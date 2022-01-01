Northridge juice & smoothie spots you'll love
SMOOTHIES
Bounce Boba Lounge
9545 Reseda Blvd, Northridge
|Popular items
|Panini + Snack
Purchase a Panini + Snack and get a FREE 16oz drink.
|Black N' White
|$4.75
Indulge in this classic cookies n' cream with a delicate touch of cappuccino.
|Iced Thai Tea
|$3.95
Sweet & creamy spiced black tea. (Add-ons not included)
Jerk Wings Cafe
8300 Tampa Ave, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Macaroni & Cheese
|$6.99
mushrooms added
|Curry Chicken (comes with rice, vegetables, plantain)
|$12.99
Caribbean Curry Seasoned Chicken Breasts, includes Rice, Plantains, and Vegetables.
|Jerk Chicken (Spicy) (comes with rice & beans, cabbage, plantains)
|$14.99
3 Sides (rice, plantains, vegetables)
Mint Juicery - Northridge
8850 Corbin Ave, Northridge
|Popular items
|Green Detox
|$7.00
Apple, Celery, Kale, Cilantro, Parsley, and Spirulina
|Acai Berry Boom
|$8.75
Base: Milk, Acai, Banana and Strawberries
Toppings: Granola, Banana, Goji Berries, Blueberries, Strawberries and Honey or Agave
|Sunny Cinny
|$7.00
Orange, Apple, Pineapple, Carrot, Lemon, Turmeric and Cinnamon