The Cafe by La Cocina VA

The Café by La Cocina VA offers a variety of sandwiches, wraps, and salads with accents that reflect our diverse community. Our local coffee is available throughout the day.
With each purchase you are supporting our organization and those in need in your community.

918 South Lincoln Street Suite 2

Popular Items

The Squash Butler$8.00
Roasted Butternut Squash, Sautéed Kale, Chipotle Mayonnaise, Cheddar Cheese on Toasted Sourdough.
The Chimi$10.00
Chimichurri Infused Chicken, Avocado, Bacon, Tomato on Ciabatta. Served Warm.
Latte 16 oz$4.00
Kale Salad$8.00
Fresh Kale, Red Peppers, Toasted Pepitas, Dried Cranberries, Red Wine Shallot Vinaigrette.
Grandma's Chicken Noodle$5.00
Pulled Chicken Simmered with Onions, Ginger, Carrots, Celery and Egg Noodles. Made Locally by Prescription Chicken.
Regular Coffee 16 oz$3.00
Port City Optimal Wit$10.00
Belgian-style white beer made with locally grown wheat, bright citrus flavors. Brewed in Alexandria, VA.
El Peruano$10.00
Peruvian Chicken Salad with Roasted Garlic Mayonnaise and Spring Mix on Multi-Grain Bread.
Bacon, Egg Croissant Sandwich$6.50
Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, American Cheese on a Buttery Croissant.
Egg White English Muffin Sandwich$5.50
Scrambled Egg Whites, Veggie Sausage, Avocado Mash on a Toasted English Muffin.
Location

918 South Lincoln Street Suite 2

Arlington VA

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
