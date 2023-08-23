Cocktails & Liquor

House Cocktails

#1

$15.00

#3

$16.00

#4

$15.00

#5

$15.00

#6

$15.00

#7

$15.00

#8

$15.00

#9

$15.00

CYO Tequila Cocktail

Riverside #3

$10.00

Classic Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$14.00

Appletini

$12.00

Aperol Spritz

$13.00

Corpse Reviver #2

$15.00

Dark n' Stormy

$13.00

Hemingway Daquiri

$13.00

Jungle Bird

$15.00

Kir Royale

$13.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$14.00

Long Island

$14.00

Mai Tai

$14.00

Paper Plane

$14.00

Rusty Nail

$14.00

Sidecar

$14.00

Seelbach

$13.00

Vieux Carre

$14.00

Vodka

Belvedere

$13.00

Grey Goose

$13.00

Ketel One

$11.00

Ketel One Citron

$11.00

Ketel One P and O

$11.00

Ketel One G and R

$11.00

Ketel One C and M

$11.00

Titos

$11.00

Gin

Aviation Gin

$13.00

Bombay Saphire

$12.00

Cincinnati Gin

$13.00

Hendricks

$13.00

Monkey 47

$16.00

Nolet's

$13.00

Tanqueray

$11.00

Rum

Diplomatico Reserva

$15.00

Captain Morgan White

$10.00

Captain Morgan Spiced

$10.00

Goslings Black

$10.00

Malibu

$10.00

Plantation Pineapple

$14.00

Tequila

Casamigos Anejo

$21.00

Casamigos Blanco

$18.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$24.00

Casamigos Reposado

$20.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$56.00

Del Maguey Vida

$15.00

Don Julio 1942

$75.00

Don Julio 70th

$27.00

Don Julio Anejo

$25.00

Don Julio Blanco

$22.00

Don Julio Reposado

$24.00

El Jimador Blanco

$10.00

Herradura Ultra Anejo

$22.00

Los Vecinos Del Campo Espadin

$13.00

Volcan Cristalino

$30.00

Whiskey

Angels Envy

$18.00

Angels Envy Rye

$26.00

Basil Hayden

$14.00

Basil Hayden 10 year

$24.00

Basil Hayden Dark Rye

$14.00

Basil Hayden Toast

Bulleit Bourbon

$11.00

Bulleit Rye

$11.00

Calumet 16

$44.00

Elijah Craig Small Batch

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$11.00

Jameson

$11.00

Jeffersons Ocean

$21.00

Makers Mark

$13.00

Michters Bourbon

$16.00

New Riff Bourbon

$15.00

New Riff Rye

$17.00

New Riff Single Barrel Bourbon

$18.00

New Riff Single Barrel Rye

$20.00

Old Forester 86

$10.00

Whistle Pig 12 Old World Rye

$44.00

Willet Pot Still Reserve

$22.00

Willet Small Batch Straight Rye

$27.00

Woodford Reserve

$14.00

Woodford Reserve Double Oaked

$18.00

Woodford Reserve Rye

$14.00

Buffalo Trace

$13.00

Scotch

Ardbeg 10

$22.00

Balvenie 12 Doublewood

$26.00

Glenmorangie 10

$15.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$15.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$72.00

Lagavulin 16

$32.00

Laphroaig 10

$23.00

Macallan 12

$36.00

Macallan 18

$158.00

Oban 14

$32.00

Glenlivet 12

$14.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$11.00

Aperol

$11.00

Campari

$11.00

Chartreuse, Green

$14.00

Cointreau

$11.00

Yellow Chartreuse

$14.00

Averna

$11.00

Baileys

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$13.00

Chambord

$11.00

Fernet

$10.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Lemoncello

$8.00

Licor 43

$11.00

Luxardo

$11.00

Nonino Amaro

$13.00

St. Germain

$11.00

Cognac

2oz Hennessey VS

$16.00

2oz Hennessey VSOP

$22.00

1oz Hennessey XO

$37.00

1oz Remy Martin XO

$32.00

2oz Hennessey XO

$68.00

2oz Remy Martin XO

$56.00

1oz Ghost List

1oz Angels Envy Cask Strength

$49.00

1oz Peerless Rye

$18.00

1oz Widow Jane Decadence

$18.00Out of stock

1oz Willet Wheated 8 year

$40.00

1oz Herradura Legend

$28.00

1oz Gran Patron Piedra

$59.00

1oz Codigo Anejo

$23.00

1oz Old Forester Birthday

$45.00

1oz Eagle Rare 17

$28.00

1oz Thomas H Handy

$28.00

1oz Rowans Creek

$14.00

1oz Bookers

$28.00

1oz George T Stagg

$28.00

1oz Willet Rye 4 year

$29.00

1oz Blantons Gold

$50.00

2oz Ghost List

2oz Angels Envy Cask Strength

$90.00

2oz Peerless Rye

$34.00

2oz Widow Jane Decadence

$34.00Out of stock

2oz Willet Wheated 8 year

$72.00

2oz Herradura Legend

$52.00

2oz Gran Patron Piedra

$108.00

2oz Codigo Anejo

$41.00

2oz Old Forester Birthday

$82.00

2oz Eagle Rare 17

$52.00

2oz Thomas H Handy

$52.00

2oz Rowans Creek

$26.00

2oz Bookers

$52.00

2oz George T Stagg

$52.00

2oz Willet Rye 4 year

$53.00

2oz Blantons Gold

$95.00

Shots

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Green Tea

$10.00

White Tea

Beer & Wine

Beer

Bud Light

$6.50Out of stock

Miller Lite

$6.50

50 West Coast to Coast IPA

$7.50

50 West Doom Pedal

$7.50

Downeast Seasonal Cider

$7.50

Owl's Brew, Boozy Tea Seltzer

$7.50

Red/White Glasses

Straight Shooter PN

$13.00

Hourtin-Ducasse, Bordeaux

$17.00

CMS Cab

$13.00

Red Mountain Cab

$18.00

VS Riesling

$13.00

Vigna Del Lauro PG

$14.00

Lloyd Cellars Prescription Chard

$13.00

Ant Moore Sauvignon Blanc

$13.00

Ponzi Vineyards Chard

$18.00

Rose/Sparkling Glasses

Breca, Still

$13.00

Huber, Sparkling

$13.00

Cava

$13.00

Prosecco

$13.00

Toasting Glass (Cava)

Red/White Bottles

BTL Straight Shooter PN

$45.00

BTL Muga

$113.00

BTL Hourtin-Ducasse, Bordeaux

$60.00

BTL CMS Cab

$45.00

BTL Red Mountain Cab

$64.00

BTL VS Riesling

$45.00

BTL Vigna Del Lauro PG

$50.00

BTL Lloyd Cellars Prescription Chard

$45.00

BTL Ant Moore Sauvignon Blanc

$45.00

BTL Ponzi Vineyards Chard

$64.00

BTL Forman Chard

$101.00

Rose/Sparkling Bottles

BTL Breca, Still

$45.00

BTL Huber, Sparkling

$45.00

BTL Eyrie Vineyards

$69.00

BTL Billecart- Salmon

$191.00

BTL Magnum Billecart- Salmon

$345.00

BTL Cava

$45.00

BTL Prosecco

$45.00

BTL Collet Champagne

$69.00

BTL Esprit Collet Champagne

$246.00

BTL Bollinger Champagne

$165.00

Food & NA Beverages

NA Bev

#001

$10.00

#002

$10.00

Atheletic Golden Ale

$5.50Out of stock

Club Soda

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Cranberry

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Red Bull SF

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Sprite

$2.00

Tonic

$2.00

Food

Charcuterie

$22.00

Veggie Board

$14.00

Baklava

$8.00

