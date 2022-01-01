Northridge restaurants you'll love

Northridge restaurants
Toast

Northridge's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Seafood
Sandwich
BBQ
Cake
Asian fusion
Sushi
Salad
Vegan
Latin American
Must-try Northridge restaurants

Bounce Boba Lounge image

SMOOTHIES

Bounce Boba Lounge

9545 Reseda Blvd, Northridge

Avg 4.3 (1501 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Panini + Snack
Purchase a Panini + Snack and get a FREE 16oz drink.
Black N' White$4.75
Indulge in this classic cookies n' cream with a delicate touch of cappuccino.
Iced Thai Tea$3.95
Sweet & creamy spiced black tea. (Add-ons not included)
More about Bounce Boba Lounge
Jerk Wings Cafe image

 

Jerk Wings Cafe

8300 Tampa Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Macaroni & Cheese$6.99
mushrooms added
Curry Chicken (comes with rice, vegetables, plantain)$12.99
Caribbean Curry Seasoned Chicken Breasts, includes Rice, Plantains, and Vegetables.
Jerk Chicken (Spicy) (comes with rice & beans, cabbage, plantains)$14.99
3 Sides (rice, plantains, vegetables)
More about Jerk Wings Cafe
Catch Me Sushi - Northridge image

 

Catch Me Sushi - Northridge

18110 Nordhoff St, Northridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
SA1-ALBACORE SASHIMI W/CRUNCH ONION$14.00
ALBACORE SASHIMI SERVED WITH CRUNCH ONION SERVED WITH HOUSE SPECIAL ALBACORE SAUCE
NI3-BLACK SNAPPER$7.50
BLACK SNAPPER SERVED WITH HOUSE PONZU SAUCE AND SCALLION
SR11-LEMONTAIL ROLL$14.50
In: SPICY TUNA WITH CUCUMBER
Out: YELLOWTAIL SERVED WITH HALF PONZU HALF YUZU LEMONTAIL SAUCE
More about Catch Me Sushi - Northridge
Mint Juicery - Northridge image

 

Mint Juicery - Northridge

8850 Corbin Ave, Northridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Green Detox$7.00
Apple, Celery, Kale, Cilantro, Parsley, and Spirulina
Acai Berry Boom$8.75
Base: Milk, Acai, Banana and Strawberries
Toppings: Granola, Banana, Goji Berries, Blueberries, Strawberries and Honey or Agave
Sunny Cinny$7.00
Orange, Apple, Pineapple, Carrot, Lemon, Turmeric and Cinnamon
More about Mint Juicery - Northridge
Kickin KAsian image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Kickin KAsian

9545 Reseda Blvd, Northridge

Avg 4 (1341 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Traditional Shrimp$11.50
Shell and head on.
Please note, we do not accept orders in advance. All orders are made as soon as they are placed.
Snow Crab Legs$37.00
Smooth shell, easy to break open. It's flavor is sweet, mild, and delicate.
One order is approx. 1 cluster and some legs.
Please note, advance orders are not available. Orders will be made as soon as they are placed.
Rice$3.85
16 oz.
Please note, we do not accept orders in advance. All orders are made as soon as they are placed.
More about Kickin KAsian
Rosie's BBQ & Grillery image

 

Rosie's BBQ & Grillery

8930 Corbin Avenue, Northridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
MASHED POTATOES
TRI-TIP
BAKED BEANS
More about Rosie's BBQ & Grillery
California Chicken Cafe image

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

California Chicken Cafe

18445 Nordhoff St, Northridge

Avg 4.6 (11047 reviews)
Takeout
More about California Chicken Cafe
0034 - Northridge image

 

0034 - Northridge

9046 Tampa Ave., Northridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about 0034 - Northridge
