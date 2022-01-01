A map showing the location of 7th and Grove 1930 7th avenueView gallery
Southern
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch

7th and Grove 1930 7th avenue

review star

No reviews yet

1930 7th avenue

Tampa, FL 33605

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Lunch Starters

Cry Me A River

Cry Me A River

$12.00

Crispy Catfish Nuggets Served with Seafood Sauce and Cornbread Muffins

D'evils

D'evils

$12.00

Flight of Deviled Eggs + Reaper/Grove Drizzle + Your Choice of Fried Chicken or Okra

Get Your MF'n Roll On

Get Your MF'n Roll On

$13.00

Braised Collard Green, Macaroni + Cheese, Jerk Chicken Egg Roll + Pepper Jam

Welcome to Atlanta

Welcome to Atlanta

$15.00

7 wings tossed in sauce of choice + seasoned fries

C.R.E.A.M

C.R.E.A.M

$7.00

Jalepeno Cornbread+ Blueberry Puree

Wings

Wings

$38.00+

Sammiches

Afro Cuban

Afro Cuban

$15.00

Turkey + ham + peppercorn bacon + provolone cheese + fried green tomato + Grove Cuban sauce + toasted La Sagunda Cuban Bread + garlic parm fries

Good as hell

Good as hell

$18.00

Angus Beef Patty + american & swiss + fried onion ring + fried egg + bacon + hot pickle + shredded braised collards + garlic garm fries

Let it Whip

Let it Whip

$17.00

Angus beef patty + cheddar cheese + fried crispy onion rings + Grove made mac & cheese + pickled jalapenos + grove made bacon jam sandwiched between garlic buttered toasted brioche buns

Love in the Club

Love in the Club

$15.50

Fried or seared chicken + fried green tomato + peppercorn bacon + monterey jack cheese + spicy pickles + creamy ranch aioli + toasted bun + garlic parm fries

Pon De River

Pon De River

$15.00

Fried catfish or shrimp sandwich + La Segunda Cuban Bread + lettuce + tomato + pickle + Grove remy sauce

Savage remix

Savage remix

$22.00

American cheese + eggs + southern fried chicken tenders + bacon + topped with powder sugar served with garlic parmesan fries + sandwiched between 2 sugar waffles

Lunch Garden

Pleasure Principle

Pleasure Principle

$12.00

Romaine and Spring Mix + Red Onion + Watermelon + Goat Cheese + Apple Honey Vinaigrette

Whats the 411

Whats the 411

$10.00

Romaine and Spring Mix + Shaved Gouda + Cornbread croutons + Caesar Dressing + Deviled Egg

Nolia Clap

Nolia Clap

$12.00

Slow Cooked Vegan Gumbo + Tomatoes + Okra + Collards + Celery + Onion + Bell Pepper + Black Eyed Peas + Rice

Let's Brunch

Before I let Go

Before I let Go

$22.00

Buttermilk Fried 1/2 Chicken + French Toast+Grove Made Cream Cheese Icing + Seasonal Berries topped with Powdered Sugar + Cinnamon Sugar + Caramel Drizzle + Side of Syrup.

Everyday People

Everyday People

$25.00

Gulf shrimp + Rich Creole Sauce + Chicken Apple Sausage + Gouda Grits + Fried Okra

Rock the Boat

Rock the Boat

$23.00

Fried or Seared Catfish + Creole Pan Sauce + Braised Collards + Gouda Grits + Fried Okra

Sunny Days (Fries)

Sunny Days (Fries)

$15.00

Crispy Seasoned Potatoes + Queso Cheese + Onions + Bell Peppers + Eggs + Bacon + Crispy Fried Chicken + Pico de Gallo+ Grove Gravy

Sides

Macaroni and Cheese

Macaroni and Cheese

$5.50
Braised Collards

Braised Collards

$5.50
Cajun Rice

Cajun Rice

$5.50
Gouda Grits

Gouda Grits

$5.50
Homemade Sliced Potato Chips

Homemade Sliced Potato Chips

$5.50
Garlic Sage Mash Potatoes

Garlic Sage Mash Potatoes

$5.50

Sweet Thangs

Livin it Up

Livin it Up

$9.00

Fried Oreos + Powdered Sugar + Blueberry Compote

Rock Steady

Rock Steady

$9.00

Pecan Banana Pudding + Topped with Golden Oreos + Caramel Drizzle

Beverages

Pepsi - Fountain

Pepsi - Fountain

$3.00

The bold, refreshing, robust cola

Diet Pepsi - Fountain

Diet Pepsi - Fountain

$3.00

A crisp tasting, refreshing pop of sweet, fizzy bubbles without calories

Mtn Dew - Fountain

Mtn Dew - Fountain

$3.00

Mtn Dew exhilarates and quenches thirst with its one of a kind citrus taste.

Sierra Mist - Fountain

Sierra Mist - Fountain

$3.00

A light and refreshing, caffeine-free, lemon-lime soda made with real sugar

Dr. Pepper - Fountain

Dr. Pepper - Fountain

$3.00

A signature blend of 23 flavors makes every sip of Dr. Pepper truly unique.

Tropicana Lemonade - Fountain

Tropicana Lemonade - Fountain

$3.00

The invigorating taste of freshly squeezed lemons with no artificial sweeteners or flavors

Dole Pineapple - Fountain

Dole Pineapple - Fountain

$3.00

The whole fruit taste you love from a name you trust. Dole Juices.

Dole Cranberry - Fountain

Dole Cranberry - Fountain

$3.00

The whole fruit taste you love from a name you trust. Dole Juices.

Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Made in house

Voss Water

Voss Water

$7.00
Grove Water - 20oz Bottle

Grove Water - 20oz Bottle

$3.50

Starters

Cry Me A River

Cry Me A River

$7.00

Crispy Catfish Nuggets Served with Seafood Sauce and Cornbread Muffins

D'evils

D'evils

$12.00

Flight of Deviled Eggs + Reaper/Grove Drizzle + Your Choice of Fried Chicken or Okra

Get Your MF'n Roll On

Get Your MF'n Roll On

$13.00

Braised Collard Green, Macaroni + Cheese, Jerk Chicken Egg Roll + Pepper Jam

Welcome to Atlanta

Welcome to Atlanta

$15.00

7 wings tossed in sauce of choice + seasoned fries

Sir Greendown

Sir Greendown

$13.00

Fried Green Tomatoes + Goat Cheese + Komato Tomatoes + Caesar Dressing + Pecans

Waterfalls

Waterfalls

$11.00

Old Bay Fries topped with Lump Crab Meat, Creamy Cheese Sauce, Green Onions, Diced Tomatoes baked with Mozzarella Cheese + Topped with Smoked Paprika. Great for sharing.

C.R.E.A.M

C.R.E.A.M

$7.00

Jalepeno Cornbread+ Blueberry Puree

Wings

Wings

$38.00+

Sammiches

Pon De River

Pon De River

$15.00

Fried catfish or shrimp sandwich + La Segunda Cuban Bread + lettuce + tomato + pickle + Grove remy sauce

Love in the Club

Love in the Club

$15.50

Fried or seared chicken + fried green tomato + peppercorn bacon + monterey jack cheese + spicy pickles + creamy ranch aioli + toasted bun + garlic parm fries

From the Garden

Pleasure Principle

Pleasure Principle

$12.00

Romaine and Spring Mix + Red Onion + Watermelon + Goat Cheese + Apple Honey Vinaigrette

Whats the 411

Whats the 411

$10.00

Romaine and Spring Mix + Shaved Gouda + Cornbread croutons + Caesar Dressing + Deviled Egg

Entrees

Rock the Boat

Rock the Boat

$23.00

Fried or Seared Catfish + Creole Pan Sauce + Braised Collards + Gouda Grits + Fried Okra

Everyday People

Everyday People

$25.00

5 Gulf shrimp + Rich Creole Sauce + Apple Sausage + Gouda Grits + Fried Okra

Rude Boi Remix

Rude Boi Remix

$33.00

Braised Oxtails + Veggies + Garlic Sage Mashed potatoes

Let's Stay Together

Let's Stay Together

$22.00

Fried Chicken + Macaroni and Cheese + Braised Collards + topped with watermelon bbq drizzle

Dive In

Dive In

$32.00

Fried Catfish on the bed of Linquini Noodles + Grove made Tomato Sauce + Lump Crab Meat + Shrimp + Garlic Cuban Toast

Choosey Lovers

Choosey Lovers

$26.00

Fried Chicken on a bed of Linguini Noodles tossed in Grove made Alfredo Sauce + Tomatoes + Collard Greens+ Fried or seared shrimp + Scallions + Grated Parmesan + Garlic Cuban Toast

Nolia Clap

Nolia Clap

$12.00

Slow Cooked Vegan Gumbo + Tomatoes + Okra + Collards + Celery + Onion + Bell Pepper + Black Eyed Peas + Rice

Sides

Macaroni and Cheese

Macaroni and Cheese

$5.50
Braised Collards

Braised Collards

$5.50
Cajun Rice

Cajun Rice

$5.50
Gouda Grits

Gouda Grits

$5.50
Garlic Parm Fries

Garlic Parm Fries

$5.50
Garlic Sage Mash Potatoes

Garlic Sage Mash Potatoes

$5.50

Sweet Thangs

Livin it Up

Livin it Up

$9.00

Fried Oreos + Powdered Sugar + Blueberry Compote

Rock Steady

Rock Steady

$9.00

Pecan Banana Pudding + Topped with Golden Oreos + Caramel Drizzle

Beverages

Pepsi - Fountain

Pepsi - Fountain

$3.00

The bold, refreshing, robust cola

Diet Pepsi - Fountain

Diet Pepsi - Fountain

$3.00

A crisp tasting, refreshing pop of sweet, fizzy bubbles without calories

Mtn Dew - Fountain

Mtn Dew - Fountain

$3.00

Mtn Dew exhilarates and quenches thirst with its one of a kind citrus taste.

Sierra Mist - Fountain

Sierra Mist - Fountain

$3.00

A light and refreshing, caffeine-free, lemon-lime soda made with real sugar

Dr. Pepper - Fountain

Dr. Pepper - Fountain

$3.00

A signature blend of 23 flavors makes every sip of Dr. Pepper truly unique.

Tropicana Lemonade - Fountain

Tropicana Lemonade - Fountain

$3.00

The invigorating taste of freshly squeezed lemons with no artificial sweeteners or flavors

Dole Pineapple - Fountain

Dole Pineapple - Fountain

$3.00

The whole fruit taste you love from a name you trust. Dole Juices.

Dole Cranberry - Fountain

Dole Cranberry - Fountain

$3.00

The whole fruit taste you love from a name you trust. Dole Juices.

Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Made in house

Voss Water

Voss Water

$7.00
Grove Water - 20oz Bottle

Grove Water - 20oz Bottle

$3.50

Taco Tuesday Tacos

Street Taco Trio

Street Taco Trio

$19.99

Choose 3 of our street tacos

Taco Tuesday Beverages

Pepsi - Fountain

Pepsi - Fountain

$3.00

The bold, refreshing, robust cola

Diet Pepsi - Fountain

Diet Pepsi - Fountain

$3.00

A crisp tasting, refreshing pop of sweet, fizzy bubbles without calories

Mtn Dew - Fountain

Mtn Dew - Fountain

$3.00

Mtn Dew exhilarates and quenches thirst with its one of a kind citrus taste.

Sierra Mist - Fountain

Sierra Mist - Fountain

$3.00

A light and refreshing, caffeine-free, lemon-lime soda made with real sugar

Dr. Pepper - Fountain

Dr. Pepper - Fountain

$3.00

A signature blend of 23 flavors makes every sip of Dr. Pepper truly unique.

Tropicana Lemonade - Fountain

Tropicana Lemonade - Fountain

$3.00

The invigorating taste of freshly squeezed lemons with no artificial sweeteners or flavors

Dole Pineapple - Fountain

Dole Pineapple - Fountain

$3.00

The whole fruit taste you love from a name you trust. Dole Juices.

Dole Cranberry - Fountain

Dole Cranberry - Fountain

$3.00

The whole fruit taste you love from a name you trust. Dole Juices.

Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Made in house

Voss Water

Voss Water

$7.00
Grove Water - 20oz Bottle

Grove Water - 20oz Bottle

$3.50

Starters

D'evils

D'evils

$12.00

Flight of Deviled Eggs + Reaper/Grove Drizzle + Your Choice of Fried Chicken or Okra

Sir Greendown

Sir Greendown

$12.00

Fried Green Tomatoes + Goat Cheese + Komato Tomatoes + Caesar Dressing + Pecans

Welcome to Atlanta

Welcome to Atlanta

$15.00

7 wings tossed in sauce of choice + seasoned fries

Get your MF'n roll on

Get your MF'n roll on

$12.00

Braised Collard Green, Macaroni + Cheese, Jerk Chicken Egg Roll + Pepper Jam

Cry Me A River

Cry Me A River

$7.00

Crispy Catfish Nuggets Served with Seafood Sauce and Cornbread Muffins

C.R.E.A.M

C.R.E.A.M

$8.00

Jalapeño Cornbread+ Blueberry Puree

Entrees

Rude Boi Remix

Rude Boi Remix

$33.00

Braised Oxtails + Veggies + Garlic Sage Mashed potatoes

All About the Benjamins

All About the Benjamins

$26.00

Fried or Seared Jumbo Crab Cake + Gulf Shrimp + Smoked Gouda Grits + Creole Sauce

Everyday People

Everyday People

$25.00

Gulf shrimp + Rich Creole Sauce + Chicken Apple Sausage + Gouda Grits + Fried Okra

Never Too Much

Never Too Much

$25.00

Juicy Steak on a bed of Seasoned Crispy Potatoes topped with Eggs + Cheese + a Grove Made Creamy Gravy

Rock the Boat

Rock the Boat

$23.00

Fried or Seared Catfish + Creole Pan Sauce + Braised Collards + Gouda Grits + Fried Okra

Flip the Switch

Flip the Switch

$17.00

2 Flap Jacks + Bacon + Scrambled Eggs

Peaches and Cream

Peaches and Cream

$15.00

2 Flap Jacks + Peach Cobbler + Pecans + Whipped Cream + Bacon

Pound Cake

Pound Cake

$15.00

2 flap jacks + topped with Grove made banana pudding + bananas + vanilla Oreos crumbles + caramel drizzle + whipped cream

Sides

Bacon

Bacon

$5.00
Braised Collards

Braised Collards

$5.50
Creole Sauce

Creole Sauce

$2.50
Eggs

Eggs

$5.00
Gouda Grits

Gouda Grits

$5.00
Macaroni and Cheese

Macaroni and Cheese

$5.00
Okra Side

Okra Side

$5.50
Pancakes

Pancakes

$7.00
Side Waffle

Side Waffle

$7.00
Southern Hash

Southern Hash

$5.00
Side Cornbread

Side Cornbread

$5.00

Beverages

Pepsi - Fountain

Pepsi - Fountain

$3.00

The bold, refreshing, robust cola

Diet Pepsi - Fountain

Diet Pepsi - Fountain

$3.00

A crisp tasting, refreshing pop of sweet, fizzy bubbles without calories

Mtn Dew - Fountain

Mtn Dew - Fountain

$3.00

Mtn Dew exhilarates and quenches thirst with its one of a kind citrus taste.

Sierra Mist - Fountain

Sierra Mist - Fountain

$3.00

A light and refreshing, caffeine-free, lemon-lime soda made with real sugar

Dr. Pepper - Fountain

Dr. Pepper - Fountain

$3.00

A signature blend of 23 flavors makes every sip of Dr. Pepper truly unique.

Tropicana Lemonade - Fountain

Tropicana Lemonade - Fountain

$3.00

The invigorating taste of freshly squeezed lemons with no artificial sweeteners or flavors

Dole Pineapple - Fountain

Dole Pineapple - Fountain

$3.00

The whole fruit taste you love from a name you trust. Dole Juices.

Dole Cranberry - Fountain

Dole Cranberry - Fountain

$3.00

The whole fruit taste you love from a name you trust. Dole Juices.

Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Made in house

Voss Water

Voss Water

$7.00
Grove Water - 20oz Bottle

Grove Water - 20oz Bottle

$3.50

Appfront Items

App order notes

EAT.VIBE.FLOURISH

EAT

$400.00

VIBE

$750.00

FLOURISH

$950.00

Patron Silver 750

Henessey 750

Moet Nectar Rose

Don Julio 1942 750

Luc Belaire Rose Black

Liv 21

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1930 7th avenue, Tampa, FL 33605

Directions

Gallery

Similar restaurants in your area

The Bricks
orange star4.1 • 760
1327 E 7th Ave Tampa, FL 33605
View restaurantnext
Daddy O's Patio
orange starNo Reviews
1822 EAST 7TH AVENUE YBOR CITY, FL 33605
View restaurantnext
King State TPA
orange star4.8 • 358
520 E Floribraska Ave Tampa, FL 33603
View restaurantnext
The Pint and Brew
orange star4.5 • 480
200 N Tampa St. Tampa, FL 33602
View restaurantnext
Haiku Tampa - 808 North Franklin Street Suite 812/814
orange starNo Reviews
808 North Franklin Street Suite 812/814 Tampa, FL 33602
View restaurantnext
Cafe Dufrain
orange star4.0 • 807
707 Harbour Post Dr Tampa, FL 33602
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Tampa

The Bricks
orange star4.1 • 760
1327 E 7th Ave Tampa, FL 33605
View restaurantnext
Zydeco Brew Werks - Ybor City
orange star4.6 • 531
1902 E 7th Ave Tampa, FL 33605
View restaurantnext
Ybor City Vegan Deli - 1903 N 19th st
orange star5.0 • 9
1903 N 19th st Tampa, FL 33605
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Tampa
Channelside
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Hyde Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
USF
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Palma Ceia
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Downtown Tampa
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Seminole Heights
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
South Tampa
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Busch Gardens
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Harbour Island
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston