MAIZE

Maize offers authentic Latin American cuisine, including traditional Venezuelan & Puerto Rican favorites such as empanadas and arepas in OTR. Book your table today!

EMPANADAS • FRENCH FRIES

1438 Race Street • $$

Avg 4.4 (1003 reviews)

Popular Items

Sweet Plantains$7.00
topped with queso fresco GF, VEG
Churros$8.00
2 fried churro doughnuts tossed in cinnamon and sugar, drizzled with chocolate **CONTAINS GLUTEN
Pabellon Criollo$20.00
venezuelan signature dish of
shredded beef, sweet plantains, queso fresco and stewed black beans GF
Empanadas (Two Per Order)$12.00
Two gluten free turnover stuffed with your favorite house made fillings. **Please select only one option for two of the same kind.
Caribbean Paella$26.00
spanish saffron rice, chicken, chorizo, skirt steak,shrimp, mussels, sweet peas, onions, peppers, asparagus
Yuca Fries$7.00
yuca fries tossed in garlic butter, served with cilantro crema GF, VEG
Pabellon$11.00
shredded beef, black bean purée,sweet plantains, queso fresco, cilantro crema GF
Tripleta$11.00
traditional puerto rican medley - steak, shredded chicken, braised pernil, gouda cheese, tomato, lettuce, and fancy mayo GF
Guasacaca - Avocado Dip$11.00
avocado, green olives, zucchini, eggplant, red onion, red peppers, lime and olive brine served plantain chips V, GF, DF
Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Restroom
Groups
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

1438 Race Street

Cincinnati OH

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
