Legends Steakhouse

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

42 Tennessee St • $$$

Avg 4.5 (14 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Intimate
Family-Friendly
Formal
Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

42 Tennessee St

Murphy NC

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
