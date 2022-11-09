Restaurant header imageView gallery

Singas Famous Pizza - Floral Park

260-21 HILLSIDE AVENUE

FLORAL PARK, NY 11004

Popular Items

No Chz Pizza
Chicken Tikka
[Plain]

Appetizers

Appetizer box

$10.95

Boneless wings - 12 pieces

$13.95

Boneless wings - 8 pieces

$9.59

Cheese fries

$5.75

Chicken fingers

$7.96

French fries - large

$4.95

French fries - small

$3.95

Garlic & herb frie

$5.75

Meatballs

$5.25

Mozzarella sticks

$7.25

Onion rings

$4.95

Parm bites - 15 pieces

$4.50

Parm bites - 8 pieces

$3.50

Wings - 10 pieces

$14.95

Beef Patti

$3.50

Wings 6pc

$11.75

Falafal Pita

$8.99

Gyro Ckn

$10.95

Paneer Gyro

$10.75

Wings 25 Pcs

$36.95

Burger

[Build your own]

$8.50

Black & blue burger

$9.25

Caliente burger

$9.25

Classic burger

$8.50

Southwest burger

$9.25

Desserts

Apple Granny

$6.95

Cheese cake

$5.25

Chocolate cake

$7.25

One Cookie

$1.50

Buy 2 Get 1 Free! Cookies

$3.00

Drinks

Coke

$2.75

Diet coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Dr pepper

$2.75

Diet Dr pepper

$2.75

Dasani Water

$2.75

Seltzer

$2.75

Ginger ale

$2.75

Cherry coke

$2.75

Fuze iced tea

$2.75

Fanta orange

$2.75

2 ltr coke

$3.75

2 ltr sprite

$3.75

Can Sodas

$1.75

Milk Choclate & Smar Water

$3.75

Poland Spring Water

$1.75

Snaple

$2.75

Powerade

$2.75

Vitamin Water

$2.75

Pastas

Marinara

$10.95

Garlic & butter

$11.95

Tomato

$11.95

Tomato Sauce

$11.95

Ckn Alfredo

$12.95

Pizzas

Potato

$11.95

White

$12.95

Half Vegi

$11.95

No Chz Pizza

$10.95

3 cheese

$12.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our topped with our blend of cheeses

[Plain]

$10.95

our signature personal 10" pizza topped with our signature pizza sauce and tasty cheese blend

Anchovies

$11.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with anchovies

Bacon

$12.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our topped with smokey bacon strips

BBQ Chicken

$12.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our seasoned diced chicken breast drizzled with our savory sweet BBQ sauce

Black Olives

$11.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with fresh sliced black olives

Falafal

$12.95

buffalo chicken

$12.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our topped with out seasoned and diced chicken breast drizzled with buffalo sauce and blue cheese sauce

Chicken

$12.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our season and diced chicken breast

Chicken Alfredo

$12.95

Our signature crust topped with our blend of cheeses seasoned and diced chicken breast and our alfredo sauce

Corn

$11.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with sweet corn

Eggplant

$11.95

Extra Cheese

$11.95

Fresh Broccoli

$11.95

our signature personal 10" PLain pizza topped with fresh brocolli florets

Fresh Garlic

$11.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with freshly chopped garlic

fresh spinach

$11.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with fresh chopped baby spinach

greek pizza

$12.95

Our signature crust topped with spinach, kalamata olives, tomato, feta cheese, topped with our bland of cheese and greek oregano

green peppers

$11.95

our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with freshly sliced Green bell peppers

ham

$11.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with thinly sliced ham

hamburger

$11.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our seasoned ground beef a must have!

Hawaiian

$12.95

Hot peppers

$11.95

our signature personal 10" PLain pizza topped with sliced freshly jalapeno peppers

Meat Lovers

$12.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our thinly sliced ham, crispy pepperoni, sweet italian sausage, hamberger, & smokey bacon

mushrooms

$11.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with fresh sliced mushrooms

onion

$11.95

our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped freshly sliced yellow onions

onion & green peppers

$12.95

our signature personal 10" PLain pizza freshly sliced yellow onions and green bell peppers

onion & hot peppers

$12.95

our signature personal 10" PLain pizza topped with fresh sliced jalapeno peppers and yellow onions

pepperoni

$11.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with natural casing cup and char pepperoni

pineapple

$11.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with juicy chucks of sweet pineapple

red onion

$11.95

our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with freshly sliced red onions

sausage

$11.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with sliced sweet italian sausage

special

$12.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our ground beef, pepperoni, ham, black olives, mushrooms, onions and green peppers

tomato

$11.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our freshly sliced Roma tomatoes

Paner Tikka

$12.95

Chicken Tikka

$12.95

vegetarian

$12.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our spinach, mushrooms, black olives, brocolli, onions, & green peppers

Spicy Pepperoni

$12.95

Pesto

$11.95

Greek

$12.95

Red Onion

$11.95

Fresh Cauliflower

$11.95

Chicken Teriyaki

$12.95

Shrimp

$12.95

Roasted Red Pepper

$11.95

Salad

Cobb Salad

$11.75

Fresh and crisp MIxed greens, Freshly chopped green bell peppers, sliced red onions, seedless cucumber, and shredded carrots lightly seasoned with your choice of dressing

Greek salad

$11.75

Fresh and crisp MIxed greens, sliced red onions, seedless cucumber, freshly chopped roma tomato,Kalamata olives, imported Feta cheese lightly seasoned with oregano a your choice of dressing

Caesar Salad

$11.75

Crsip and fresh Romaine Lettuce topped with cruchy Deli Style croutons and shaved Parmesan Cheese

Garden Salad

$10.50

Falafal Salad

$11.75

Sandwiches

Eggplant

$11.70

Grilled chicken

$11.70

Meatball

$11.70

Sausage

$11.70

Tuna

$11.70

Ham

$11.70

Falafal

$12.95

Falafal

$12.95

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:47 am
Monday9:00 am - 3:47 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:47 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:47 am
Thursday9:00 am - 3:47 am
Friday9:00 am - 3:47 am
Saturday9:00 am - 3:47 am
Restaurant info

We serve personal 10" pan pizzas made to order. Come in and enjoy!

Location

260-21 HILLSIDE AVENUE, FLORAL PARK, NY 11004

Directions

