Northridge juice & smoothie spots you'll love

Must-try juice & smoothie spots in Northridge

Bounce Boba Lounge image

SMOOTHIES

Bounce Boba Lounge

9545 Reseda Blvd, Northridge

Avg 4.3 (1501 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Panini + Snack
Purchase a Panini + Snack and get a FREE 16oz drink.
Black N' White$4.75
Indulge in this classic cookies n' cream with a delicate touch of cappuccino.
Iced Thai Tea$3.95
Sweet & creamy spiced black tea. (Add-ons not included)
More about Bounce Boba Lounge
Jerk Wings Cafe image

 

Jerk Wings Cafe

8300 Tampa Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Macaroni & Cheese$6.99
mushrooms added
Curry Chicken (comes with rice, vegetables, plantain)$12.99
Caribbean Curry Seasoned Chicken Breasts, includes Rice, Plantains, and Vegetables.
Jerk Chicken (Spicy) (comes with rice & beans, cabbage, plantains)$14.99
3 Sides (rice, plantains, vegetables)
More about Jerk Wings Cafe
Mint Juicery - Northridge image

 

Mint Juicery - Northridge

8850 Corbin Ave, Northridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Green Detox$7.00
Apple, Celery, Kale, Cilantro, Parsley, and Spirulina
Acai Berry Boom$8.75
Base: Milk, Acai, Banana and Strawberries
Toppings: Granola, Banana, Goji Berries, Blueberries, Strawberries and Honey or Agave
Sunny Cinny$7.00
Orange, Apple, Pineapple, Carrot, Lemon, Turmeric and Cinnamon
More about Mint Juicery - Northridge
