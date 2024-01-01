Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Northridge

Go
Northridge restaurants
Toast

Northridge restaurants that serve calamari

Item pic

 

Hook’d Fish Grill - -NORTHRIDGE

10176 Reseda Boulevard, Northridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Calamari Starter$6.99
Wild Caught. Panko crusted fried Calamari strips served with cocktail sauce.
More about Hook’d Fish Grill - -NORTHRIDGE
1dacf23b-91d4-4600-a41a-9de546f0629f image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Kickin KAsian - Northridge

9545 Reseda Blvd, Northridge

Avg 4 (1341 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Calamari Basket$18.00
Comes with an order of KAsian Fries. Substitute for Sweet Potato Fries (+$1), Fried Okra (+$1), or Cheese Bites (+$1)
Please note, we do not accept orders in advance. All orders are made as soon as they are placed.
Fried Calamari Ala Carte$14.00
Hand-battered deep-fried calamari. Served on its own, no sides.
Please note, advance orders are not available. Orders will be made as soon as they are placed.
More about Kickin KAsian - Northridge

