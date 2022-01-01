Northridge restaurants you'll love
SMOOTHIES
Bounce Boba Lounge
9545 Reseda Blvd, Northridge
|Panini + Snack
Purchase a Panini + Snack and get a FREE 16oz drink.
|Black N' White
|$4.75
Indulge in this classic cookies n' cream with a delicate touch of cappuccino.
|Iced Thai Tea
|$3.95
Sweet & creamy spiced black tea. (Add-ons not included)
Jerk Wings Cafe
8300 Tampa Ave, Los Angeles
|Macaroni & Cheese
|$6.99
mushrooms added
|Curry Chicken (comes with rice, vegetables, plantain)
|$12.99
Caribbean Curry Seasoned Chicken Breasts, includes Rice, Plantains, and Vegetables.
|Jerk Chicken (Spicy) (comes with rice & beans, cabbage, plantains)
|$14.99
3 Sides (rice, plantains, vegetables)
Catch Me Sushi - Northridge
18110 Nordhoff St, Northridge
|SA1-ALBACORE SASHIMI W/CRUNCH ONION
|$14.00
ALBACORE SASHIMI SERVED WITH CRUNCH ONION SERVED WITH HOUSE SPECIAL ALBACORE SAUCE
|NI3-BLACK SNAPPER
|$7.50
BLACK SNAPPER SERVED WITH HOUSE PONZU SAUCE AND SCALLION
|SR11-LEMONTAIL ROLL
|$14.50
In: SPICY TUNA WITH CUCUMBER
Out: YELLOWTAIL SERVED WITH HALF PONZU HALF YUZU LEMONTAIL SAUCE
Mint Juicery - Northridge
8850 Corbin Ave, Northridge
|Green Detox
|$7.00
Apple, Celery, Kale, Cilantro, Parsley, and Spirulina
|Acai Berry Boom
|$8.75
Base: Milk, Acai, Banana and Strawberries
Toppings: Granola, Banana, Goji Berries, Blueberries, Strawberries and Honey or Agave
|Sunny Cinny
|$7.00
Orange, Apple, Pineapple, Carrot, Lemon, Turmeric and Cinnamon
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Kickin KAsian
9545 Reseda Blvd, Northridge
|Traditional Shrimp
|$11.50
Shell and head on.
Please note, we do not accept orders in advance. All orders are made as soon as they are placed.
|Snow Crab Legs
|$37.00
Smooth shell, easy to break open. It's flavor is sweet, mild, and delicate.
One order is approx. 1 cluster and some legs.
Please note, advance orders are not available. Orders will be made as soon as they are placed.
|Rice
|$3.85
16 oz.
Please note, we do not accept orders in advance. All orders are made as soon as they are placed.
Rosie's BBQ & Grillery
8930 Corbin Avenue, Northridge
|MASHED POTATOES
|TRI-TIP
|BAKED BEANS
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
California Chicken Cafe
18445 Nordhoff St, Northridge