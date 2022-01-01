Restaurant header imageView gallery

AVIV HUMMUS BAR

886 Reviews

$$

107 15th Ave East

Seattle, WA 98112

Order Again

Popular Items

FALAFEL B'PITA
CHEEPS
SABICH

HUMMUS BOWL

Served with hamutzim (pickles) & 1 pita. Smooth and nutty hummus swirled around a bowl and topped with your choice below.

HUMMUS CLASSIC

$14.00

hummus topped with a pile of melt in your mouth warm chickpeas on one side and tahina on the other. served with 1 pita and a half order of pickles.

HUMMUS FALAFEL

$15.00

hummus topped with seven herbaceous falafel bathing in tahina. served with 1 pita and a half order of pickles.

HUMMUS BASAR

$16.00

hummus topped with shawarma spiced ground beef topped and toasted pine nuts. served with 1 pita and a half order of pickles.

HUMMUS PITRIOT

$15.00

hummus topped with earthy, supple mushrooms sautéed with onions. served with 1 pita and a half order of pickles.

HUMMUS SHAKSHUKA

$16.00

hummus topped with a poached egg basking in a hearty tomato pepper stew. served with 1 pita and a half order of pickles.

HUMMUS MASHAUSHA

$15.00

a swirl of our traditional hummus with masabacha in the center. get the best of both worlds! served with 1 pita and a half order of pickles.

MASABACHA

$15.00

rather than pureed, this different style of hummus is mashed by hand to order & served warm. comes with a side of tatbila (lemon garlic hot pepper sauce), 1 pita and a half order of pickles.

PITA SANDWICHES

Two completely different stuffed pita sandwiches but equally delicious.

FALAFEL B'PITA

$15.00

pita stuffed with seven herbaceous falafel smothered in tahina with chopped pickles, cabbage, diced tomato & cucumber.

SABICH

$16.00

pita stuffed with hummus, fried eggplant, boiled egg, onion, cabbage diced tomato & cucumber, scallions, parsley, doused with tahina and amba.

PLATED FALAFEL

$15.00

the "falafel b'pita" sandwich but everything on the side, including the pita!

SIDES

Perfect for starters, sharing, or building your own ensemble of a meal. All the flavors work together so there is no wrong combination!

FALAFEL

$3.00+

crunchy on the outside, fluffy on the inside & all around herbaceous

CHEEPS

$6.00

fries spiced with shawarma seasoning. served with a side of tahina.

HATZILIM

$5.00

fried slices of succulent tender eggplant

SABABAGANOOSH

$4.00+

smokey, fire roasted eggplant mashed with garlic, lemon and mayonaize.

PITA

$2.00+

pillowy and stuffable!

KRUV

$3.00

bright and zesty crunchy red cabbage

HAMUTZIM

$2.50+

imported pickles! olives, baby cukes & hot shifka peppers

HUMMUS SIDE

$6.00

drizzled with olive oil. topped with parsley & gargirim (warm chickpeas)

GARGIRIM

$3.00

boiled soft melt-in-your-mouth chickpeas

TURKISH SALADT

$4.00+

a savory, saucy medley of crushed tomato, parsley, onion and spices.

LABNEH

$6.00

creamy, tangy, spreadable cheese, finished with za'atar & olive oil. served with pita slices.

SHAKSHUKA SIDE

$6.00

a poached egg basking a hearty tomato pepper stew

SALADT

$4.00+

diced cucumber, tomato lemon, olive oil, parsley. tossed to order.

SAUCES

Elevate your plate to the next level with these staples.

RED S'CHUG

$1.50

spicy red chili flake base spread.

GREEN S'CHUG

$1.50

fresh herbs & spicy peppers ground into a spread.

TAHINA

$1.50

rich, nutty, sour. silky smooth lemon sesame butter

AMBA

$1.50

pickled mango, but it ain't sweet! it's got tang and bite!

TATBILA

$1.50

minced garlic and hot shifka peppers in lemon juice.

HARISSA

$1.50

mildly hot puréed peppers and spices.

SWEETS

Truly unique treats to finish right!

ARTIK

$2.00+

our slushy drinks in freeze pop form!

MALABI

$6.00

a creamy yet light pudding with essence of rose is drizzled with a raspberry/pomegranate syrup then dusted with crushed coconut & peanuts.

MALABI (VEGAN)

$6.00

a creamy yet light pudding (coconut cream base) with essence of rose is drizzled with a raspberry/pomegranate syrup then dusted with crushed coconut & peanuts.

KNAFEH

$10.00

heat up at home a golden brown packed layer of fine crispy buttery shredded pastry strands drenched in hot orange blossom sugar syrup. a bite reveals a stringy melted ooey gooey cheese below.

SHACHAR

$1.00+

a rich, sweet imported chocolate spread served with a slice of plush pita.

COCKTAILS

TUBI 60

$10.00+

can it be?! the legendary herbal elixir! it's citrusy, spicy botanical, and some say...magical!

HAKOL B'SEDER

$10.00

grapefruit, raspberry, arak, vodka & soda

BALAGAN

$10.00

pomegranate, prickly pear, lemon, gin & soda

WY-WY-WY

$10.00

passionfruit, orange blossom, rum & soda.

YOFI-KOFI

$10.00

the ice-kafeh you love + bourbon!

LAMA LO?

$10.00+

our limonana + your choice of liquor!

DRINKS

ARTIK

$2.00+

our slushy drinks in freeze pop form!

ARAK

$7.00+

traditional anise infused liquor used to start the night... or finish it!

GOLDSTAR

$6.00

imported classic dark lager. goes down light with a nice malty finish.

BEER

$5.00+

some seattle staples

LIMONANA

$5.00

sweet & tart mint lemonade slushy.

ICE-KAFEH

$5.00

sweet & creamy dairy free coffee slushy

NESHER MALT

$5.00

imported, non-alcoholic malt soda with molasses and stout notes. AKA "black beer"

GINGER BEER

$5.50

rachel's local lemony gingery goodness

TURKISH COFFEE

$3.00

a dark, strong shot with a little sugar and spice

NANA TEA

$3.00

hot herbal mint lemon tea

SODA

$2.50+

only the finest soda.

DELI

HUMMUS DELI

$8.00+

lasts 2-3 days, usually gone in 2-3 hours though. hide in back of fridge.

PITA

$2.00+

pillowy and stuffable!

TAHINA DELI

$8.00+

lasts 3-4 days. please wipe chin after drinking.

MASABACHA DELI

$8.00+

it should last 2-3 days, please try to savor it :B

HAMUTZIM DELI

$7.00+

these imported hamutzim (pickled thingies) traveled a long way to meet your belly. melafafonim = lil cukes. shifka = hot pepers. zeitim = olives.

SABABAGANOOSH DELI

$9.00+

sababa means like cool or dope. get it now? good for a week that ones.

S'CHUG DELI

$12.00+

We put this stuff on everything too, don't be ashamed.

SHOW SOME LOVE

STAFF TIP!

$1.00+

If you'd like to add some extra gratuity for our staff who has continued to show up every day of this pandemic to make you awesome food, 100% of your tip goes to the employees of Aviv Hummus Bar. Any amount is appreciated!

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
It's more than just a dip. It's a life stye! Online ordering only available during store hours. Tues-Sun 11a-3pm & 5-9pm

107 15th Ave East, Seattle, WA 98112

