Kickin KAsian

Please note, we do not accept orders in advance. All orders are made as soon as they are placed.

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

9545 Reseda Blvd • $$

Avg 4 (1341 reviews)

Snow Crab Legs$37.00
Smooth shell, easy to break open. It's flavor is sweet, mild, and delicate.
One order is approx. 1 cluster and some legs.
Traditional Shrimp$11.50
Shell and head on.
Fries$7.00
BIBS
Clothing splash guards.
Select this for your order only once. Our staff is trained to pack the amount needed per order.
Rice$4.00
16 oz.
KETCHUP
Naked Shrimp$13.50
No work needed, ready to be devoured. Complimentary baby corn included.
TABLE LINERS (18"X18")
Wax-lined paper to make the cleanup at home a breeze.
Select this for your order only once. Our staff is trained to pack the amount needed per order.
WOODEN SPOONS
NAPKINS
9545 Reseda Blvd

Northridge CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
