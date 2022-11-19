American
Salad
Sandwiches
Calif Chicken Cafe Northridge
11,047 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
18445 Nordhoff St, Northridge, CA 91325
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Northridge
Jamba - 001115 - Balboa Nordhoff Center
4.4 • 1,169
9012 Balboa Boulevard Northridge, CA 91325
View restaurant
WaBa Grill - WG0248 - Northridge (Balboa Blvd)
4.6 • 609
8420 Balboa Blvd Northridge, CA 91325
View restaurant
WaBa Grill - WG0234 - Northridge
4.6 • 609
18427 Nordhoff Street #C Northridge, CA 91325
View restaurant