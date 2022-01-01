Go
Toast

Lashuk Street Food

LaShuk is your go-to for Middle Eastern and Israeli inspired comfort foods. From freshly made hummus, crunchy falafel, right out of the oven warm pita.

125 South Clark St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Pita$1.50
Please limit to 1 extra pita (based on availability)
Za'atar Chicken Rice Platter$16.00
Za'atar spiced chicken over rice with cucumber and tomato salad. Served with hummus, pita and side of tahini.
Sabich$12.00
Lightly fried (cubed) eggplant over green tahini.
Served with a hard boiled egg and includes side of cucumber + tomato salad and a pita.
Mushroom and Caramelized Onions Hummus Bowl$13.00
Sauteed mushrooms and caramelized onions over our homemade fresh and smooth chickpea blend Topped with warm chickpeas, tahini, and garnishes. Served with pita.
Shawarma Hummus Bowl$15.00
Thin cuts of spit roasted chicken served over our homemade hummus and topped with warm chickpeas, tahini, and garnishes. Served with pita.
Falafel Rice Platter$14.00
Falafel served over rice with cucumber and tomato salad.
Served with hummus, pita and side of tahini.
Falafel (6pc)$4.00
Falafel Hummus Bowl$13.00
Crispy falafel over our homemade fresh and smooth chickpea blend.
Topped with warm chickpeas, tahini and garnishes.
Served with pita.
Shawarma Rice Platter$16.00
Thin cuts of spit roasted chicken served over turmeric rice. Includes scoop of cucumber and tomato salad and hummus. Served with pita.
Charred Eggplant$12.00
Whole eggplant charred to perfection.
Topped with warm chickpeas, tahini, olive oil, sumac and garnishes.
Served with hummus and a pita.
See full menu

Location

125 South Clark St

Chicago IL

SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Isla Filipino

No reviews yet

We can't wait to see you soon!

City Press - Revival

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hannah's Bretzel

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Petterino's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston