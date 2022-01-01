Go
Max's Deli Café

New York Style Deli in the Heart of Boston!

WRAPS • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

151 Milk St • $

Avg 4.7 (1512 reviews)

Popular Items

Chips & Pretzels$1.95
Breakfast Burrito$5.95
The Classic Egg & Cheese Sandwich$5.95
Meat and Eggs$8.50
Three fresh eggs, bacon, sausage, ham or turkey sausage with home fries and toast.
Soda
Nestle Chocolate Milk$3.95
Chinese Chicken Salad$11.95
Mixed greens, grilled chicken, crispy tortilla strips, mandarin oranges and crushed peanuts. Served with sweet thai chili dressing.
Shoestring Fries$3.50
Buffalo Chicken$12.95
Breakfast Special$7.25
Three fresh eggs with home fries and toast.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Fast Service
Catering
Buffet
Takeout

Location

151 Milk St

Boston MA

SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
