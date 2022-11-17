Haiku Tampa 808 North Franklin Street Suite 812/814

Haiku Tampa imageView gallery
Shareable

A5 Wagyu Tartare

$29.00

Bangin Shrimp

$19.00

Braised Pork Belly

$16.00Out of stock

Caulifower Tempura

$9.00

Crabcake

$26.00

Edamame

$8.00

Haiku Chicken Bites

$12.00

Mango Avocado Tuna Stack

$21.00

Octopus

$23.00

Pork Bao Buns

$13.00

Pork Gyoza

$13.00

Shishito Peppers

$12.00

Shrimp Tempura

$12.00

Tuna Salmon Duo Tartare

$18.00

Rolls

Baked Spicy Crab Roll

$16.00

Blue Crab California Roll

$24.00

California Roll

$14.00

Citrus Salmon Roll

$15.00

Cucumber Roll

$9.00

Garden Roll

$12.00

House Sushi Roll

$15.00

Eel Roll

$17.00

Roll Lobster

$26.00

Torch Hamachi

$15.00

Volcano Roll

$17.00

Roe Wrap

$12.00Out of stock

Spicy Yellowfin Tuna Roll

$24.00

Sashimi / Nigiri

Seared Truffle Salmon Nigiri

$18.00

Golden Tuna Nigiri

$28.00

Eel Sashimi

$15.00

Fresh Salmon Sashimi

$15.00

Shrimp Sashimi

$15.00

Smoked Salmon Sashimi

$15.00Out of stock

Tuna Sashimi

$15.00

Wagyu Beef Sashimi

$15.00

Yellowtail Sashimi

$15.00

Create Roll - Mngr Approval

$15.00Out of stock

Eel Nigiri

$10.00

Fresh Salmon Nigiri

$10.00

Shrimp Nigiri

$10.00

Smoked Salmon Nigiri

$10.00Out of stock

Tuna Nigiri

$10.00

Wagyu Beef Nigiri

$15.00

Yellowtail Nigiri

$10.00

Rice / Ramen

Beef Ramen

$24.00

Chicken Fried Rice

$17.00

Chicken Udon

$21.00

Lobster Miso Ramen

$39.00

Miso Soup

$7.00

Pork Fried Rice

$19.00

Shrimp Fried Rice

$22.00

Spicy Miso Chicken Ramen

$21.00

Tonkatsu Shoyu

$21.00

Vegan Shoyu

$16.00

Kimchi Fried Rice

$21.00

Specialty

Half Chicken

$28.00

Seared Miso Scallops

$34.00

Umami Grilled Salmon

$32.00

Black Cod

$32.00

Short Ribs

$35.00

Wood Fired Yakitori

Beef Yakitori

$16.00

Chicken Yakitori

$12.00

Lobster Yakitori

$32.00

Shrimp Yakitori

$15.00

Pork Belly Yakitori

$15.00

Greens

Berry Avocado Salad

$18.00

Nori

$15.00

Haiku Greens

$17.00

Desserts

PBJ Bao Buns

$14.00

Yuzu White Chocolate Doughnuts

$14.00

Japanese Cheesecake

$16.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$7.00

Kids Chicken Yakitory

$7.00

Kids Fried Rice

$8.00

Kids PB&J Boa Bun

$7.00Out of stock

Kids Ramen

$8.00

Kids Steak Yakitori

$8.00

Kids Tempura Shrimp

$8.00

Ramune Soda Blueberry

$4.00

Ramune Soda Melon

$4.00

Ramune Soda Pineapple

$4.00

Ramune Soda Orange

$4.00

Miscellaneous

High Fives

Chef Tasting

$150.00

N/A Beverages

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Voss Still Water

$6.00

Voss Sparkling

$7.00

PEPSI

$4.00

DIET PEPSI

$4.00

DR PEPPER

$4.00

GINGER ALE

$4.00

SPRITE

$4.00

TONIC

$4.00

MOUNTAIN DEW

$4.00

Ice Tea

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

ORANGE JUICE

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

SF Red Bull

$5.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Red Bull Watermelon

$5.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 6:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 6:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Haiku is a modern Izakaya style restaurant and bar with a great vibe!

Location

808 North Franklin Street Suite 812/814, Tampa, FL 33602

Directions

Gallery
Haiku Tampa image

