Bars & Lounges
American
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

King State TPA

358 Reviews

$

520 E Floribraska Ave

Tampa, FL 33603

Order Again

Popular Items

LATTE
BREAKFAST SANDWICH
COLD BREW

COFFEE

12oz DRIP

12oz DRIP

$3.50

Fresh brewed drip coffee

COLD BREW

COLD BREW

$5.00

Cold brew coffee served over ice - 16oz

ESPRESSO

ESPRESSO

$3.50

Double shot of YUH

AMERICANO

AMERICANO

$3.50

Double shot + water - 12oz hot - 16oz iced

MACCHIATO

MACCHIATO

$4.00

Double shot with a scoop of steamed milk

CORTADO

CORTADO

$4.00

Double shot + steamed milk of choice 4.5 oz

CAPPUCCINO

CAPPUCCINO

$4.25

Double shot + milk - 6oz - It creamy

LATTE

LATTE

$4.50

Double shot + milk - 12oz hot 16oz iced

Cig©®™

Cig©®™

$5.50

Double shot + Grapefruit La Croix + House made vanilla + Ice - Sparkling + Refreshing + Weird

HOT CHOCOLATE

HOT CHOCOLATE

$4.00

House made dark chocolate sauce + House made vanilla + milk of choice

TEA

Green

$4.00

Black

$4.00

Spicy Herbal

$4.00

Fruity Herbal

$4.00

Matcha Latte

$5.00

BREAKFAST

BREAKFAST SANDWICH

BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$8.00

Scrambled eggs and American cheese served on a house made buttermilk biscuit.

BREAKFAST PLATE

BREAKFAST PLATE

$10.00

Three scrambled eggs, bacon, toast and choice of grits or fruit.

VEGAN BREAKFAST PLATE

$12.00

Crispy tofu, toast and fruit.

GRANOLA

GRANOLA

$8.00

House made granola with fresh fruit and whole milk.

GRITS

GRITS

$4.00

Side portion served with butter and black pepper.

TURKEY SAUSAGE SIDE

$3.00

EGG SIDE

$3.00
BACON SIDE

BACON SIDE

$2.00

BREAD

$3.00

PASTRIES

Cinnamon Roll

$4.00

Seasonal Vegan Cinnamon Roll

$5.00
Red Wine Brownie

Red Wine Brownie

$2.25Out of stock

Vegan Chocolate Chunker (Its A Cookie)

$3.50

LUNCH SANDWICHES

BBQ PORK

BBQ PORK

$12.00

With Fresh Coleslaw & House-made Sauce on a Potato Roll

BALSAMIC ROASTED VEGGIE

BALSAMIC ROASTED VEGGIE

$11.00

Basil Pesto & Goat Cheese on House-made Garlic Focaccia

FRESH VEGGIE SANDWHICH

$11.00

Vinaigrette, Garlic Hummus & Arugula, Mixed Veggies on Turmeric Sourdough

515 REUBEN

515 REUBEN

$13.00

Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, Spicy Russian Dressing on Marble Rye

TURKEY BRIE

TURKEY BRIE

$14.00

Brie, Strawberries, Basil, & Spicy Honey on Sourdough

HULK

HULK

$14.00

Turkey, Pesto, Arugula, House Pickles, Bacon, Swiss, on Sourdough

TURKEY SALAD

$10.00

House-made Turkey Salad, Blackberry Jam, Goat Cheese, Arugula, on a Toasted Potato Bun

KIDS

TURKEY CHEDDAR

TURKEY CHEDDAR

$8.00
PEANUT BUTTER BANANA

PEANUT BUTTER BANANA

$8.00
GRILLED CHEESE

GRILLED CHEESE

$8.00

COOLER

Liquid Death

Liquid Death

$3.00

Murdur you thirst..... It's water

12 oz Retail Bag

YUH Blend

YUH Blend

$20.00
Ethiopia Kochere

Ethiopia Kochere

$20.00Out of stock
Honduras La Flores Santa Barbara

Honduras La Flores Santa Barbara

$19.00
DECAF Colombia Huila Acevedo

DECAF Colombia Huila Acevedo

$19.00
Colombia Cauca

Colombia Cauca

$18.00Out of stock
Guatemala Hunapu

Guatemala Hunapu

$19.00
Colombia *Honey*

Colombia *Honey*

$26.00
Ethiopia Guji Natural

Ethiopia Guji Natural

$21.00
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

King State is a coffee roaster, beer brewery and American style kitchen with a full wine bar. We look forward to serving you!

Website

Location

520 E Floribraska Ave, Tampa, FL 33603

Directions

Main pic

