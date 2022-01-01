Max's Deli Café
New York Style Deli in the Heart of Boston!
WRAPS • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
151 Milk St • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
151 Milk St
Boston MA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Artu
Come in and enjoy!
North Street Grille
North Street Grille is a destination spot for Gourmet brunches.
Crush Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
Kane's Donuts
Kane's Handcrafted Donuts