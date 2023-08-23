Restaurant info

The front bar does not require reservations and is seated on a first come first serve basis. If you have a reservation, please check in with the host at the front door before waiting in line. Reservations will be held for 15 minutes and our a total of 2 hours long. Ghost Baby exists to rattle the extraordinary. Buried five stories under Vine Street, this cocktail lounge and music venue claims a 170-year-old space that once served as a lagering tunnel for Champion Brewing. Come as you are and enjoy an inventive cocktail, a stiff drink, your favorite canned beer, or a glass of our hand-selected wine or champagne. We also offer a small selection of light bites. Reserve your spot for an intimate, unique performance in the Den or join us in the Rattle Room (front bar) on a walk-in basis. 21+