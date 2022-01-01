Go
Toast

Kitchen Istanbul SF

Kitchen Istanbul has a welcoming, cozy atmosphere where you can leisurely enjoy your wine while sampling delectable food that is guaranteed to be prepared with the care and love prescribed by the long history of the recipes.

349 CLEMENT ST • $$

Avg 4.7 (1602 reviews)

Popular Items

Spread Combo$26.00
Hummus: Mashed chickpeas blended with tahini, lemon juice, garlic and spices.
Haydari: Drained yogurt with fresh garlic and dill.
Muhammara: Roasted red pepper with crushed walnut, pomegranate molasses and spices.
Wild King Salmon Kebabs$35.00
Wild king salmon kebabs with warm arugula chickpea salad & kalamata olive puree
Zucchini Fritters$14.00
Zucchini fritters with parsley, mint, feta cheese & haydari
Side Pita$4.50
Lamb Chops$45.00
Grilled grass-fed lamb chops with basmati rice
Cauliflower$16.00
Roasted cauliflower with green onion, honey grilled lemon & urfa pepper
Lentil Salad$16.00
Black lentil bulgur salad with tart cherries, feta, almonds, cucumber, mint & hazelnut oil
Brussels Sprouts$15.00
Crispy spiced brussels sprouts with aleppo aioli sauce
Moussaka$29.00
Traditional casserole of ground spiced beef, eggplant, bell pepper & béchamel
Braised Beef$32.00
Turkish style slow cooked braised beef with basmati rice
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Takeout

Location

349 CLEMENT ST

San Francisco CA

Sunday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cinderella Bakery & Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Scarlet Lounge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Lily

No reviews yet

A Homage to Vietnamese Food

Giorgio's Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Neighborhood Italian Comfort food and Pizzeria

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston