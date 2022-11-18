Mint Juicery - Northridge imageView gallery
Juice & Smoothies

Mint Juicery - Northridge

review star

No reviews yet

8850 Corbin Ave

Northridge, CA 91324

Popular Items

Acai Berry Nutty
Good Joint
Tropical Greens

Juices

1 Day Cleanse

$50.99

Six 16oz Preselected Juices and One Wellness Shot

3 Day Cleanse

$150.99

Eighteen 16oz Preselected Juices and Three Wellness Shot

5 Day Cleanse

$250.99
Lemonade

Lemonade

$6.99+

Now Serving: Classic Lemonade, Cucumber Lemonade, and Strawberry Lemonade! -With chia, mint leaves, and naturally sweetened with agave!

Apple Juice

$7.00+

Orange Juice

$7.00+

8 Essentials

$8.99+

Celery, Romaine, Cucumber, Apple, Kale, Spinach, Parsley, and Lemon

Bloat-Be-Gone

$8.99+

Carrot, Lime, Cinnamon, and Cayenne

Blue Skies

$8.99+

Apple, Cucumber, Celery, Lemon , Ginger and Blue Spirulina

Brainiac

$8.99+

Apple, Beets, Celery, Lemon, Ginger, Lion's Mane, Ginkgo and Blue Spirulina

Celery Only

$7.89+

Celery

Celery Digestive

$8.99+

Celery & Ginger

Celery Weight Loss

$8.99+

Celery, Lemon & Turmeric

The Cleanse

$8.99+

Apple, Pineapple, Carrot, Celery, Lime, and Cayenne

Crisp

$8.99+

Apple, Pineapple and Mint

Detoxify

$8.99+

Cucumber, Celery, Pineapple, Apple, Kale, Mint, and Lime

Fat Kicker

$8.99+

Cucumber, Celery, Lemon and Mint

Golden Glow

Golden Glow

$8.99+

Orange, Apple, Ginger, Carrot, and Cinnamon

Good Beets

Good Beets

$8.99+

Beet, Apple, Ginger, Lemon, and Camu Camu

Green Detox

Green Detox

$8.99+

Apple, Celery, Kale, Cilantro, Parsley, and Spirulina

Green Dream

$8.99+

Orange, Apple, Kiwi, Cucumber, Kale, Spinach, Parsley, and Spirulina

Greeny Skinny

Greeny Skinny

$8.99+

Celery, Cucumber, Apple, and Spirulina

Hangry

$8.99+

Kale, Cucumber, Romaine, Apple, Lime and Chia Seeds

Happy Juice

Happy Juice

$8.99+

Carrot, Orange, Apple, Cinnamon, and Nutmeg

Heal the Stomach

$8.99+

Cabbage, Lemon, Celery and Apple

Heart Beet

$8.99+

Orange, Apple, Beet, Carrot, Lemon, and Camu Camu

Hot Pear

Hot Pear

$8.99+

Pear, Cucumber, Ginger, Cayenne Pepper, and Lemon

Inflammation Relief

$8.99+

Purple Cabbage, Cucumber, Pear, Lemon and Ginger

Kickstarter

$8.99+

Mint Special

$8.99+

Apple, Cucumber, Celery, and Mint

Morning Detox

$8.99+

Celery, Cucumber, Spinach, Carrot and Lemon

Pear Perfect

Pear Perfect

$8.99+

Pear, Cucmber, Lemon, Fennel, Ginger

Pear-a-Pena

$8.99+

Pineapple, Pear, Ginger and Mint

Pink Drink

$8.99+

Beets, Carrot, Apple, Celery, Kale, Ginger, Lemon

Popeye Strong

$8.99+

Spinach, Celery, Kale, Ginger, Apple and Lemon

Renewal

$8.99+

Orange, Apple, Pineapple, Cucumber, Beets, Carrot, and Celery

Skin Revitalizer

$8.99+

Watermelon, cucumber, lemon

Stay Hydrated

$8.99+

Watermelon, Cucumber, Coconut Water and Pear

Super Watermelon

$8.99+

Watermelon, orange, ginger, turmeric

Sunny Cinny

$8.99+

Orange, Apple, Pineapple, Carrot, Lemon, Turmeric and Cinnamon

Watermelon Digestive

$8.99+

Watermelon, mint. ginger, lime

Watermelon Sugar

$8.99+

Organic watermelon Juice

Coconut Water

$1.99

Perrier lemon

$2.09

Water Bottle

$1.83

Beet ‘‘em Up

$8.99+

Apple,Beets,Carrots,Lime,Ginger

Cholesterol Reducer

$8.99+

Apple,Carrots,Ginger, Parsley,Garlic

Cold Buster

$8.99+

Coconut Water,Lemon,Lime,Orange,Romaine

Glowy Skin

$8.99+

Carrots,Ginger,Kale,Tomato

Immunity Juice

$8.99+

Apple,Celery,Ginger,Lemon,Kale,Spinach

Liver Fixer

$8.99+

Apple,Beets,Ginger,Radish

Mojito

$8.99+

Celery,Cucumber,Lime,Mint

V-7

$8.99+

Carrots,Celery,Cucumber,Pear,Watermelon

Parfait

Parfait

$7.89

Base: Granola, Greek Yogurt and Honey or Agave Toppings: Strawberries, Blueberries, Banana, Cacao Nibs, and Honey or Agave

Fruit Bowls

Fresh watermelon in a bowl

Watermelon bowl

$6.00

Lemonade

Lemonade

$5.99+

Now Serving: Classic Lemonade, Cucumber Lemonade, and Strawberry Lemonade! -With Chia, Mint Leaves, and Naturally Sweetened with Agave!

Smoothies

Be Mine

$7.99+

Milk, Raspberries, Banana, Greek Yogurt, Almond Butter, Protein and Honey or Agave

Berry Meal Replacement

$10.99+

Milk, Pineapple, Mixed Berries, Banana, Oats, Greek Yogurt, Protein and Flax Seeds

Blush

Blush

$9.99+

Milk, Strawberries, Goji Berries, Cashews and Honey or Agave

Chocolate Energizer

Chocolate Energizer

$10.99+

Milk, Cold Brew, Banana, Peanut Butter, Cacao, Cacao Nibs, Oats, Maca Root Powder and Honey or Agave

Chocolate Strawberry Banana

$9.99+

Milk, Banana, Strawberries, Greek Yogurt, Cacao and Honey or Agave

Forever Young

$7.99+

Milk, Blueberries, Banana, Almond Butter, Collagen and Honey or Agave

Galaxy

$8.99+

Milk, Blueberries, Pineapple, Banana, Greek Yogurt, Oats and Honey and Agave

Green-n-Tropic

Green-n-Tropic

$9.99+

Pineapple, Banana, Kale, Parsley, Coconut Water, Ginger and Dates

Java Blast Meal Replacement

$10.99+

Milk, Cold Brew, Banana, Peanut Butter, Oats Cinnamon, Protein and Honey or Agave

Mango Meal Replacement

$8.99+

Milk, Agave, Protein Powder, Greek Yogurt, Oats, Mango and Banana

Mango Sunshine

$9.99+

Milk, Mango, Mango Nectar and Honey or Agave

Matcha Mango

Matcha Mango

$9.99+

Milk, Mango, Kale, Banana, Coconut Nectar, Matcha and Honey or Agave

Peaches and Cream

$8.99+

Milk, Peaches, Mango, Banana, Greek Yogurt, Oats and Honey or Agave

Peachy Perfect

$7.99+

Orange Juice, Protein, Peaches, Pineapple, Mango and Agave

Pretty In Pink

$7.99+

Milk, Dragon Fruit, Strawberries, Banana, Greek Yogurt and Vanilla Extract

Purple Haze

$7.99+

Milk, Blueberries, Strawberries, Banana, Hemp Seeds and Honey or Agave

Purple Power

Purple Power

$9.99+

Coconut Water, Acai, Blueberries, Peanut Butter, Protein, Hemp Seeds and Honey

Strawberry and Banana

$9.99+

Milk, Strawberries, Banana, Protein, and Honey or Agave

Tropical Greens

$9.99+

Orange Juice, Mango, Pineapple, Kale, Protein and Honey or Agave

Smoothie Bowls

Acai Berry Boom

Acai Berry Boom

$9.99

Base: Milk, Acai, Banana and Strawberries Toppings: Granola, Banana, Goji Berries, Blueberries, Strawberries and Honey or Agave

Acai Berry Nutty

$10.99

Base: Milk, Aca, Banana and Strawberries Toppings: Granola, Strawberries, Banana, Cacao Nibs, Coconut Flakes, Peanut Butter and Honey or Agave

Berry Blue

$10.99

Base: Milk, Banana, Blueberries, Maca Root Powder and Protein Toppings: Granola, Blueberries, Banana, Flax Seeds and Honey or Agave

Delightful Dragonfruit

$10.99

Base: Coconut Water, Dragon Fruit, Mango and Honey or Agave Toppings: Granola, Mango, Coconut Flakes, Chia Seeds and Honey or Agave

Hawaiian

Hawaiian

$9.99

Base: Milk, Banana, Pineapple, Mint, Chia Seeds, Dates and Protein Toppings: Granola, Pineapple, Coconut Flakes, Banana and Honey or Agave

Pitaya Bowl

$10.99

Milk, Dragon Fruit, Mango, Pineapple and Protein Toppings: Granola, Kiwi, Blueberries, Coconut Flakes and Honey or Agave

Rise and Shine

$9.99

Base: Pineapple, Orange, Banana and Mango Toppings: Mango, Chia Seeds, Coconut Flakes and Honey or Agave

Strawberry Shortcake

$9.99

Base: Milk, Strawberries, Banana, Protein, Greek Yogurt, Chia Seeds and Honey or Agave Toppings: Granola, Strawberries, Banana, Goji Berries and Honey or Agave

Shots

6 Shot Wellness Kit

$19.99

Feeling Great, Golden Hour, Green Immune Booster, Healthy Heaven, Immunity and Ginger

Cupid

$2.89

Beets, Apple and Lemon

Digestive

$4.89

Apple Vinegar, Lemon, Beets, Fennel and Mint

Elixer

$2.89

Feeling Great

$3.89

Pear, Lemon, Cilantro and Spirulina

Ginger

$3.89

Ginger

Golden Hour

$4.89

Ginger, Orange, Lemon and Cayenne

Good Joint

$4.89

Lemon, Ginger and Turmeric

Green Immune Booster

$3.89

Spinach, Cucumber, Lemon and Spirulina

Healthy Heaven

$3.89

Apple, Orange, Wheatgrass, Cinnamon and Honey

Immunity

Immunity

$5.90

Ginger, Lemon, Black Pepper and Turmeric

Oregano Citrus

$2.89

Orange, Apple Vinegar, Lemon, Oregano Oil and Turmeric

Power

$2.89

Ginger, Purple Carrot and Lemon

Wake Me Up

$2.89

Apple, Spinach, Ginger and Lemon

Wheatgrass

Wheatgrass

$5.90

Wheatgrass

Parfait

Parfait

$7.89

Greek Yogurt, Granola and Drizzled Agave Toppings: Strawberries, Blueberries, Banana and Cacao Nibs

Beverages

Coconut Water

$1.99

Water Bottle

$2.59

Perrier Water

$2.09
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Your body is your temple. Keep it pure and clean for the soul to reside in! -B. K. S Iyengar

Location

8850 Corbin Ave, Northridge, CA 91324

Directions

Mint Juicery - Northridge image

