7th and Grove 1930 7th avenue
1930 7th avenue
Tampa, FL 33605
Lunch Starters
Cry Me A River
Crispy Catfish Nuggets Served with Seafood Sauce and Cornbread Muffins
D'evils
Flight of Deviled Eggs + Reaper/Grove Drizzle + Your Choice of Fried Chicken or Okra
Get Your MF'n Roll On
Braised Collard Green, Macaroni + Cheese, Jerk Chicken Egg Roll + Pepper Jam
Welcome to Atlanta
7 wings tossed in sauce of choice + seasoned fries
C.R.E.A.M
Jalepeno Cornbread+ Blueberry Puree
Wings
Sammiches
Afro Cuban
Turkey + ham + peppercorn bacon + provolone cheese + fried green tomato + Grove Cuban sauce + toasted La Sagunda Cuban Bread + garlic parm fries
Good as hell
Angus Beef Patty + american & swiss + fried onion ring + fried egg + bacon + hot pickle + shredded braised collards + garlic garm fries
Let it Whip
Angus beef patty + cheddar cheese + fried crispy onion rings + Grove made mac & cheese + pickled jalapenos + grove made bacon jam sandwiched between garlic buttered toasted brioche buns
Love in the Club
Fried or seared chicken + fried green tomato + peppercorn bacon + monterey jack cheese + spicy pickles + creamy ranch aioli + toasted bun + garlic parm fries
Pon De River
Fried catfish or shrimp sandwich + La Segunda Cuban Bread + lettuce + tomato + pickle + Grove remy sauce
Savage remix
American cheese + eggs + southern fried chicken tenders + bacon + topped with powder sugar served with garlic parmesan fries + sandwiched between 2 sugar waffles
Lunch Garden
Pleasure Principle
Romaine and Spring Mix + Red Onion + Watermelon + Goat Cheese + Apple Honey Vinaigrette
Whats the 411
Romaine and Spring Mix + Shaved Gouda + Cornbread croutons + Caesar Dressing + Deviled Egg
Nolia Clap
Slow Cooked Vegan Gumbo + Tomatoes + Okra + Collards + Celery + Onion + Bell Pepper + Black Eyed Peas + Rice
Let's Brunch
Before I let Go
Buttermilk Fried 1/2 Chicken + French Toast+Grove Made Cream Cheese Icing + Seasonal Berries topped with Powdered Sugar + Cinnamon Sugar + Caramel Drizzle + Side of Syrup.
Everyday People
Gulf shrimp + Rich Creole Sauce + Chicken Apple Sausage + Gouda Grits + Fried Okra
Rock the Boat
Fried or Seared Catfish + Creole Pan Sauce + Braised Collards + Gouda Grits + Fried Okra
Sunny Days (Fries)
Crispy Seasoned Potatoes + Queso Cheese + Onions + Bell Peppers + Eggs + Bacon + Crispy Fried Chicken + Pico de Gallo+ Grove Gravy
Sides
Sweet Thangs
Beverages
Pepsi - Fountain
The bold, refreshing, robust cola
Diet Pepsi - Fountain
A crisp tasting, refreshing pop of sweet, fizzy bubbles without calories
Mtn Dew - Fountain
Mtn Dew exhilarates and quenches thirst with its one of a kind citrus taste.
Sierra Mist - Fountain
A light and refreshing, caffeine-free, lemon-lime soda made with real sugar
Dr. Pepper - Fountain
A signature blend of 23 flavors makes every sip of Dr. Pepper truly unique.
Tropicana Lemonade - Fountain
The invigorating taste of freshly squeezed lemons with no artificial sweeteners or flavors
Dole Pineapple - Fountain
The whole fruit taste you love from a name you trust. Dole Juices.
Dole Cranberry - Fountain
The whole fruit taste you love from a name you trust. Dole Juices.
Sweet Tea
Made in house
Voss Water
Grove Water - 20oz Bottle
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
1930 7th avenue, Tampa, FL 33605