natural Peanut Butter, Granola & Chocolate Isopure Protein Powder
Nutty Teriyaki Chicken$12.00
grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, sunflower sprouts with nutty teriyaki sauce
Pesto$12.00
grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, sun dried tomatoes & sunflower sprouts with pesto sauce
Grilled Chicken Mex$12.00
grilled chicken, turkey bacon, onions, green peppers, lettuce, tomato & cilantro with sana fe sauce
Very Berry Oatmeal$4.00
Chilled Oatmeal made with Soy Milk, Blueberry, Strawberry, Banana & Honey
Havana$13.00
grilled chicken, avocado, lettuce, tomato, brown rice & black beans with sun dried tomato sauce
Location

271-11 Union Tpke

Queens NY

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
