MAIZE
Maize offers authentic Latin American cuisine, including traditional Venezuelan & Puerto Rican favorites such as empanadas and arepas in OTR. Book your table today!
EMPANADAS • FRENCH FRIES
1438 Race Street • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1438 Race Street
Cincinnati OH
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Decibel Korean Fried Chicken
Cockadoodle doo, motha' Cluckers! At Decibel, we are LOUD and proud of our Korean Fried Chicken. We started as the "Yet-to-be-Named Korean Fried Chicken Pop-Up" slingin' that crispy crispy in Kroger's OTR foodhall. Today, we are two locations strong and lookin' to spread our wings. So turn out and turn up! We're ready to feed you some extra-crunchy, mighty-crispified, and always-delicious Korean Fried Chicken.
Eli's BBQ
Come in and enjoy!
Taft's Ale House
Now accepting online orders! ID required on site for all purchases of beer and wine.
The Rhined
Cheese and Wine