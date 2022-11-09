Singas Famous Pizza - Floral Park
No reviews yet
260-21 HILLSIDE AVENUE
FLORAL PARK, NY 11004
Popular Items
Appetizers
Appetizer box
Boneless wings - 12 pieces
Boneless wings - 8 pieces
Cheese fries
Chicken fingers
French fries - large
French fries - small
Garlic & herb frie
Meatballs
Mozzarella sticks
Onion rings
Parm bites - 15 pieces
Parm bites - 8 pieces
Wings - 10 pieces
Beef Patti
Wings 6pc
Falafal Pita
Gyro Ckn
Paneer Gyro
Wings 25 Pcs
Burger
Desserts
Drinks
Coke
Diet coke
Sprite
Dr pepper
Diet Dr pepper
Dasani Water
Seltzer
Ginger ale
Cherry coke
Fuze iced tea
Fanta orange
2 ltr coke
2 ltr sprite
Can Sodas
Milk Choclate & Smar Water
Poland Spring Water
Snaple
Powerade
Vitamin Water
Pizzas
Potato
White
Half Vegi
No Chz Pizza
3 cheese
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our topped with our blend of cheeses
[Plain]
our signature personal 10" pizza topped with our signature pizza sauce and tasty cheese blend
Anchovies
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with anchovies
Bacon
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our topped with smokey bacon strips
BBQ Chicken
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our seasoned diced chicken breast drizzled with our savory sweet BBQ sauce
Black Olives
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with fresh sliced black olives
Falafal
buffalo chicken
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our topped with out seasoned and diced chicken breast drizzled with buffalo sauce and blue cheese sauce
Chicken
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our season and diced chicken breast
Chicken Alfredo
Our signature crust topped with our blend of cheeses seasoned and diced chicken breast and our alfredo sauce
Corn
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with sweet corn
Eggplant
Extra Cheese
Fresh Broccoli
our signature personal 10" PLain pizza topped with fresh brocolli florets
Fresh Garlic
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with freshly chopped garlic
fresh spinach
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with fresh chopped baby spinach
greek pizza
Our signature crust topped with spinach, kalamata olives, tomato, feta cheese, topped with our bland of cheese and greek oregano
green peppers
our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with freshly sliced Green bell peppers
ham
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with thinly sliced ham
hamburger
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our seasoned ground beef a must have!
Hawaiian
Hot peppers
our signature personal 10" PLain pizza topped with sliced freshly jalapeno peppers
Meat Lovers
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our thinly sliced ham, crispy pepperoni, sweet italian sausage, hamberger, & smokey bacon
mushrooms
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with fresh sliced mushrooms
onion
our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped freshly sliced yellow onions
onion & green peppers
our signature personal 10" PLain pizza freshly sliced yellow onions and green bell peppers
onion & hot peppers
our signature personal 10" PLain pizza topped with fresh sliced jalapeno peppers and yellow onions
pepperoni
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with natural casing cup and char pepperoni
pineapple
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with juicy chucks of sweet pineapple
red onion
our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with freshly sliced red onions
sausage
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with sliced sweet italian sausage
special
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our ground beef, pepperoni, ham, black olives, mushrooms, onions and green peppers
tomato
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our freshly sliced Roma tomatoes
Paner Tikka
Chicken Tikka
vegetarian
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our spinach, mushrooms, black olives, brocolli, onions, & green peppers
Spicy Pepperoni
Pesto
Greek
Red Onion
Fresh Cauliflower
Chicken Teriyaki
Shrimp
Roasted Red Pepper
Salad
Cobb Salad
Fresh and crisp MIxed greens, Freshly chopped green bell peppers, sliced red onions, seedless cucumber, and shredded carrots lightly seasoned with your choice of dressing
Greek salad
Fresh and crisp MIxed greens, sliced red onions, seedless cucumber, freshly chopped roma tomato,Kalamata olives, imported Feta cheese lightly seasoned with oregano a your choice of dressing
Caesar Salad
Crsip and fresh Romaine Lettuce topped with cruchy Deli Style croutons and shaved Parmesan Cheese
Garden Salad
Falafal Salad
Sandwiches
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:47 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 3:47 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 3:47 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 3:47 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 3:47 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 3:47 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 3:47 am
We serve personal 10" pan pizzas made to order. Come in and enjoy!
260-21 HILLSIDE AVENUE, FLORAL PARK, NY 11004