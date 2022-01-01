Go
Nick’s Pub

ST. LOUIS' FAVORITE 3AM BAR! Located in the Dogtown neighborhood in St. Louis, Nick's Irish Pub is home to 101 Beers on Tap. The Authentic Irish Pub serves up food and drink specials daily along with live music and karaoke throughout the week. Join us to watch your favorite sports teams or enjoy our wide array of entertainment including Shuffle Board, Pool, Darts, Golden Tee, Buck Hunter & more, Come in and enjoy, Slainte!.

6001 Manchester Ave

Popular Items

Volcano Potatoes$5.99
Our take on a classic. Fried potatoes filled with cheese, bacon, sour cream, and chives
Basket of Fries$5.00
Large portion of crispy, house made fries
12 pc WIng$16.00
Choose up to 3 sauces
24 pc Wing$30.00
3. Lunch 6 Boneless WIngs$6.95
Sampler Platter$8.99
2 boneless wings, 2 bone in wings both tossed in hot sauce, 2 toasted ravioli, 2 volcano potatoes, 2 pieces of garlic cheese bread. No substitutions please.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$6.99
Fried chicken, provel, lettuce, tomato, tossed in hout sauce & ranch or bleu cheese
6 pc Wing$8.00
Choose 1 sauce
Double Burger$3.95
Fried Pickles$4.50
Hand breaded and fried nice and crispy
Sunday9:00 am - 6:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 6:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 6:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 6:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 6:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 6:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 6:00 am
